Bears Betting Nvidia's Stock Plunges Following Results

Nvidia (NVDA) will report results on Thursday after the close, and the options market is suggesting the stock may be in for a big move. Directionally, the bets are beginning to pile up, suggesting the stock falls below $200. The chart is also implying that the equity sees a pullback.

The company isn't expected to post strong results. Consensus analysts' estimates are forecasting earnings to have fallen by 14% to $1.58 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is seen falling by over 8% to $2.92 billion. Despite the weak expectations, the company has a history of delivering better than expected results.

Options See Big Post Earnings Move

The options market is looking for Nvidia to rise or fall by as much 7.25% from the $205 strike price for expiration on November 15. It would place the stock in a trading range of $190.50 and $219.50, by Friday. Implied volatility levels are also high, as one would expect, at 78.5%. That's nearly eight times greater than the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), a proxy for the S&P 500 Index, implied volatility of 9.5% for the same expiration date.

Betting Shares Fall

The bets are suggesting that the stock falls following results. In recent days the number of bearish bets placed on the $205 puts has been on the rise. There are nearly 6,000 open put contracts at that strike price, and for a buyer to earn a profit, the stock would need to fall to $198.50 or below to make a profit. The bet is sizable, valued at almost $3.9 million.

But more interesting is the open interest at the $205 calls. There are almost 5,000 open contracts. However, based on data from Trade Alert, it appears those calls were sold, an indication that an owner of the stock likely believes the stock will be below $205 after results.

Technical Take

The technical chart is forming a pattern known as a rising wedge, a bearish reversal pattern. It, too, would suggest that Nvidia falls in the days and weeks ahead. Should the stock fall below technical support at $198, the stock could fall to around $188, a drop of about 9% from the current stock price of $206.50 on November 11.

Additionally, volume levels have been falling in recent days, suggesting that the number of buyers may be waning. Additionally, the relative strength index is topping out at overbought levels around 70. Should the RSI break the uptrend, it would suggest that momentum in the stock is turning bearish.

A History of Strong Results

The company has a solid history of beating results, although more recently it has become a little bit less certain. Over the past eight quarters, the company has topped revenue estimates six times. However, over the previous four quarters, it has beaten estimates only two times. Earnings have been more consistent, with the company missing forecasts only one time in the past eight quarters.

The big question is what the guidance will be, as it's likely to decide the direction of the stock. In August, the company issued downside fiscal third quarter guidance at $2.9 billion at the mid-point versus estimates for $2.97 billion, a minor miss. In May, the company issued in-line fiscal second quarter revenue guidance. Meanwhile, in January, the company issued downside revenue guidance of $2.2 billion at the mid-point, vs. estimates for $2.29 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

The revenue guidance has been tepid in recent quarters, and certainly not like the good old days when Nvidia use to beat estimates by a wide margin and then issue upside guidance.

Risks

The significant risks to my assessment are clearly what the company will have to say about its business and whether it sees any improvement. If GPU inventory is finally working its way down, and the company is seeing a second half rebound, then there's a good chance the company could issue better than expected revenue guidance and better than expected gross margin guidance. If that should happen, the stock could likely continue to rise, and potential rise above resistance at $217 and move higher to around $236.

Based on the betting and the chart, it seems that the market is beginning to price in the potential for the stock to decline in the days and weeks following results. One will have to wait and see how things ultimately turn out, which is likely why the market is pricing in some significant volatility levels.

