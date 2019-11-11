Adidas: Still Bullish

While we believe that Adidas is no longer as compelling as it was previously, we still believe shares are worth a close look from investors.

Adidas's momentum has slowed as the company has ceded some ground to Nike in recent quarters.

We have written extensively about Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) in the past, arguing that the company's shares were a buy given surging demand for its products in North America, a string of successful celebrity partnerships (most notably with Kanye West), and a new CEO with an excellent track record of improving profitability.

Shares have performed very well over the past four years as sustained top and bottom-line growth drove Adidas to record highs:

Source: thinkorswim

Although we are not as enthusiastic about the company as we once were, we still believe Adidas shares are attractively valued (especially relative to those of Nike) and are worth a close look.

Business Overview

Adidas is a German sportswear company that manufactures and sells apparel and footwear both domestically and overseas. It is the second-largest company in the space and has historically been Nike's (NKE) biggest rival. Adidas shares are available to U.S. investors through an ADR (two ADRs are equivalent to one common share). Valuation and financial data in this article will be presented in USD.

Financial overview (in millions USD)

Shares Outstanding (in millions) 394.0 Share Price 151.50 Market cap 59,691.0 Debt 1,761.9 Cash 2,607.4 Enterprise Value 58,864.6

Source: CapitalIQ

Momentum Is Slowing

After a consistent streak of red-hot performance from 2015-2017, Adidas's growth has started to slow:

YoY Change (FX-neutral) Revenue Growth 2014 6% 2015 10% 2016 18% 2017 16% 2018 8% 9M 2019 5%

Source: Adidas financials

Adidas's double-digit sales growth from 2015-2017 was driven by a blend of luck and execution:

Kanye West Endorsement

Adidas's high-profile celebrity endorsement deal with Kanye West helped improve the company's brand image in the eyes of consumers and led to a string of massively successful shoe releases. Some (in particular, NPD Group analyst Matt Powell) have argued that West provided no material boost to Adidas's performance since sales of his Yeezy shoes have been immaterial to Adidas's top-line numbers but we personally disagree given the ripple effects the endorsement had across Adidas's product lines.

West is one of the most well-known and influential (albeit controversial) artists on the planet and his Yeezy shoes were at one point the world's most coveted sneakers, which boosted Adidas's "cool" factor at a time where it was losing badly to Nike in North America.

Retro Comeback

Adidas's Stan Smith and Superstar sneakers enjoyed a massive comeback from 2016-2018 and were instrumental in Adidas's resurgence. Part of this is attributable to skilled marketing by Adidas executives who halted the production of Stan Smiths in 2012 and 2013 so as to create an aura of scarcity and stoke consumer demand.

In addition, the past several years have seen an increase in demand for retro-inspired apparel and footwear. Fashion trends are notoriously fickle but the retro trend started at an opportune time for Adidas, which was preparing to re-launch its Stan Smith sneakers in the U.S. (which also happen to be its best-selling shoe of all time).

Improved Product Design and Functionality

Adidas also did an excellent job of improving its shoes' aesthetic appeal and functionality: for example, its Ultra Boost franchise (introduced in 2015) has been praised as "the most comfortable shoes ever" and has won rave reviews for its dual functionality as a fashionable, casual shoe, and a performance running sneaker.

Reasons for Slowdown

This is why Adidas's revenue growth has been slowing over the past several quarters:

Nike's Comeback

Nike has historically been the top (in terms of sales and profitability) sportswear company in the world and held a dominant position in the ultra-competitive North American market. However, Adidas made an impressive effort to gain market share from Nike which caused Nike shares to (temporarily) tumble nearly 30% from 2015 to 2017. While we were bearish on Nike at one point, we wrote in early February that "Nike's brand strength, adaptability, excellent management, and other factors make it a long-term buy."

Nike engineered a major comeback in 2018 by focusing on sales to women (competing directly with Lululemon); launching a controversial but high-profile ad campaign with Colin Kaepernick; and luring customers with innovative sneakers like the VaporMax and Air Max (which were among Nike's "top volume drivers" for fiscal year 2018).

Nike's sales for FY 2018 increased by 7.5% YoY, an impressive accomplishment given that the company generates close to $40 billion in annual revenue (making growth in % terms very difficult).

Mass Production of Yeezys

As we mentioned before, creating artificial product scarcity as a marketing strategy is controversial - some believe that doing so can isolate and alienate die-hard consumers who genuinely want the product and don't want to pay asinine resale prices. On the other hand, keeping quantities limited can benefit a brand in multiple ways: scarcity begets desire, drives increased media attention, and can increase the perceived quality or exclusivity of a brand (which ultimately is good for pricing power).

While this debate certainly varies by product, we believe that Adidas's decision to mass-produce Kanye's Yeezy line of sneakers was a poor one for the following reasons:

Yeezys are fundamentally a fashion (not performance) shoe, which makes it imperative that consumers view them as exclusive and desirable. Mass production rids products of their exclusivity, which, in turn, impacts their desirability.

In our opinion, the media hoopla over Yeezys (the shoes garnered constant press during their early days) likely had a positive ripple effect across the rest of the brand since consumers who may have been drawn initially to Yeezys may have settled for a different pair of Adidas shoes.

Regardless of what the exact reason may be, the Yeezy franchise is no longer a growth driver for Adidas - Rorsted mentioned on the Q3 earnings call that "we're not seeing any growth from Yeezy in Q3 as we said many times."

Retro Weakness

While demand for retro clothing still exists, sales of Stan Smiths and Superstars have cooled over the past two years. This is in part a strategy by management to manage these franchises' product cycles, which CEO Kasper Rorsted described on the Q2 2018 earnings call:

In fact, Stan Smith and Superstar have been managed down for the past 18 months now, which did not get in the way of our continued top line growth. As you know from the numbers we have reported to you, year-to-date and also for 2017. Today Stan and Superstar each only account for low single-digit percentage of our total sales. Volumes out in the market are very healthy. If anything, there is more demand than what we want to supply right now. As such, Stan and Superstar continue to be leading examples of disciplined life cycle management. You can expect us to handle other maturing franchises similar prudent.

This "life cycle management" as well as cooling demand for these sneakers have contributed to recent slowdowns in sales growth as they are two of Adidas's "mass-market" shoes (unlike the Yeezy line of shoes, which have traditionally been marketed as exclusive and limited edition).

Valuation

The chart below shows an overview of Adidas's valuation relative to that of other companies in its peer group:

Source: CapitalIQ

Adidas shares are valued by the market at a significant discount to those of Nike - its EV/Sales multiple is 2.3x (well below Nike's 3.5x multiple) and its EV/EBITDA multiple is 15.3x (again, well below Nike's 24.9x multiple). We attribute this to the following:

Nike is one of America's most beloved companies and an iconic example of the success of American capitalism. It has a world-class lineup of celebrity and athlete endorsers; has consistently grown shareholder value; and has done a superb job of growing revenues while remaining profitable.

Adidas common shares are not traded in the U.S., which naturally leads to less interest from both retail and institutional investors.

Nike has experienced a resurgence as of late while Adidas's momentum appears to be slowing down.

While the above is certainly true, we believe that Adidas shares shouldn't trade at a substantial discount to those of Nike because of the following:

Adidas's operating margins have trended higher in recent years while Nike's have lagged - Adidas grew operating margins from 6.6% to 10.7% from FY 2015 to 2018, while Nike's operating margins slipped from 13.6% to 12.2% during the same time period (data from CapIQ).

Nike and Adidas's growth rates are now fairly similar on a % basis. Adidas sales grew by 5% in 2018 (2019 sales are projected to grow by 6.5% YoY at the midpoint of guidance) while Nike's grew by 7.5% during fiscal year 2019 (Nike's fiscal year ends in May).

Nike and Adidas are operationally very similar companies: both manufacture, market, and distribute athletic apparel and footwear through wholesale, retail, and DTC (direct-to-consumer) channels. Both rely on celebrity and athlete endorsements to stoke consumer demand for their products.

At just a 3x EV/Sales multiple (still below Nike's valuation), Adidas shares would be worth $195.82 (30% higher than current levels). This is our long-term price target on Adidas, although we believe that it will take some time to achieve (given the secular headwinds described earlier in this article and Nike's recent resurgence).

Risks

An investment in Adidas at current levels carries the following risks, which investors should take close note of:

Adidas is performing very well in North America and China, but its sales in Europe have fallen below expectations due to competitive pressure from Nike. Continued weakness in Europe (Adidas's home market) could unravel the gains management has made in terms of top-line growth and profitability.

The fashion business is notoriously tricky due to constantly evolving consumer tastes and preferences. Adidas is particularly exposed to this issue because it is more heavily involved in fashion and casual wear than competitors like Under Armour (UAA), which focus more on performance athletic wear.

If Adidas's top-line growth continues to decelerate, its valuation will re-rate to the downside given that investors are valuing it as a growth stock with a 28x P/E multiple.

The North American sportswear market, which Adidas has relied on heavily in recent years for growth, is as competitive and saturated as ever. Companies like Nike, Under Armour, Lululemon (LULU), Skechers (SKX) are all direct or indirect competitors to Adidas and are aggressively vying for consumer eyes and dollars.

Conclusion

While Adidas shares have enjoyed an impressive run in recent years, we remain cautiously bullish on the company and encourage investors to consider a long-term position in Adidas. We will continue to monitor the company's progress and will keep readers updated via articles on the site. Thank you for reading and please feel to reach out with any comments or questions either below or via email (email address is located in our SA bio).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADDYY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.