Why S&P 500 Remains A Buy With 10Y Treasury Yield At 2%

In the outlier scenario where re-escalation in the U.S.-China trade war leads to short-term plunge in bond yields and stock prices, it would present yet another long-term buying opportunity.

S&P 500 made new record highs, while 10-year Treasury yield spiked up to 2% on the back of risk-on rally, crossing above SPY's dividend yield in the process.

After touching 1.5% handle on the heels of Fed cutting rates for the 3rd time, the 10-year Treasury yield has spiked up to just under 2% on hopes of a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade deal negotiations. Major U.S. stock indices surged to new record highs with the S&P 500 (SPY) firmly above 3,000. That said, recent article on ZeroHedge reminded us that sudden spikes in bond yields have led to sell-offs in stocks. To wit:

Just this morning, Shard Capital's Bill Blain said that if yields rise any higher, the stock market melt-up will quickly reverse, to wit: "Rising rates have massive negative implications for corporate credit and without the juice of further central bank easing - stock markets could well lose heart."

Indeed, in the past 10 years, correction in broad stock market ensued whenever yields rose to the extent such that the spread between the SPY's trailing 12-month dividend yield and 10-year Treasury yield dipped under -1%.

Empirically, SPY plunged at least 5% in the ensuing 6 months in all of the 3 years (2010, 2011, 2018) the spread dropped under -1%. Recall when President Trump claimed that interest rates were too high and blamed the Fed for the slump in stocks the past year - perhaps he had a point from the perspective of bonds being too cheap vs. stocks.

Week Ending SPY Close SPY TTM Dividend Yield 4-Week Average 10Y Treasury Yield 4-Week Moving Average Spread 3-mo Forward Return 6-mo Forward Return 1-yr Forward Return 2010-01-11 93.50 2.34% 3.80% -1.46% 5.47% -5.31% 16.01% 2011-03-07 109.76 2.04% 3.48% -1.44% -2.05% -10.58% 7.35% 2018-06-18 268.17 1.82% 2.91% -1.09% 6.28% -11.99% 8.60%

Back to today, despite 10-year yields jumping to within a hair from 2% and the SPY TTM dividend yield narrowing to 1.8% after the latest surge in the index, the spread has only turned slightly negative at -0.2%. Hence, based on the above observation, 10-year Treasury yield would have to rise at least another ~80bps before becoming a headwind for stocks. Not to mention positive dividend growth (roughly 10% year-over-year) will continue leading to higher dividend yields and be supportive of higher prices in SPY.

Furthermore, historical analysis based on the smoothed 4-week moving average of the spread, which is flat as of last week, also suggests further upside in SPY in the foreseeable future. Looking at the instances where the 4-week moving average was around flat in the last 10 years, the 3-month forward return of SPY was positive more than 70% of the time.

Week Ending SPY Close SPY TTM Dividend Yield 4-Week Average 10Y Treasury Yield 4-Week Moving Average Spread 3-mo Forward Return 6-mo Forward Return 1-yr Forward Return 2011-08-15 95.38 2.40% 2.43% -0.03% 8.85% 22.50% 28.91% 2012-03-26 121.14 2.19% 2.21% -0.02% -2.84% 3.32% 13.74% 2013-06-17 139.89 2.25% 2.25% 0.01% 7.89% 15.30% 25.66% 2015-01-12 183.61 2.06% 2.05% 0.01% 3.59% 6.37% -4.93% 2015-02-23 191.84 2.01% 2.03% -0.01% 0.68% -4.52% -5.48% 2015-03-23 188.19 2.06% 2.06% -0.01% 2.48% -5.32% 0.83% 2015-05-04 193.57 2.05% 2.02% 0.03% -1.26% 0.25% -0.71% 2015-08-17 181.84 2.13% 2.16% -0.03% 6.35% -1.86% 12.86% 2015-11-02 194.06 2.16% 2.16% 0.00% -9.98% -0.97% 1.43% 2015-12-14 184.81 2.19% 2.21% -0.02% 2.79% 4.40% 14.93% 2016-11-21 209.08 2.17% 2.16% 0.01% 7.50% 10.23% 19.91% 2019-11-04 308.94 1.81% 1.81% 0.00% ? ? ? Average 2.37% 4.52% 9.74% Median 2.79% 3.32% 12.86% % Positive 73% 64% 73%

November 2015 was the notable outlier, during which a -10% correction in SPY followed due to a massive decline to start 2016. In terms of catalysts, the -20% meltdown in Chinese stock market was mainly to blame, while oil prices plummeting under $30 also contributed to the rout.

Would this outlier scenario happen again this time around? It is certainly possible, considering the binary outcome of U.S.-China trade deal which is still hanging in the balance. Indeed, with Navarro saying over the weekend that "Trump will not roll back tariffs for phase one trade deal with China" according to Yahoo Finance, a re-escalation could lead to a major pullback over the next few months. In that risk-off scenario, bond yields and stocks will most likely plunge in the short term, leading to SPY dividend yield crossing above the 10-year Treasury yield. That would most likely present another great buy-the-dip opportunity similar to what transpired rest of 2016.

In conclusion, relative value analysis based on current levels of SPY dividend yield and 10-year Treasury yield points to further upside in stocks. Unless the 10-year yield was to rise another 80bps or more, stocks remain cheap relative to bonds, especially considering the fact that dividend growth remains highly positive. In the event of re-escalation in U.S.-China trade war, we expect a long-term bottom to form similar to February 2016.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.