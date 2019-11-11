First Majestic Silver Just Saw AISC Plunge 27% In Q3

It's imperative that investors understand the potential risk in the shares due to the unresolved tax dispute on the San Dimas mine.

This is a straightforward setup in terms of knowing exactly how to play the stock: above $11 is the breakout, below $9 is a breakdown. Anything in-between is neutral.

Two weeks ago, I posted an article on First Majestic Silver (AG) — First Majestic Silver: Get Ready For A Huge Quarter — in which I stated that the third quarter was likely exceptional for the company. Even though First Majestic wasn't giving cost guidance for the quarter, I was estimating AISC would come in at $10-11 per ounce, a drastic improvement compared to the $14.76 per ounce AISC posted in Q2. Given the significant margin expansion (as costs likely dropped precipitously QoQ, and the price of silver increased notably), I discussed how this would translate into one of the best operating cash flow quarters for First Majestic in years.

The results are in, and they match the estimates I provided in my previous article on the company. Cash costs and AISC for San Dimas, Santa Elena, La Encantada, La Parrilla, and Del Toro all landed where I expected them to. Consolidated AISC was just $10.76 per ounce, a sharp 27% drop quarter-over-quarter, and in line with my $10–$11 estimate.

My estimates for gold by-product credits for Santa Elena and San Dimas were $18 million and $21.9 million, respectively. Santa Elena's actual by-product gold credit came in at $18 million, while San Dimas was a little lower than forecast at $20.3 million.

Operating cash flow (shown in the graph below) was the highest in 5 years, at just over $40 million. This allowed the company to generate over $10 million of free cash flow in Q3.

Thanks to this free cash flow along with proceeds from financing activities, net debt declined to just $28.36 million — as First Majestic continues to build back up its cash position after acquiring the San Dimas mine last year.

Expectations For Q4

I anticipate consistent and strong cash flow generation out of First Majestic for the foreseeable future, as the company focuses more on their flagship, low-cost assets (San Dimas and Santa Elena) and has reduced output at higher-cost mines. I plan to go into much more detail about how the company is stealthily transitioning into a low-cost producer in a separate article next week. If you aren't a follower already, be sure to click the "Follow" button at the top to be alerted to when this article posts.

The current quarter could be similar to Q3 if Santa Elena and La Encantada can repeat their Q3 performances.

I expect cash costs and AISC at San Dimas in Q4 to be relatively in line with Q3 figures, as this is a reasonably consistent operation.

Santa Elena is tougher to gauge until production results are released, specifically gold production, as that has a significant impact on costs. For example, Santa Elena produced 44% more gold in Q3 compared to Q2, which meant far more by-product credits vs. the second quarter. This was the main reason why I was forecasting such a drastic decline in cash costs and AISC for the operation. It's that by-product gold credit that is going to be a major factor in where AISC ultimately lands.

La Encantada has been highly variable lately. Q3 silver production increased by 81% over Q2 levels, which is why cash costs plunged 35% compared to the second quarter of 2019. If last quarter's silver production level can be maintained, then the mine should be cash flow positive once again.

Expect continued high cost for both La Parrilla and Del Toro, but as I pointed out in my previous article on First Majestic, those two operations only made up 6% of the total production in Q3 and their astronomical costs won't have much of an impact.

As soon as the company releases production results, I plan to review them with subscribers and give my exact cost estimates and overall forecast for the quarter.

First Majestic's Impressive Outperformance; Watch A Key Technical Level For A Breakout

AG had some momentum going into the Q3 earnings report and was on the verge of breaking out to new highs for the year. But gold and silver dropped hard this past week (particularly over the last two days), and that has put pressure on all mining stocks in the sector. First Majestic's stock price was attempting to go against the grain on Thursday after the Q3 report was released; it was up several percent at one point in the trading session despite the intense selling taking place in gold and silver. But AG eventually succumbed and finished the week in the red.

The shares are still holding up quite well during this sector correction that commenced in early September, and AG continues to drastically outperform most silver miners year-to-date.

Despite the exceptional gains in 2019, AG is still well below its 2016 high. There has been roughly 25% dilution over the last three years — as the company also issued equity to buy San Dimas — but First Majestic has generated more operating cash flow over the trailing 12 months than it did at any time in 2016. It's also much better positioned in terms of its overall cost structure going forward. As a result, I foresee plenty of upside. Another few quarters like Q3 and the shares will likely increase +50%. Above $11 results in a breakout, so I would watch that level closely. I wouldn't want the stock to move below the $9.00-$9.50 level, which could occur if the selling persists in the group. I would be cautious in the short term if AG breaches this support. As of now, the shares are in a neutral position. This is a straightforward setup in terms of knowing exactly how to play the stock; there isn't anything complicated about it.

The One Key Risk

My main concern about First Majestic has to do with the unresolved tax dispute with the Mexican government and the San Dimas mine.

The government reversed a favorable tax ruling it made several years ago for the previous owner of San Dimas. First Majestic bought the mine despite this reversal, as the company thought there was a strong legal argument given the previous owner believed that the "function of an APA was to provide tax certainty and as a result made significant investments in Mexico based on that certainty." Still, the newly elected party in Mexico is looking at higher taxes for miners in the country, which doesn't make this a slam dunk case for First Majestic. This would be a significant liability for the company — should things not go in their favor.

It's imperative that investors understand the potential risk in the shares until a resolution is reached or First Majestic is victorious in the court system. If First Majestic has to pay higher taxes on previous years' financial results, along with penalties and interest, it will crush the stock.

The company continues to seek a settlement, and it would get rid of the greatest risk for the company if a fair one is reached.

Until then, proper exposure is key, even though many bullish catalysts could propel AG much higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.