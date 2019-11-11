Chevron: It's Tough To Deal With Extreme Volatility

I recommend CVX as a long-term investment. However, the oil market is very volatile and unpredictable. Thus, I recommend trading the short term with about 30% of your position.

Chevron had excellent results in the upstream segment in the third quarter with a production of 3,033K Boep/d, up 2.6% from a year ago and down 1.7% sequentially.

Third-quarter revenues and other income were $36.12 billion, down 17.9% compared to a year ago and down 7% sequentially. Chevron posted third-quarter earnings of $2.58 billion or $1.36 per diluted.

Investment Thesis

Chevron Corp. (CVX) is one of the six preferred oil supermajors fully tailored to be part of your long-term holdings of top oil dividend stocks.

Oil supermajors present what most investors and traders need: Cyclicality, volatility, and resilience - All-In-One package with high dividends.

The only problem for a savvy investor is to adopt the right trading/investing strategy that can reward you the most profit.

Chevron belongs in my list of first-class oil majors like Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP plc (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Total S.A. (TOT) and Equinor (EQNR).

I have recently added ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the list, which is not an oil supermajor since it spun off Phillips 66 (PSX). Still, I consider as equal when it comes to solidity and diversity. I have indicated in the chart below the market capitalization as of 11/09/2019 and the dividend yield of the seven companies mentioned above:

I have covered regularly these companies, and you can always read my other free articles as they are published by clicking here.

The investment thesis is quite simple with CVX. I recommend CVX as a long-term investment. However, as you know, the oil market is very volatile and unpredictable.

Quick Presentation

Chevron is present in various countries and continents. As an "integrated oil," it is engaged in many aspects of the oil and gas business, from oil and gas exploration, distribution, chemicals, and refining to even power generation.

One distinct characteristic that describes the company is a growing presence in the USA and, more specifically, in the Permian Basin.

Chevron is one of the leading producers in the Permian Basin, just behind Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

Chevron Corp.: Financials Table 3Q'19: The Raw Numbers

Chevron Corp 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Revenues in $ Billion 35.97 40.49 42.11 40.34 34.19 36.32 34.78 Total Revenues and other income in $ Billion 37.76 42.24 43.99 42.35 35.20 38.85 36.12 Net Income in $ Billion 3.64 3.41 4.05 3.73 2.65 4.31 2.58 EBITDA $ Billion 9.52 9.62 11.26 10.34 8.28 10.47 9.61 EPS diluted in $/share 1.90 1.78 2.11 1.95 1.39 2.27 1.36 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 5.04 6.86 9.57 9.15 5.06 8.78 7.82 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 3.00 3.23 3.58 3.99 2.95 3.58 3.67 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 2.05 3.63 5.99 5.16 2.10 5.20 4.45 Total Cash $ Billion 6.50 7.69 9.75 10.34 8.76 8.57 11.76 Total Debt in $ Billion 39.75 38.38 35.98 34.46 33.09 30.65 32.85 Dividend per share in $ 1.12 1.12 1.12 1.19 1.19 1.19 1.19 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.913 1.919 1.917 1.907 1.901 1.903 1.894 Oil Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2852 2826 2956 3083 3038 3084 3033 Oil US Upstream incl. Permian K Boep/d 733 739 831 858 884 898 934 Permian only - - - 377 392 421 455 Total price liquids US ($/b) 56.12 58.79 61.99 55.78 48.46 52.41 46.84 Total price natural gas US ($/MMBtu) 2.02 1.61 1.80 2.01 1.64 0.68 0.95

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income were $36.12 billion in 3Q'19

Third-quarter revenues and other income were $36.12 billion, down 17.9% compared to a year ago and down 7% sequentially.

Chevron posted third-quarter earnings of $2.58 billion or $1.36 per diluted share. Included in the current quarter was a tax charge of $430 million related to cash repatriation. Foreign currency effects increased earnings in the third quarter of 2019 by $74 million. Excluding special items and FX gains, earnings were $2.9 billion or $1.55 per share.

Pierre R. Breber, the CFO, noted in the conference call:

During the quarter, we paid over $2 billion in dividends and repurchased $1.25 billion of shares, in line with our annual share repurchase run rate guidance of $5 billion. Year-to-date, we've returned approximately $9.5 billion in dividends and share repurchases.

2 - Free Cash Flow (Not Including Divestitures) was $4.45 billion in 3Q'19

Yearly free cash flow for Chevron represents $16.911 billion (excluding divestitures). The company's free cash flow for the third quarter was $4.45 billion, down 13.8% sequentially, which is still very impressive.

Analyzing free cash flow is a crucial exercise when looking at a long-term investment perspective, and we can all recognize that with oil prices above $60 per barrel, Chevron turns into a cash machine even with the oil and gas prices weakness lately.

With the most recent annual dividend of $4.76 per share, and based on 1.894 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of $9.0 billion per year.

However, the company is also buying back its stock with a $5 billion buyback program annually. The company bought 1.25 billion shares in 3Q'19. With an annual FCF of $16.911 billion ("TTM") now, the company is not overspending but is reaching a limit.

3 - Oil Production And Downstream Details

Chevron had excellent results in the upstream segment in the third quarter with a production of 3,033K Boep/d, up 2.6% from a year ago, and down 1.7% sequentially.

The U.S. upstream reached a record 934k Boep/d, or 30.8% of the total output. Another record production led by the Permian reaching 455K Boep/d. The chart below is indicating production for the whole supermajors group, including ConocoPhillips.

Note: BP's production does not include Rosneft's production of 1,133K Boep/d. However, BP owns 19.75% of Rosneft.

Discussion per segment

1 - Upstream

A - The Permian posted an impressive production of 455K Boep/d, up from 421K Boep/d the precedent quarter. The goal is still to attain 650K Boep/d by 2020.

Note: Exxon Mobil indicated that it produced 293K Boep/d in the Permian during 3Q'13.

Source: From the presentation

The increase coincides with a drop of 32.3% year over year in US liquids price realized per barrel produced in the US.

b - Gorgon and Wheatstone in Australia ("LNG") is a new investment that contributed to 402k Boep/d this quarter.

Also, Chevron is active in the offshore Gulf of Mexico.

Jay Johnson said in the conference call:

higher production from major capital projects following the ramp-ups at Big Foot and Hebron. This growth was partly offset by unplanned downtime at Hibernia, asset sales, and the impact of Hurricane Barry in the Gulf of Mexico.

2 - Downstream

Chevron's downstream segment achieved earnings of $828 million, 39.7% lower than the profit of $1.37 billion the same quarter last year. The earnings deterioration came primarily from the result of a fall in domestic refined products sales margins, loss of gains from asset sales and higher operating expenses in the United States

3 - Details and trend

CVX Earnings repartition in $ billion 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Upstream 0.49 5.29 3.35 3.30 3.38 3.29 3.12 3.48 2.70 Downstream 1.81 1.28 0.73 0.84 1.37 0.86 0.25 0.73 0.83 Other -0.35 -3.46 -0.44 -0.72 -0.71 -0.42 -0.73 0.09 -0.95

Source: CVX filings from Fun Trading files.

4 - New divestiture announced

Chevron agreed to sell its central Asia Azeri assets to Hungary's MOL (MOL) for around $1.57 billion.

Hungary's MOL Group agreed to purchase a 9.57% stake in Azerbaijan's largest strategic asset; the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field and also a 8.9% stake in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline that transports crude oil from Azerbaijan to the Ceyhan port in Turkey, according to a MOL Group statement on Monday.

Net debt is now $21.1 billion

Chevron's net debt is now $21.096 billion, down from $22.08 billion in 2Q'19. Net debt-to-EBITDA is 0.56x in 3Q'19, which is a positive and encouraging indicator.

Note: The total cash is now $11.755 billion.

Outlook

Source: CVX Presentation

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Chevron posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings on November 1st. A day after its domestic rival Exxon Mobil announced a 50% profit fall from weakening global oil and gas prices.

The company also warned that CapEx would be higher at a giant oil field Tengiz in Kazakhstan (TCO Project), which will affect future earnings. Jay Johnson said in the conference call:

In the third quarter, we completed a detailed cost and schedule review of the future growth and wellhead pressure management project in Kazakhstan. As a result, the cost estimate for the project has been updated to $45.2 billion with an additional $1.3 billion in contingency.

However, the market decided that the results beat expectations somehow, and the stock rallied quite substantially after a slow start, as the chart below is indicating.

Perhaps the excellent production results in the Permian were enough to trigger investors' enthusiasm. Still, the recent asset sale to MOL may have been the trigger in connection with a positive move by the Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who said licenses would be issued quickly to U.S. companies to sell to Chinese firms.

Hence, the only solution to this extreme volatility should be to trade short term a large part of your position until a more quiet time where fundamentals will return to the front stage.

Technical Analysis

CVX is forming a descending triangle pattern, in my opinion. Line resistance is now at $122.25, and line support is the horizontal $117.50. For the ones who want to trade CVX short term, I recommend selling at or above $122 a total of 30% of your position assuming a profit and wait for a retracement that seems very likely to accumulate again at $117.50 and lower. This type of volatility is here to stay, and with the right timing, you can get a sizeable profit.

However, if oil prices turn bearish, CVX may eventually cross support and may retest $112 (double bottom), and conversely, if oil prices turn bullish, CVX may eventually reach $127 again.

Thus, watch oil like a hawk.

