Jim Grant Talks The Fed, Uber, And A Long Idea (Podcast Transcript)

Grant is bullish on Altria, which sells a product many don't approve of, but continues to generate plenty of cash with which to pay a very healthy dividend.

Bearish on Uber since before the IPO, Grant remains so, noting the company is no closer to profitability today than it was years ago.

Grant gives Fed Chair Jay Powell kudos for showing up to work each day, and not partaking in the negative interest rate fad, but the business of modern central banking almost assures he'll do the wrong thing.

Welcome to the program. I'm Aaron Task, alongside my co-host Stephen Alpher, Managing Editor of Seeking Alpha. And Stephen, after a really big week, we had, of course, the Fed. We had the jobs numbers, a ton of earnings, more trade data. And we talked about a lot of that with our guest, Jim Grant of Grant’s Interest Rate Observer. You definitely want to stay tuned for that interview in a few minutes here.

But before we get to Jim, it was interesting. We talked with him a lot about the Fed, but we didn't really talk to him much about the actual state of the U.S. economy, which again, after this week, you could paint a picture looking at the jobs, numbers that everything's great. Certainly recession is off the table. Then you look at the ISM numbers, the Chicago PMI numbers, manufacturing seems like it's in a recession. So what's the reality here?

Stephen Alpher: That's an excellent question. My take is I would pay a little more attention to the employment numbers. Manufacturing could be reflecting the GM strike, a bit of a tariff war, but employment continues to chug along, and as long as people are employed and not getting laid off, companies are making money, and all is good and the numbers this morning, the headline was 128,000, 85,000 expected. So that was a beat. I would also note August and September numbers were revised pretty nicely upward.

So the three month average is also doing very well. And I know Joe Brusuelas was out saying without the GM interference, job gains would have been closer to 180,000 in October, and I think the Trump administration is out and if their number is even higher than that, but I don't want to get into the spin room. Suffice it to say, the GM numbers did probably shave some numbers off that 128,000 headline.

AT: They did. And I want to get to the spin room either. I think the bottom line is the job numbers on Friday were much stronger than expected pretty much across the board. The upper revisions in the last two months are very encouraging. And guess what over 300,000 people coming back into the workforce, which is why the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.6%. But it ticked up for a good reason. More people feel encouraged, that they're able to find a job now. And so that's very encouraging. And again, you can spin things any way you want. It's really hard to spin those jobs numbers in a negative light, and especially given the expectations because Wall Street, whether you like it or not, is so much about the expectations game.

And the same thing for earnings, again coming into this earnings season, there's a lot of talk about earnings recession and things were really going to be terrible and the outlook for 2020 was too high and the numbers going to be coming down. And now we're over 40% through the S&P500. You have 80% of S&P500 companies have beat expectations.

Maybe they were lowered, but they beat the expectations. And 60% more importantly had beaten the revenue number, which is better than you would normally see. So the earning season is looking really good, the jobs numbers are looking really good, the markets at an all-time high as we're taping this podcast. So it's hard as much as I could do it. It's hard to paint a bearish picture right now, on the U.S. especially where again, you have the Federal Reserve, putting more fuel on the fire with another rate cut.

SA: Right and they're also looking maybe smart for once in a while by saying, essentially saying on Wednesday, we're done cutting rates for now unless we see some data showing otherwise that we need to cut more. So they look like they know what they're talking about. You made a great point about the labor force up over 300,000 in October. I would note year-over-year, the labor force is up about 1.4 million, and the unemployment rate has dropped from 3.8% to 3.6% over that time.

So if folks want to know why the old school when unemployment rate got low enough, inflation perked up, and the Fed had to tighten, why that's not the case this time? Well, maybe there's a lot more slack in the economy than we thought with those low labor force participation numbers that have been kind of a hallmark of this expansion.

AT: Yeah, that's very true. And the other thing is a lot of the jobs that have been created are lower paying jobs in the services sector. Year-over-year, hourly earnings gain is 3% now, which is a good number, but it's not as high as you would expect given an unemployment rate at 3.5% or thereabouts. So that is something certainly that economists are, I don't want to say it's a new economy, but it's definitely different than the old days.

That's a mitigating factor, I would say, but again, it's hard to be bearish when more people are going to work and their paycheck is going up. Maybe their paycheck isn't as big as they would like to be. Mine certainly isn't. But it’s still more, right and they still have a job and that sets us up I think, for a very strong holiday shopping season.

I'm already seeing stories about Black Friday sales and specials and Kohl's is going to be open, which stores are going to be closed on Thanksgiving Day. I mean, so we're already -- so again, let's look ahead a little bit. We're already into November. Seasonally it's the best time of the year for the stock market.

Our friend JC Parets put out a note the other day saying hey, the six months of the year were supposed to be the worst for the stock market. The stock market did pretty well. Now we're heading into the best historically six months of the year for the stock market. He's a bull. One more thing to think about if you're a bull that the seasonality of the stock market, if you believe that, we're heading into the best time of the year. And again the consumers are looking good as we head into the holiday shopping season, corporate earnings have held up better than expected.

So these are all the good things. So before we get to Jim Grant, who you know is going to give us some skepticism and some negatives to think about, because that's just who he is. The other thing that is out there is the trade talks, are the trade talks with China. And depending on the day, the markets are happy, the markets are sad, the markets are confused, but that to me is going to be the other big thing to keep an eye on, as we head in between now and certainly the end of the year.

SA: Right, I think we'll continue to see some good days with the headlines, some bad days with the headlines, but overall, I don't see a ton of progress being made. And maybe it doesn't matter. I saw a headline of a UBS report last night I didn't get to read the whole report. But where it said, while everybody wants to talk to macro stuff and guys want to come on TV while trade wars are bad this that, companies are moving supply chains. They're adjusting their business models, moving supply chains to other countries, cutting costs where they have to, whether it be in China or domestically, and they're adjusting to the tariffs. So never underestimate the ability of companies trying to turn lemons into lemonade, I guess.

AT: Right, and it's a great story of what's happening and I use great not like, it's wonderful. It's just an amazing story. Again, there's so much happening on that front. The open question is there enough capacity outside of China to replace all the capacity inside of China? How does China respond to this? And really from a negotiating perspective, do they reach a point of maximum pain where they come to the table with the US and say, okay, we're going to give in to President Trump and everything that you're asking for?

Or do they say, you know, what, President Trump's heading towards reelection, and we're going to wait and see what comes after them. We have another year, or most of next year with these headlines of yes, things are on-off, on-off from the trade talks. So it's such a political game as well, from my point of view and I've heard others make this as well that this is not short term situation, that for the next 20 years or more, we're going to be going back and forth with China, because China has emerged as a global superpower, economically, at least, and they want to stay there and they're not going to back down to the United States.

So these are major geopolitical issues that are going to continue to affect the markets and investments in politics really, probably for -- I'm going to go out on a limb and say next several years, at least.

SA: Yeah, I think you're 100% correct. This is a 12 dimensional game of chess. And I think that a couple parties across from a table are just going to kind of agree to something, sign a piece of paper and it going to go away, that’s not happening.

AT: Right, so we'll have 12 dimensional chess over China. And when we come back, we'll play at least three dimensional chess with Jim Grant, you definitely want to stick around for that.

AT: Welcome to Alpha Trader. Our guest today is Jim Grant, the Publisher and Editor of Grant’s Interest Rate Observer. He's the author of several books including The Forgotten Depression, Minding Mr. Market, Mr. Market Miscalculates, and most recently Bagehot: The Life and Times of the Greatest Victorian, about the 19th century banker, and famed economist editor. Jim, welcome to the podcast.

James Grant: Thank you, Aaron.

AT: It's great to have you here. And we are here just in the aftermath of the fed's latest meeting and third rate cut in the past year. They're signaling they're on hold for now. We think maybe…

JG: Who cares, who cares? I mean, okay, there was a World Series game last night right? All right so what are we talking about the [indiscernible]. It's what we talked about first base on fire, the right field a foul post, that's helpful, I know when you're talking about the second base now. With luck we never talk about the umpires. We talk about the game. We talk obsessively about the umpire on our finances, which I submit to you is a blemish. It is part of the problem. That’s my problem.

AT: And I would agree with you, but I want to ask you, you’re well known as a critic of the federal reserve…

JG: No, not a critic, just a watcher you know I watch the feds.

AT: Okay, all right, I'm curious, is there anything you would give Jay Powell credit for? Has he done anything right in this most recent cycle?

JG: Well, he has shown up for work this morning, and he shows up for work every day. I give him marks for diligence. He has inherited a mess, which to be sure he himself helped to concoct that mess is the manipulation of the most sensitive times in capitalism, which is the composite rate of interest that -- what price is more consequential than the rate of interest.

It does all the things we want of a price in finances and interest rates and discounts, future cash flows on and on. And this price is under the thumb of the world's central bankers, especially the bankers in Europe. So you asked what Jay Powell is doing right. He has not emulated the Butensky [ph] of European Central Bank, formally, Mario Draghi, and now I'm afraid the successor of Justice Intervention, Christine Lagarde. I don't know what he has done. He has…

AT: And he’s not…

JG: He's tries to do no harm, right, which I think is a worthy aspiration. That's what we should all do. But he is in the business of doing the wrong thing. He is in the business doing the wrong thing. So to that extent there, and it's difficult to do a right thing.

AT: All right, so I'm curious to know, get your take on, and I appreciate what you're saying he -- the right thing he's done is not taken us into negative interest rates, which the Europeans and the Japanese have done. He's also getting tremendous pressure from the President of the United States of America. You've been watching and observing the Federal Reserve and political economy for a very long time. What do you make of all this is, there anything like this in your memory that's at all comparable to what's happening right now between President Trump and his own appointed Fed Chair?

JG: Well, Andrew Jackson is now appointed the Chief of the Bank of the United States way back when Jackson certainly was a vehement critic. I think a rather more tasteful one, Twitter being unavailable. But the modern times knows nothing like it. We gasped when it was intimated that President Johnson had a view on the Fed and next [indiscernible], honestly I believe some things they were saying were slightly shocking, a glimpse of stocking and now look, everything goes.

I think the world has become to a great degree is kind of hard wood, and almost dead wood in a sensory way to the tweeting from the White House. I'm not sure of what it means anymore except Trump comes out and says we are having zero percent because Portugal is borrowing at 20 basis points.

AT: Not be tough for him.

JG: We are seeing the logic, but now when Trump was -- 2016 before he had his current job, he talked about the false economy. And he talks about the fake artificial stock market. And just because he got some speechwriters mean, he was wrong in 2016. But it's just like motivating, motivating. He was a great deficit hawks investor, all for a balanced budget and for the order of fiscal affairs, and now look he says trading a on a bunch -- it's only a $1 trillion dollar business. It's not 2 trillion. We're only talking about a $1 trillion. So that's new metric. So when they say about where you sit versus where you stand.

AT: So where do you stand? Obviously, the deficit has exploded under this President, was dictating right when he said deficits don't matter.

JG: Well, they have not mattered in the termination of interest rates unless you take the hypothetical view that in the absence or a trillion dollar call, savings and credit that things would be just as they are now. I'm not sure how it proves that hypothetical, not possibility, but I think the deficit and its enlargement is typical to lack of the financial disciplines throughout the economy.

And the lack of discipline, in the short term, is very, very agreeable consequence. I mean, except for the lack of discipline, SoftBank would not have its first position, let alone its second or doubled using fund. But all these are new stocks [ph], are the great herds of white elephants, that the Austrian economists called mal-investments, but which we say in spite know as white elephants or to quote a 19th century British statesman, fictitious wealth.

The tendency of in convertible paper money is to produce a creative fictitious wealth as bubbles, which in their bursting produce inconvenience, inconvenience business on chart report.

AT: That is a charming word, yes.

JG: That is the tendency of things. And of course since 1971, or seems a long time ago, which is a couple of heartbeats only in the long scheme of things, there has been no weight on the dollar, such weight as the collateralized dollar of yesteryear provided. So when the dollar was at least theoretically comfortable for foreign central banks and governments at the rate of $35, now there was a check on our public finances. That check's long since removed in the days when the general partnership was the conventional form of organization of Wall Street.

Financial firms, there was a check on the risk taking those firms because the general partners were at risk for their pro rata share of the debt for the firm. Now we have no more general partnerships. There has been a generation of movement towards the removal of the ancient tensions or disciplines, that check the over-issuance of credit and in this check book we have this well developed and observed tendency of the government to intervene at the first drop of the Dollar. And that as I say, is a very important [ph] thing short term. Where would we be without it for the quarter, but the accumulation of these interventions and the accumulation loyalty, loss of risk awareness, and the suppression of interest rates will have its ultimate payoff. That is one negative payoff. One never knows and I certainly don't. But that to me is the arc of events.

AT: I'd like to turn to the credit cycle of the topic of what you've written a ton over the years, really interesting stuff. And I'm fascinated by the opening of this American Dream all by the Meadowlands in North Jersey, it seems almost like a mini Disney World. It's often the case where we are at the top of the credit cycle, hasn't been hit until the world's tallest building has found, a brick is laid. Well, we've got this monstrosity is now open.

JG: I'm not sure it's just a monstrosity. I don't know if I think it sounds -- I don't know anything about it, but it sounds like adaptive capitalism at its best but the retailer's wanted something to bring in the people. And maybe this is the answer. I don't know what cap rate it's being financed and terms and conditions. But if the topic is the extension, and the possible precariousness of the kind of credit cycle, I think we -- yes, we are precarious.

I would I would submit as Exhibit A not to list them all, to be sure about that which to -- really, I know nothing but say Uber, which is what we have grasped, know it’s interest rates on wheels. Here is this enterprise that was founded, what a dozen years ago, 10 years ago it sounded like 10 billion in initial cap. More capital, many, many times more capital than Amazon needed to start with and it has in the past, I think 4.5 years, dropped to at least I think $12 million and varying in operating losses, extraordinary. And you know, it's no closer to the past, the profitability that was, that we had a conference at Grant’s Conference [ph] last week, I guess, and very, very interesting speaker named Hubert Moran, helped us understand the extraordinary career of Uber and how it got to where it is. And what it may signify to this world of interest rates. It's just amazing.

AT: On the flip side of Uber is, is WeWork which tried to…

JG: Not the flip side, it's the same side, side A of the record.

AT: Right, but Uber was able to push through the IPO whereas WeWork was spotted and now it went from a valuation of $50 billion or more to possibly zero in the space of a few months, market [indiscernible].

JG: Right, let us reflect on that. So what does that say about -- you guys heard about the doctrine, the efficient markets?

AT: I've heard of it.

JG: Yeah. EMH Efficient Market Hypothesis which holds in its strong form, that information is readily absorbed almost spontaneously absorbed into the brain of Mr. Market. And this information serves to regulate prices to reflect the present value of future cash flows, that's it, that does this, like clockwork.

And I maybe poked fun at the strong form of this thing, certainly anyone who's trying to compete with the S&P will yield to the assertion that it's very difficult to beat the market, that's defined, but in fairness to the critics of the efficient market doctrine, and people aren't idiots and people were involved to WeWork, and approx $48 billion was asked, although I think to start with, and I think you're right, I think it was well above 50.

There’s talk, kind of like this…

AT: Yeah, yeah there’s was talk it was above 50, yeah.

JG: And that only was the 11th hour rescue of SoftBank, which maybe knows something we don't know maybe to this.

AT: And they maybe throwing good money after bad.

JG: That's been done in Wall Street. So there's this -- there's this ideology or this not ideology. It's this mantra, this chanting, that has been, I think it's been more than sort of the consequences of these very low rates. The idea is to tell you, you don't turn out immediately for profitability rather you finance heavily and you become the first mover and you achieve growth in the scale and network and then bingo, you are profitable. It's done.

Cool, and I think this idea was crystallized in an especially annoying way, who will be the judge as [indiscernible] but there’s a -- in Germany there’s a financial technology company called N as in Nancy 26, N26 and the co-founder of this Maximilian Tayenthal was speaking some time ago, I think he was talking to the Financial Times, he was speaking in July. Here's what Mr. Tayenthal, the co-founder of N26 said about this thing we used to call first quote, in all honesty profitability is not one of our core metrics. Now Aaron and Stephen, this is the kind of thing that causes the market guys to hurl down thunderbolts as mortals, this is not a good thing to say out loud.

Not even to think. But it is I think, a ubiquitous thought you hear it in real estate, certainly, as you said. I can't recall just now the names, New York Real Estate, brokerage firms, most aggressive and it’s hiring everybody and gets financed I think by quite some of the same people who brought us new market [ph] and they too had no place on short term for this consideration, so called profit.

There’s a whole economy, a sub economy that is normally supported by these interest rates which have no basis I say, nature but rather are the productions of our meddlesome central bankers.

AT: Wandering back to the Fed, as you just mention them again, but I just want to be clear, are you -- would you be shorting Uber right here as you're recommending because it sounds like you think they're going to go the same path as WeWork.

JG: I'm very bearish on Uber. I have been bearish on Uber since 2017 before it started, very bearish on Uber.

AT: Right I mean, you mentioned Amazon before, is it possible that some of these companies are looking at what Jeff Bezos did with Amazon and saying, we can do the same we can follow the same path essentially, and not be profitable for years and years and years and still having a humongous market cap.

JG: But Amazon that lens was profitable. I mean Uber calls itself the Amazon of transportation, which tells you that they are not unaware of the triumph of Jeff Bezos, but both Facebook and Amazon of course have become phenomenally profitable. And Amazon furthermore, was cash flow positive because it was able to finance itself with its own -- some customers were financing it. It’s a very different thing from Uber which is just spilling cash. It's nothing but a red ink gusher and those losses are not declining but accelerating. Why it is valued [indiscernible] the industry could be wrong, have been wrong in the past, but Uber is still in the industry and in this industry of this time and interest rates.

I want to emphasize that, I think that it is and companies like it are features of the monetary environment.

SA: I'm a long time reader of Grant's, I haven't read in several years I've just been too busy…

JG: Wait, wait, let's roll that one back a little bit. Was this Stephen talking?

SA: Yes.

JG: Yeah, we've been publishing for 36 continuous years, Steve but you've been delinquent for how many?

SA: Only a handful of those.

JG: Only, only is not a word that goes down well in this office.

SA: Full disclosure, my real introduction to the markets was I was browsing a bookstore in the mid-90s and saw Minding Mr. Market on the shelves, checked it out, took a trip to Ireland to play a little golf read that book cover to cover a few times. And I was hooked.

JG: That's nice to hear. But you know a trip to Ireland is very expensive. For a fraction of that you can get a subscription to Grant’s.

SA: Right. Well, I was a subscriber for many years, but of course I have a wife and kids now so I can't afford it anymore.

JG: No, you need it more than ever, with a family.

SA: But everyone loves it, loves to talk to you about your cynicism and about the fed, about…

JG: Not cynicism, criticism.

SA: Criticism, the Fed, Uber, whatever but I was always fascinated with your long ideas, you had tons of them over the years.

JG: Yes.

SA: And is there anything that's interesting to you from the long side right now?

JG: Well, yes, we just had a story an issue ago, and time does run out. I think it was -- it might have been in the next to most recent issue. And it was about Altria, which used to be called Philip Morris before the corporate image snippers got their pencils out and changed things. People wouldn't think it's about smoking, Altria seems to signify altruism rather than say, nicotine.

But Altria is a tremendously cash generative tobacco company. And it's so ethical investors must now cover their ears and turn off their podcasts for the next 90 or so seconds. But Altria makes a lot of money at what most people don't approve of, nicotine [ph] which has proven to be lethal. It has a kind of a unicorn of its own jewel. And you might have noticed this morning that it took a write-down many billions of dollars of investment.

SA: Yes, a huge, a $4 billion write down. I was going to ask you about that Jim. That doesn't change your…

JG: No, no.

SA: Bullishness in Altria?

JG: That's a stock, stock correctly was up on that news. I mean, I can't do justice to my colleague Fabiano's analysis of Altria in a few short seconds or minutes but we think that as formidable as the headwinds are, and the headwinds are -- Gale for example, price of cigarettes goes up dramatically.

I mean, when I was in the Navy, you could get a pack at the Navy exchange for $0.10. And now it's like $5 on that. Sure the price of cigarettes has gone up, such is the inelasticity of demand that Altria keeps on making money and keeps on paying the dividend. Last year's dividend was 7% number.

So people are looking around for a way to generate income in this time but sub [indiscernible] interest rates and very long I must say persuasive to me to analysis of Altria and thanks for that, this is a viable dividend payer, respond to weather, the storms, many storms and so that's, and we think it's presents a very interesting contrast.

For example to SoftBank, which is the fashion forward, as this is approved [ph] in SoftBank because it has, says all the right things into laboratory need, having such acceptable products. But SoftBank is nominally trading at one half of net asset value, but the value of those assets has been seen really entirely problematical. SoftBank asset can go $48 billion to $8 billion in more or less the blink of an eye and one that’s [indiscernible].

AT: Good point. So Jim, before we let you go, and I'm happy to keep talking if you're happy to keep talking. I'm sure Stephen is as well.

JG: I'm running out of information. I've got a lot of opinions.

AT: So I would like to get your opinion as a critic of modern central banking broadly, not just the Fed of what Stephen and I have talked about in this podcast before about repo madness. Just this week, the Fed injected another $104 billion plus in short term liquidity. They added a $45 billion 14 day repo and they're planning to buy around $60 billion per month in treasury bills into next year.

JG: Well, it's a sign of the times too and I would think we should temper our observations. One is that, in September when this market is heretofore obscure market made the front pages with a 10%, nobody expected, I guess as much as 10%, for an [indiscernible]. You wonder getting to what was the problem? Why didn't the market satisfy that demand? Why was the funds not forthcoming, and interest rates well below 10% in this day and age of tiny-tiny money market race to profit, why the sudden demand for financing of fine rate A collateral, treasury securities.

And the answer turned out to be that's owing to post crisis regulation, these markets could slide a little bit as they say, to a great degree, and then you can't move as definitely as you once could. And so the market is kind of broken. That’s where the Fed comes in, and appeals incumbent need to keep coming in. So, what they're saying you wonder about this, well people talk about, people put this down to the lack of liquidity. And the money market is a phrase that people yesterday heard that not a lack of liquidity. Could it be that the problem was the overabundance of collateral, collateral is the word that they may be used for treasury securities, meaning the securitized expression of the public debt.

And it seems to me, that the market ought to go up to express the tension that these trillion dollars' worth of annual borrowings bring us. Isn't this a signal if the Fed is and they’re crossing this market signal the Federal borrowing is seemingly out of control?

Let me retract the word seemingly, is that a public benefaction? So the Fed's balance you mean, people use -- I think use the word stealth perhaps and somebody who's using the word stealth to [indiscernible], nothing’s stealthy about the Fed's balance sheet. They publish it every Thursday, publish it tonight, be interesting to see.

And here is the way it looks growth rates over 12 months, six months and three months, so over 12 months, something we call reserve bank credit, which is the sum of the fed's earning assets. Essentially, the balance -- the assets balance sheet, was down 5.5% year-over-year. All right, six months, the rate of change was down almost was down, 0.6%.

But in the past three months the rate have changed, growth in the feds earning assets was 15% plus. So call it what they will the Fed is now easy. It's one way of looking at this and its policy stance, people might quibble. But one way of looking at it since that has now changed from tightness or tension to a combination or ease. Maybe it's not QE, but it has something to do with ease brought about from the quantitative measure of the fed's earning assets.

Let's call it QE 4.

AT: 3 maybe...

JG: Yeah, right, shouldn't we, I mean, that's part of my -- should we say problem and book them we save we got a problem with something. But my problem with the Fed is their use of language. They mean to manipulate the mind of market, manipulate expectation. They say that hey, we want to help you adjust your expectations, meaning or play mind games. And by withholding the tag QE from this, they are saying about trust us, it's only temporary. Yeah well, maybe we'll know more than 10 years I always say.

AT: Yes, as you wrote in patent where is it only in monetary pieces on shape cut?

JG: Well, well, Aaron, I didn't -- I think I missed [indiscernible]. I was quoting the very significant presence, yeah Rick Reider, and the money and the trend where he runs the bond business at Blackrock, they want to trade the bonds under their home.

One statement Grant's Interest Rate of Services says this ends at the base, which we do say that, but it's quite another one. Rick says what he did in some blog posts, check it out, go to Blackrock look out for Rick's blog and check the end, the monetary policy NK read for yourself. That's quite something. So I emailed Rick and I said, Rick tell me, this is a fairly conjecture you were bearish on bonds which you managed so many. And at length the Blackrock Communications team response, no, that would be the incorrect conjecture.

AT: I can only imagine.

JG: It's not good. So I was left to conclude that Nick although not bearish on bonds, was bearish on the currency in which bonds are denominated and paid. That's my view of Rick Rieder view. Maybe he'll come on your podcast. He's a formidable investor and thinker, but he said it, he said that it will end in the basement, which to me means bad for bonds.

SA: Yeah, We'd love to get Rick on here and talk about the conjecture. But again, something that many of us on the podcast have been talking about and waiting for a very long time.

JG: Well, I myself am 73 years old, I'm tapping my foot a little bit for the day [indiscernible], but I'm trying to eat right, get plenty of exercise and live another 40 or 50 years to see. I mean to outlive the maturity date of the Austria, 2.1s of 2117, yeah, that one is

SA: One hundred year debt and yes, it's been a fabulous performer so far this year. But on that note, we do hope you're around for another 40-50 plus years and we'd love to have you back. Jim Grant, thanks so much.

JG: Thank you, Aaron and thank you Steve.

AT: Jim, thanks a lot.