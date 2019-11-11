F5 Finishes Aims For $46 Million IPO

The pro forma combined FLRZ entity is producing contracting revenue and low and declining operating and net profits.

The firm proposes to combine six commercial flooring companies into one entity concurrent with the IPO transaction.

F5 Finishes has filed to raise $46 million in an IPO.

F5 Finishes (FLRZ) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $46 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as a full-service commercial flooring solutions provider, including sales, installation and maintenance services.

FLRZ is seeking public investor money to fund the combination of six firms spread across diverse regions of the U.S., and the proposed combined entity is reporting contracting revenue.

Livermore, California-based F5 was founded in 2017 to combine the businesses of six companies with a total combined revenue of $111.3 million in 2018 and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million for the same period.

The proposed combination will occur concurrently with a successful IPO transaction.

Management is headed by Michael Patton, who has been CEO of DSB+ since 2010 as well as President and CEO of Premier Maintenance Group.

Founded in 1991, Carpet Services of Tampa operates as ‘ReSource Flooring & Maintenance’, a full-service commercial flooring contractor located in Tampa, Florida.

Contract Carpet Systems is a Maryland-based full-service commercial flooring contractor providing service in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Livermore, California-based, D.S. Baxley, doing business as DSB+, was founded in 1997 as a full-service commercial flooring contractor providing service in Northern California.

Founded in 2001, JD Shehadi, operating as Shehadi Commercial Flooring in Fairfield, New Jersey, providing service throughout the New York Metropolitan area.

Premier Maintenance Group, a D.S. Baxley California-based commercial maintenance services provider, offering carpet cleaning, corking, furniture and fabric care, among others, was founded in 2010.

Universal Metro is a California-based commercial flooring contractor focused on the healthcare, education and commercial tenant improvement markets in Southern California.

The companies lease a total of 100,000 square ft. of office and warehouse spaces, spread across nine areas, including Beltsville, Maryland, Fairfield, New Jersey, Tustin, California, Livermore, California, Petaluma California, San Francisco, California, San Jose, California, Santa Fe Springs, California, and Tampa, Florida.

According to a 2017 market research report by Research and Markets, the North American commercial flooring market was valued at $21.5 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $26.6 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2016 and 2021.

Companies that provide commercial flooring include:

FLRZ’s recent pro forma combined financial results can be summarized as follows:

A contraction in topline revenue in the most recent period

Slight increase in gross profit but fluctuating gross margin

Decreasing operating profit and reduced operating margin

No historical cash flow figures provided by company for the combined entity

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Pro Forma combined figures Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 53,743,194 -0.5% 2018 $ 111,296,994 5.4% 2017 $ 105,602,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 15,169,699 5.5% 2018 $ 29,902,901 4.1% 2017 $ 28,730,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 28.23% 2018 26.87% 2017 27.21% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 1,249,362 2.3% 2018 $ 2,815,841 2.5% 2017 $ 5,650,000 5.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 729,422 2018 $ 1,518,152 2017 $ 4,954,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ - 2018 $ - 2017 $ -

As of June 30, 2019, the company had proforma $22.2 million in cash and $32.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Proforma free cash flow for the combined entity during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 was not provided by the company.

FLRZ has filed to raise $46 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Per the firm’s latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to create a public market for our common stock, to fund the acquisition of the Founding Companies, to facilitate future access to the public capital markets and to provide us with flexibility in the future, including to acquire additional businesses, either with the net proceeds from this offering and/or through the issuance of our common stock. We intend to use an aggregate of approximately $15.7 million of the net proceeds to pay the cash portion of the Combination Consideration in the Combinations with the Founding Companies and $2 million of the net proceeds from this offering to pay off the bridge loans made to F5 Finishes by Business Ventures Corp., the company through which the founding shareholders of F5 Finishes founded F5 Finishes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Maxim Group, Zelman Partners, and Sanders Morris Harris LLC.

FLRZ is seeking to go public at a very challenging time for IPOs. The overall stock market has been volatile and there have been a number of failed or pulled IPOs in recent weeks.

The proposed combined firm’s financials are unimpressive and show contracting topline revenue growth and low & decreasing operating and net profits.

The quality of the S-1 registration financial information is spotty. The firm failed to provide combined cash flow figures and some tables had missing labels for determining whether the figures were in ‘000’s’ or as displayed.

I could not determine the Sales, G&A figures for each of the historical periods. I suppose I could have gone through all SIX individual entities for this information as well as the cash flow history, but this is what management should be condensing and presenting as part of the combined pro forma information.

The market opportunity for North America commercial flooring is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the years ahead.

However, the firm faces significant competition and the flooring industry is quite fragmented. I don’t see significant cost savings from scale as a result of the combination, which is spread over disparate sections of the U.S., rather than focused in a single region.

Maxim Group is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of a negative (65.1%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

This is an unusual IPO in that management wants IPO investors to pay for the combination of the six firms and three of those firms are dragging the proposed combined entity into revenue contraction.

I’ll provide a final update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

