Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - November 10, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was the largest decliner this week following a set of less than satisfactory results. After GAAP EPS was lower than expected and turnover decreased slightly the stock was pummeled from the moment of the announcement on Tuesday after the market close until the end of the week. RRGB finished down 14.46% at $26.68, a drop of $4.51 against an offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital.

What however is perhaps more significant is the lack of news regarding the takeover approach from Vintage. There has been no mention of the proposed takeover in any official filings made by the target and Vintage itself is yet to make an announcement. We believe this has caused the stock to deteriorate further than would have otherwise been expected.

RRGB has always been among the riskier merger arbitrage plays as the takeover is considered hostile. Red Robin management have refused to engage in dialogue and maintain the offer undervalues the company. This type of "just say no" defense can be surprisingly effective. However, in addition to this is the current performance of the target. Many merger arbitrageurs avoid poorly performing targets for two reasons. Firstly, a company specific risk where an underperformer continues in this vein of negative growth thus reducing the value of the company, or exposing it to issues that were not previously known such as accounting irregularities. Secondly, the macro environment where the company operates in a business segment that may be struggling as a whole. These two issues significantly increase the likelihood that the acquirer will walk away. In this instance, the possibility is increased further as there is no definite agreement between Vintage and red robin that Vintage needs to abide by.

Obviously, we, along with the market have been aware of these risks and they have clearly been represented in the volatility of the spread. Indeed, we previously suggested additional caution should be taken over the earnings announcement period. To take advantage of the spread volatility we implemented an active arbitrage strategy to trade in and out of our position as the market moves.

Following this drop the stock is now trading at a price similar to where the stock was prior to the announcement of the proposed takeover. After accounting for the continued decline in company performance we believe the market (via the stock price) is effectively calculating the probability of this deal being consummated as being somewhere between "no chance" and "very unlikely". However, we are yet to hear from Vintage. We previously calculated a rough entry price in the low $30's for Vintage although we very much assume they have adjusted their position since the initial investment.

The speculative stakes have been raised high above the comfort level of most merger arbs, which may also have forced the price lower. The immediate future of this stock price relies very heavily of the decision to be made (announced) by Vintage. Does the declining performance make the BoD more inclined to engage in dialogue with Vintage? If not, do they walk away and sell, if they have not done so already, or undertake a lengthy and expensive proxy battle. Either way, we expect more volatility to come in this stock.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

Another good performance from Spark Therapeutics this week. As a reminder, Roche has made a $114.50 offer. Although the CMA decision still hangs in the balance, FTC staff have issued their recommendation. However, although we await official confirmation of this recommendation, the market appears to have accepted its inevitability. ONCE closed for the week up a further $1.68 at $111.58. This gives a spread of 2.62%. Following the lack of announcement by the FTC and the ongoing investigation by the CMA, at these levels will look to exit our position in the very near future.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

A sharp rise in the middle of the week helped the broader market continue its upward trajectory. A combination of apparent progression in the U.S. - China trade dispute and continued positive earnings helped send the market into new all-time highs. As a result, volatility appears to have been temporarily subdued although we caution investors as to the fickle nature the trade negotiations have thus far taken. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 0.90% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) had a positive but somewhat subdued week. By Friday, the MNA ETF was up 0.15%. (You can read our analysis of the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 11 advances and 5 declines this week with 1 non-mover. There were three cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads did not have sufficient candidates to monitor. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com declined 0.75% and the dispersion of returns was 3.71%. This is significantly above the level experienced over the medium term 3-month and long-term averages. The negative performance of the portfolio was attributed to the decline in RRGB and PACB.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 8.57% and thus remains uncharacteristically high. For the coming week the T20 portfolio now has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash following new deal announcements from AYR, PEGI & WMGI during the week. The portfolio (details available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) continues to be dominated by PACB. The PACB simple spread continues to be the largest and remains above 46%.

