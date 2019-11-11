Sell J.C. Penney Into Earnings

Source: Forbes

J.C. Penney (JCP) reports quarterly earnings on November 15th. Analysts expect revenue of $2.51 billion and EPS of -$0.56. The revenue estimate implies a Y/Y decline in the high single digit range. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Decline In Same-Store Sales

The challenge for traditional retailers like J.C. Penney is to make the transition from sales through physical location to sales via a digital platform. It could involve a change in culture and large capital outlays with an uncertain return on investment. In Q2 2019, the company reported revenue of $2.6 billion, down 7% Y/Y. J.C. Penney has been hurt by an onslaught of competition from Amazon (AMZN) and traditional retailers like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) with a large and growing digital presence. To fight back, J.C. Penney needs resources and its $175 million in cash is paltry in comparison to the competition.

Its comparable store sales fell 9%, which implies the company's physical locations may not be competitive. Transactions fell but were slightly offset by an increase in average transaction size. J.C. Penney exited major appliances and in-store furniture categories, which also had a negative impact on same-store sales. Falling same-store sales could call into question whether the company's business model still works or if J.C. Penney's is dying a slow, painful death.

The company recently partnered with thredUP, a large online consignment store featuring styles from fashion forward designers. In my opinion, the partnering arrangement sounds promising. If the economy turns down, more and more consumers could turn to consignment shops for bargains; these items may also be less sensitive to a recession. J.C. Penney could potentially leverage thredUP's online presence to drive traffic to its physical locations.

For now, J.C. Penney's digital platform is practically non-existent. Management admitted its omni-channel segment needs work:

We are strengthening our integrated omni-channel strategy as we focus on returning to growth in e-commerce. As we shared last quarter, we've removed unproductive and unprofitable factitious skills from our website. We continue to reap the benefits from our efforts as our online gross profit improved in Q2 which has helped drive the improvement in our total gross margin results. We are improving navigation and presentations while curating the assortment to provide an easier shopping experience across all platforms, desktop, mobile, and our app. This has resulted in improved conversion and customer service scores year-over-year.

Millennials like to shop and communicate online. That said, if a company does not have an online presence, then it may not exist to a large segment of society. J.C. Penney is likely ceding a large pool of revenue to competitors like Amazon or Target. This could make it difficult for management to prove to investors and creditors that its business model is sustainable.

Margins Improved

A silver lining last quarter was the improvement in margins. J.C. Penney achieved a gross margin of 37%, up about 300 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Investment in technology and a reduction in shrinkage drove the improvement in gross profit. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $924 million, down 1% Y/Y. Gross profit declined less than revenue, which considered a win for the company. Other positives were the increase in margins for online sales and the reduction in inventory. The company still has $2.5 billion of precious capital tied up in inventory.

J.C. Penney's ability to monetize this asset to improve liquidity could be a key discussion item post-earnings. Competitors like Lululemon (LULU), Urban Outfitters (URBN) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) utilize their digital platforms to collect information on customers' buying patterns in real time. They then use this feedback to reduce inventories of stale items and restock faster moving products. This could be another benefit from J.C. Penney developing a meaningful digital platform.

J.C. Penney Remains Cash Flow Challenged

Q2 2019 EBITDA was $164 million, up 39% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 6%, up 200 basis points versus the year-earlier period. However, the company remains cash flow-challenged. Free cash flow ("FCF") for the first six-month of the year was -$133 million. This was an improvement of more than $100 million versus the year-earlier period. However, J.C. Penney can ill-afford to burn cash. It has a $3.8 billion debt load at over 8x run-rate EBITDA (first half EBITDA annualized). With $175 million in cash, J.C. Penney cannot go too much longer before it depletes its liquidity.

Market chatter suggests management is evaluating options to improve its capital structure. A major hurdle could be how to handle $2.0 of debt due in 2023. It could be difficult for J.C. Penney to generate enough cash flow to convince creditor to push back certain principal payments. It may have to reduce debt via an equity raise or ask creditors to forgive debt in lieu of an equity stake. Either scenario could be highly dilutive to current shareholders.

Conclusion

Cash burn and a sizeable debt load make JCP a sell into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.