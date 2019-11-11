Mall REIT Investors: Beware Of Tesla

Not all sales per square foot increases are equal: broad-based gains drive far more long-term NOI growth than increases driven primarily by outlier tenants like Tesla and Apple.

There are more than 100 Tesla stores in the U.S., many in high-end malls.

Over the past seven years or so, Tesla (TSLA) stores have become a common sight at many of the high-end malls owned by the likes of Macerich (MAC), Taubman Centers (TCO), and Simon Property Group (SPG). While Tesla had briefly planned to move to online-only sales earlier this year, it quickly reversed course[AL1] . It continues to have over 100 stores in the U.S., plus about 20 galleries that don't handle any sales[AL2] .

Tesla is a great tenant for high-end properties. Its stores help draw wealthy consumers to the mall, where they may wind up spending money at other retailers.

However, sales productivity is uniquely high at Tesla stores, so the presence of a Tesla store at a mall can dramatically increase the property's sales per square foot. Moreover, Tesla's strong growth over the past year and a half has magnified Tesla's outlier status in terms of sales productivity. This has allowed mall REITs with a high concentration of Tesla stores -- particularly Macerich and Taubman Centers -- to report stellar growth in sales per square foot recently, potentially masking the underlying performance of their malls.

Unparalleled sales productivity

The high sales per square foot of Tesla stores is nothing new. A little over two years ago, CEO Elon Musk noted that Tesla's sales per square foot far exceeded Apple's (AAPL) $5,546[AL3] . (For many years, Apple was the clear industry leader in terms of sales per square foot.) The addition of the Model 3 to Tesla's lineup has only added to the electric car pioneer's lead in terms of sales productivity.

So how high are sales per square foot at Tesla? Tesla booked nearly $15 billion of revenue in the U.S. in 2018[AL4] . If we assume that just 25% of its sales ($3.7 billion) were made in Tesla stores[AL5] , that would imply more than $30 million of revenue on average. A typical Tesla store in a mall might occupy 2,000 to 3,000 square feet, so that would put sales per square foot in excess of $10,000.

(Image source: Tesla)

Of course, not every Tesla store is average. Tesla gets roughly half of its domestic sales from California[AL6] , but barely more than a quarter of its domestic stores are located there. In fact, Intalytics recently observed that one particular (unnamed) Tesla store is currently doing $140 million in annual sales. That may seem like an outlandish number, but in light of Tesla's high average selling price, it probably translates to 40 or 50 cars sold per week.

Tesla stores mess up the math

Apple Stores are known to drive enough sales to skew a mall's sales per square foot results. The effect is even more dramatic for Tesla -- especially for its higher-performing stores.

Suppose that small shops occupy 300,000 square feet of space in a particular mall. (By convention, mall REITs exclude anchors and tenants that occupy more than 10,000 square feet of space when reporting sales per square foot.) If these small-shop tenants together produce annual sales of $210 million, the mall would report sales per square foot of $700 -- putting it solidly in A-mall territory.

If an Apple Store takes over 7,500 square feet of average-performing space in the mall and generates sales per square foot of $6,000, it would lift total sales for the small shops to $250 million, or $832.50 per square foot, assuming no change in sales for the remaining tenants.

If, in addition, a Tesla store doing $100 million in annual sales were to take 2,500 square feet of space, it would increase total small-shop sales to $348 million. (This continues to assume sales per square foot of $6,000 for the 7,500-square-foot Apple Store and sales per square foot averaging $700 for the tenants occupying the other 290,000 square feet of small-shop space.) That would boost sales per square foot to $1,160.

In this hypothetical example, putting two ultra-productive tenants into 3% of a mall's small-shop space increases sales per square foot by 66% -- vaulting the property into the upper echelon of U.S. malls -- even with no change in sales for the other 97% of the tenants.

Macerich's results show that this is a real phenomenon

So far, we have only looked at a hypothetical example. However, the "Tesla effect" on malls isn't just hypothetical, as can be seen from an examination of sales per square foot trends for some of the top properties owned by high-end mall REIT Macerich. (I chose Macerich because it has half a dozen Tesla stores in its portfolio and is one of the few REITs to report sales per square foot for individual properties.)

Kierland Commons is a particularly stark example. It is a modern, high-end, open-air center located in the northern part of Scottsdale, Arizona. In 2014, Macerich reported solid sales per square foot of $671 for this property[AL7] . By the 12-month period ending on June 30, 2018, sales per square foot had risen to $716[AL8] . Then Tesla happened.

(Image source: Macerich)

In the summer of 2017, a Tesla store opened at Kierland Commons[AL9] . That store entered the "comparable base" after being open for 12 months and began being counted in Macerich's statistics in the third quarter of 2018. This boosted Kierland Commons' sales per square foot to $973 for the 12-month period ending on Sept. 30, 2018[AL10] . Tesla's growth over the past year helped boost sales per square foot at this property an incredible $1,440 for the most recent 12-month period[AL11] .

In other words, after years of modest growth, sales per square foot have doubled at Kierland Commons in a little more than two years. The opening of the Tesla Store and Tesla's Model 3-powered sales growth have clearly driven the vast majority of this increase.

Kierland Commons may be an extreme example, but it should be no surprise that six of Macerich's 10 highest-productivity malls have Tesla stores[AL12] . (A seventh, Tysons Corner Center, has a Tesla gallery that isn't allowed to sell any cars[AL13] .) Macerich's top two malls -- Broadway Plaza and Village at Corte Madera -- are both located in the Bay Area: Tesla's home turf. As of last quarter, both properties' sales per square foot had surpassed $2,200: up from $726 for Broadway Plaza and $902 for Village at Corte Madera back in 2013.

A surge in high-paying tech jobs in the Bay Area over the past few years has undoubtedly boosted sales at both of these flagship properties. Macerich also invested in a major renovation and expansion of Broadway Plaza a few years ago. Nevertheless, Tesla's growth has clearly been a major contributor to the surge in sales per square foot in both cases.

Why does it matter?

REITs like Macerich and Taubman Centers that focus on high-end malls have reported big sales-per-square-foot gains in recent years. Macerich recently reported that sales per square foot reached $800 for the last four quarters, up from $726 in 2018 and $660 in 2017. Meanwhile, Taubman's domestic sales per square foot reached $964[AL14] , compared to $875 in 2018 and $808 in 2017[AL15] .

Generally, investors like to see strong growth in sales per square foot, because as tenants' sales increase, they can afford to pay higher rents. Occupancy costs between 12% and 15% of sales are fairly typical for enclosed malls in the U.S. However, when one or two tenants have a disproportionate impact on sales per square foot, the usual rules of thumb become less applicable.

To return to the hypothetical example above, the Tesla store that is doing $100 million of sales in 2,500 square feet (i.e. $40,000 per square foot) is not going to pay $5,000 per square foot in rent, which would put its occupancy cost at a fairly "normal" 12.5%. It's not even going to pay $500 per square foot. After all, the vast majority of tenants are still averaging sales per square foot of around $700, so they can't afford to pay more than approximately $100 per square foot, leaving the landlord with minimal leverage to drive rents significantly above that level. That means the 66% increase in sales per square foot driven by adding Apple and Tesla stores will have little or no impact on the mall's NOI.

Sure enough, rents aren't keeping up with growth in sales per square foot for Macerich's best properties. In 2016, occupancy cost averaged 13.8% of sales for Macerich's top 10 malls[AL16] . Occupancy cost has since fallen to 10.6% for that cohort. An increase in sales per square foot from $959 to $1,349 over this period boosted the average all-in rent (including tenant reimbursements) by less than 10%, from $132 per square foot to $143 per square foot.

(From the Q4 2016 and Q3 2019 Macerich supplementals.)

These are solid companies -- but don't get carried away by the hype

Notwithstanding the substantial lift they get from their Tesla stores, Macerich and Taubman Centers clearly own excellent real estate. As lower-productivity malls fall by the wayside, their premier properties will only become more coveted by retailers. Shares of both REITs have lost about half of their value over the past three years, making Macerich stock and Taubman Centers stock quite attractive for long-term investors willing to stomach significant volatility in the years ahead.

That said, investors need to be careful when evaluating these REITs. Executives like to crow about double-digit growth in sales per square foot -- with only the occasional mention of Tesla[AL17] -- but it's clear that sales per square foot growth has been more muted if outliers like Tesla and Apple are excluded. Since those outliers pay far less rent as a percentage of sales, their contribution to sales per square foot growth isn't very meaningful in terms of projecting future rent increases and NOI growth.

With Tesla planning to launch production of the Model Y in 2020[AL18] , sales at Tesla stores could surge again over the next couple of years. If that happens, investors in Macerich, Taubman Centers, and other high-end mall REITs should be careful not to get too excited by sales per square foot growth that may be driven by this one unusual tenant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.