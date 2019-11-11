Synchrony Preferred Shares Are Better Than Their Rating Implies

New Preferred Shares Issued

Synchrony Financial (SYF) just issued $750 million worth of preferred shares. The preferreds are listed under the ticker (SNFI). The prospectus and term sheet are available from the SEC. In summary, the company issued 30 million depository shares with a liquidation preference of $25. The 5.625% dividend will be paid quarterly starting on February 15, 2020. There is no maturity date and the shares are callable at the company's option after 5 years (starting 11/15/2024.)

I wrote in more general terms about Synchrony in July, in my article "Synchrony Financial: Still A Buy After Big Advance". Since that time, the common shares twice dipped below $32 but have now broken above where I recommended them.

The thesis I presented in that article is still intact. Synchrony takes on more credit risk than its peers but is rewarded with a much higher net interest margin. Overall loan quality has not changed much and is slightly better adjusting for sale of the Walmart (NYSE:WMT) portfolio and acquisition of the PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) credit program.

Looking forward, Synchrony is preparing for a major change in how it is required to estimate expected credit losses for the purpose of valuing its loan portfolio on its balance sheet. This new methodology, known as Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) must be implemented starting in Q1 2020. As I discussed previously, Synchrony's loss estimate may increase around 60% under CECL.

Synchrony is currently well-capitalized, with equity/asset ratio higher than its peers Ally (ALLY) and Discover (DFS) and in-line with Capital One (COF). Even after increasing the allowance for loan losses under CECL, Synchrony will have a higher equity capital ratio than Ally or Discover has today. While the preferred share prospectus indicates the use of funds as "general corporate purposes", the issuance gives Synchrony more margin of safety for its capital ratio above regulatory requirements.

Synchrony should be able to easily cover the annual interest requirement of $42 million on the preferred shares. Compared to a wide range of other financial companies, Synchrony's preferred dividends will be a much lower percentage of net income. Even in a serious economic downturn, these dividends should be safe. Therefore I believe the rating of BB- from S&P on these preferreds is too low. Compared to other financial company preferreds, Synchrony's 5.625% coupon is at least as safe, and without the risk of being reset or called for the next 5 years. Synchrony preferreds bought at or under par value of $25 are a good choice for the income investor. With the preferred dividend only consuming about 1% of net income, the common stock continues to be a good investment as well.

High Margins And Strong Balance Sheet Compensate For Higher Risk

With its focus on store-branded, rather than general-purpose, credit cards, Synchrony has a higher charge-off ratio than the average bank but also earns considerably higher interest margins.

Source: 3Q 2019 Investor Supplement

The upward trend seen in charge-offs over the last couple of years appears to be stabilizing according to the credit metrics from the latest earnings release.

Source: 3Q 2019 Earnings Presentation

With the higher-risk loan portfolio, Synchrony would be expected to maintain a stronger balance sheet with a higher ratio of equity to total assets compared to its peers, and it does. Synchrony's equity/asset ratio and regulatory Tier I Capital ratio is much higher than its peers Discover and Ally and similar to Capital One. With a loan loss allowance of $5.6 billion currently on its balance sheet, Synchrony is expected to increase it by 60% under CECL or $3.36 billion. This would take the equity/asset ratio from 14.3% down to 11.5%. This is still above where Discover and Ally are today even before they implement CECL. With the preferred issuance, Synchrony can take its equity/asset ratio back up to 12.1%. While this does not impact Common Equity Tier I Capital, it does improve total Tier I Capital.

The 5.625% coupon on the Synchrony preferreds results in $42 million of dividend expense. This is slightly over 1% of income and represents about $0.06 per common share. The preferreds are rated BB- by S&P, which seems low given Synchrony's solid balance sheet financed over 75% by deposits on the liability side.

Source: 3Q 2019 Investor Supplement

A screen of financial sector preferreds rated in the BB category (BB-, BB, or BB+) yields a list of investment banks, large national banks, and regional banks. With the preferreds trading around par, the 5.625% current yield would fall right in the middle of the list ranked by yield. Of the higher yielding issues, the ones trading near par are near or past their callable date and at risk of being called. Many of the others are fixed to floating rate preferreds and are subject to the risk of resetting at a lower rate in the future. The Synchrony preferred is not callable for 5 years and fixed at the 5.625% coupon.

Looking at preferred dividend payout ratio of these companies, Synchrony's is the lowest at 1.1%. The large national banks and investment banks pay out 5% - 7% of their net income as preferred dividends.

Considering a downturn scenario, Synchrony's net charge-offs were about double today's levels in 2009. However, Synchrony's retail partners share the pain of a downturn as the amounts due to them under retailer share arrangements decrease. The drop in RSAs acts as a partial hedge against Synchrony's loan losses in a downturn case.

Source: 3Q 2019 Investor Supplement

Based on the latest income statement, other things being equal, a doubling of Synchrony's loan loss provision would still leave net income enough above breakeven to cover the preferred dividends, even before considering any reduction in RSAs. With Synchrony's ability to cover the preferred dividend including during an economic downturn, investors should not be dissuaded by the BB- rating.

Conclusion

Synchrony Financial's new preferred stock issue is a good buy for income investors at par or below. The dividend is competitive with other financial preferreds and has no risk of being called or reset in the next 5 years. The dividend is well-covered by net income at current levels and should still be covered in case of a general economic downturn. I have purchased the Synchrony preferred and continue to own and recommend the common as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long SNFI.