Fiserv: Continued Good Earnings Story, Albeit Valuation Is Getting Rich

International markets are still small, relative to FIS, but getting better, particularly in the developing world.

Solid quarter, but we expected much of the revenue traction, particularly around payments, which does not get us to raising the multiple.

Company Description:

A global provider of financial services technology, Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) has more than 12K clients worldwide, which include banks, credit unions, investment management firms, billers, and retailers, among others. The company provides account processing systems, electronic bill payment and presentment services, as well as card processing services and ACH enablement. The company generates about $6 billion in annual revenue, with processing and services revenue representing about 85% of the total. We note that FISV is mostly a US company, with more than 90% of revenue domestically-generated.

Valuation:

Our primary companies in the comps peer group are Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), which jointly yield our 2020 EV/EBITDA market multiple of ~18x. At this point, we don't see further tailwinds to justify further multiple expansion, with valuation getting somewhat rich, though we still consider FISV shares a bullish case. When we apply it to our 2020 EBITDA estimate of $2,448 MM, we get the target price of $123 (up from $122).

Reassuring Quarter, Though Not Enough to Up the Multiple:

Clover Remains Strong: FISV's cloud-based, POS Clover platform now generates $100+ billion in annual payment volume, growing at 30%+. Further, add-on Clover services, with payment device shipments are trending at 25% Y/Y. For a company that is growing in low-mid single digits, Clover is certainly a major opportunity.

International Markets Small But Solid: While international business is at less than 15% of total revenue at Fiserv, there are some impressive areas of growth, namely in India (cash to card payments), financial technology growth in Brazil and Argentina, as well as e-commerce in Western Europe. If Fiserv channels more marketing dollars into these areas, we could see international business at 20%+ of total revenue by 2021-22, which should make us reconsider the multiple. At present, we are not there yet.

Mobiliti and Corillian on Track for 4% Growth: Our estimates have been vacillating between 3% and 4% for these segments in 2020, but, per latest earnings results, we are now more in the 4% camp, as mobile banking and payment services remain strong nonetheless, particularly when it comes to the Mobility ASP service. Furthermore, the Architect product should continue delivering above-average growth by serving small business customers.

CheckFree Product Remains Fiserv's Star: CheckFree continues to drive the Payments business, with customer usage growing 2%-2.3% on a quarter-to-quarter basis, as more and more customers are prone to conducting business online. In addition, we see that Popmoney, the person-to-person payments product, has been growing in double digits, fueled by Zelle partnership.

Biller Solutions: While weaker than other segments, Biller should nonetheless contribute low-digit revenue growth to the top-line in 2020, driven by checkfree.com and nearly 25,000 walk-in payment locations around the United States. We expect the revenue growth to be stronger during the second and third quarters.

Capital Return: We expect Fiserv to increase share repurchase authorization by $300 MM in the first half of 2020. Historically, FISV has been returning about 70-80% of its free cash flows back to shareholders. This should provide a further boost to FISV shares.

Risks to Our Thesis:

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

1. Consolidation in the financial services industry, which has actually been prevalent over the previous decade: it could definitely hurt Fiserv's revenue by decreasing the number of clients.

2. Cyber attacks can disrupt Fiserv's delivery of services since its operations depend on receiving, storing, processing, and transmitting sensitive information. Because of that, cyber attacks could create costly litigations for the company.

3. A heightened regulatory environment in the financial services industry, such as the Dodd-Frank account, could create financial burdens for Fiserv. In addition, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) may enact further regulations that target the way FISV conducts business and force the company to enact additional controls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.