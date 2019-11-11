Technical Charts Are Showing Equities Have More Room To Move Higher

I want to show that technical charts have a way of showing you where the market wants to go. This helps to cut through the noise and indecision.

US equities have raced to new all-time highs, and many investors have arguably not participated enough in this rally. The concerns are understandable. How do I buy equities at the high? What about the trade war between US and China? There are so many confusing news headlines in the media. US and China have allegedly agreed to roll back tariffs, but now Trump has refuted that.

Which is why I like to focus on technical charts. Charts are practical and they tell you where the market wants to go. My predictions on the market do not matter, and my aim is to follow where the market tells me it wants to head. And the equity markets are saying this rally has more legs to run higher.

S&P 500 Weekly Chart

The S&P 500 (SPY) recently broke out of an inverse head-and-shoulders formation. This is a weekly chart, so every candlestick represents a week's worth of trading action. Prior to breaking out, the S&P 500 has largely been sideways for a good two years between end-2017 and end-2019. This pattern tells me the market is bullish and wants to move higher. Understandably entering close to a 10-year high can be frightening. But the charts are saying that an extension to this 10-year rally is very likely, and this rally has much more upside to go.

Caterpillar Weekly Chart

Caterpillar (CAT) is a bellwether of the global economy. It is the world's largest construction equipment manufacturer, with about half of its revenue coming from North American and half coming from EAME, Asia and Latin America combined. If CAT's stock does well, that most likely means that the market is pricing in a recovery in the global economy. CAT has broken out higher from a W-shaped double bottom. The chart is very bullish and I anticipate CAT moving towards $170 from here.

BlackRock Weekly Chart

BlackRock (BLK) is one of the world's largest asset manager, with more than $6 trillion in assets under management. These assets are in mutual funds, closed-ended funds and ETFs. When the market is risk-off, there will be outflows from these funds that will hurt BLK's revenue. BLK stock should outperform when the market is risk-on as the company is able to benefit from higher inflow of funds, leading to higher fees earned. From the chart, the market is pricing in a risk-on scenario. BLK has formed a W-shaped double bottom and has broken its neckline at $480. I expect its share price to move higher towards $560-580 from here.

US 2-Year Bond Yield Weekly Chart

Technical analysis is useful as it can be applied across asset classes. Here I look at the chart of the US 2-Year Bond Yield, which is sensitive to the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. The Fed has cut interest rates thrice this year, reversing three-quarters of its four rate hikes in 2018. In its most recent October meeting, the Fed indicated that it may pause cutting interest rates.

The US 2-Year Bond Yield (TLT) is trading near a very important uptrend line near 1.4-1.5% and is showing signs of rebounding from here in a big way. Interest rates move higher when the economy does well, and the market is starting to price in this scenario. This observation is important as the long US government bond trade is now the most overcrowded trade in the market, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey. If the US 2-Year Bond Yield sees a strong rebound from here, bond investors will be in serious trouble, and we could see a big rotation from bonds back into equities.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Weekly Chart

The charts are showing that a strong rebound in US bond yields is imminent. This scenario is also supported by the strength in US financials. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF). The top bank holdings for this ETF include JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C). These banks should do well if interest rates move higher, and the chart for XLF is pricing in exactly this scenario. Technical charts are forward-looking in that sense, as they show what the market is pricing in way in advance.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Weekly Chart

Another sign that this recovery is not just a "melt-up" but rather a rally of sustained strength is that value stocks are participating in this rally. The iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) tracks US mid- and large-cap stocks with "value" characteristics. VLUE making new all-time highs is important as it means investors are more optimistic about the global economic recovery and are hence buying into cyclical, value stocks. We do not want a rally that is dominated largely by tech/momentum names, as it gives the market a very narrow breadth. A broad market rally across various sectors is healthy, which is what we are seeing now.

To conclude, the technical charts are saying that this rally is not going to be a short-lived "melt-up". Key financial market and global economy bellwethers like CAT and BLK are breaking out higher on their respective charts. The long US government bond trade looks in trouble now, and the charts of the US 2-Year Bond Yield and US Financials show that interest rates could be rising higher from here. This means the market is starting to price in a global economic recovery, which could lead to a big rotation from bonds back into equities. Lastly, the rally in equities looks sustainable as value names are also participating in this move higher. This gives the rally important breadth, as the rally is not confined to a few select sectors. All in all, the picture for equities looks very bullish.

Have a wonderful November!

