Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: JRI Boosts, FIV Cuts

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, October 25th, 2019.
Weekly performance roundup
21 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 20 last week) and the average price return was 0.51% (up from 0.15% last week). The leading gainers were Emerging Market Equity (+1.93%), Global Equity Dividend (+1.80%) and U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (1.72%), while New Jersey Munis (-0.90%) lagged.
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
22 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 17 last week), while the average NAV return was 0.42% (up from 0.34% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Emerging Market Equity (+2.23%), Latin American Equity (+1.64%) and U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (1.09%). The top 2 losing sectors by NAV were High Yield Munis (-0.29%) and New York Munis (-0.29%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The top 3 sectors by premium were U.S. Utilities (+3.16%), Multisector Income (+2.59%) and Investment (+2.53%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.77%). The average sector discount is -5.46% (up from -5.54% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Investment Grade (+1.11%), while MLPs (-1.19%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was 0.09% (up from -0.16% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Note: Sector z-score data not shown for this week as CEFConnect z-score data appears to be faulty for some funds.
The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (12.19%), Global Equity Dividend (9.75%), Global Growth & Income (9.45%), Emerging Market Income (9.10%) and Senior Loan (8.72%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.02% (down from +7.06% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
P/D decrease
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
Z-Score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
EV Muni Income 2028 Term Trust
|
(ETX)
|
-4.14%
|
4.09%
|
-2.82%
|
0.1
|
-4.64%
|
-0.56%
|
Eagle Point Credit Company LLC
|
(ECC)
|
-4.00%
|
15.44%
|
35.72%
|
1.2
|
-2.88%
|
0.00%
|
Aberdeen Inc Credit Strategies
|
(ACP)
|
-3.95%
|
12.79%
|
-10.28%
|
-1.2
|
-3.84%
|
0.40%
|
Cohen & Steers Select Pref&Inc
|
(PSF)
|
-3.55%
|
6.98%
|
9.12%
|
0.8
|
-2.31%
|
0.89%
|
First Trust Energy Inc&Growth
|
(FEN)
|
-3.34%
|
10.85%
|
5.01%
|
1.7
|
-5.56%
|
-2.54%
|
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
|
(RCS)
|
-3.21%
|
8.00%
|
35.60%
|
-0.6
|
-2.75%
|
-0.44%
|
PIMCO Municipal Income
|
(PMF)
|
-3.18%
|
4.85%
|
10.64%
|
0.4
|
-3.09%
|
-0.30%
|
Cohen & Steers MLP Inc&Energy
|
(MIE)
|
-3.10%
|
11.70%
|
-1.74%
|
0.7
|
-2.95%
|
0.12%
|
PIMCO CA Municipal Income II
|
(PCK)
|
-3.02%
|
4.26%
|
8.34%
|
0.9
|
-3.14%
|
-0.44%
|
Deutsche Strategic Muni Inc
|
(KSM)
|
-2.93%
|
4.85%
|
-7.04%
|
0.2
|
-3.37%
|
-0.32%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
P/D increase
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
z-score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
Delaware Inv Div & Inc
|
(DDF)
|
6.07%
|
7.38%
|
36.13%
|
1.8
|
4.75%
|
0.09%
|
MFS Intermediate High Income
|
(CIF)
|
5.64%
|
8.91%
|
6.81%
|
2.0
|
5.98%
|
0.39%
|
MFS Special Value Trust
|
(MFV)
|
4.34%
|
8.78%
|
14.56%
|
-0.8
|
4.11%
|
0.18%
|
Western Asset Invest Grade Inc
|
(PAI)
|
3.81%
|
4.22%
|
7.00%
|
2.4
|
3.74%
|
0.07%
|
XAI Octagon FR & Alt Inc Term
|
(XFLT)
|
3.71%
|
10.01%
|
11.18%
|
1.7
|
1.51%
|
-1.87%
|
Gabelli Convertible & Income
|
(GCV)
|
3.14%
|
8.60%
|
2.95%
|
3.0
|
3.33%
|
0.18%
|
Cohen & Steers Tot Ret Realty
|
(RFI)
|
3.14%
|
6.37%
|
4.29%
|
1.2
|
2.45%
|
-0.62%
|
Barings Participation Invs
|
(MPV)
|
2.98%
|
6.67%
|
16.80%
|
0.1
|
2.60%
|
0.00%
|
Vertical Capital Income Fund
|
(VCIF)
|
2.91%
|
0.93%
|
-19.69%
|
-0.9
|
3.75%
|
0.00%
|
Nuveen CA Select Tax-Free
|
(NXC)
|
2.70%
|
3.37%
|
-0.58%
|
1.9
|
2.57%
|
-0.19%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Distribution changes announced this month
These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.
Cutters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
z-score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex-date
|
JH Preferred Income II
|
(HPF)
|
-11.8%
|
0.14
|
0.1235
|
6.62%
|
4.24%
|
-0.7
|
84%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/10/2019
|
JH Preferred Income
|
(HPI)
|
-11.8%
|
0.14
|
0.1235
|
6.49%
|
4.53%
|
-0.7
|
83%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/10/2019
|
Invesco CA Value Muni
|
(VCV)
|
-10.6%
|
0.0481
|
0.043
|
4.20%
|
-7.73%
|
-0.6
|
111%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
BlackRock Muni NY Intermed. Du
|
(MNE)
|
-10.0%
|
0.04
|
0.036
|
2.98%
|
-6.70%
|
0.9
|
83%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
JH Preferred Income III
|
(HPS)
|
-10.0%
|
0.1222
|
0.11
|
6.89%
|
0.37%
|
-0.5
|
84%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/10/2019
|
FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RA
|
(FIV)
|
-8.3%
|
0.0303
|
0.0278
|
3.74%
|
-5.60%
|
0.7
|
145%
|
10/21/2019
|
11/1/2019
|
EV CA Municipal Bond
|
(EVM)
|
-7.3%
|
0.0395
|
0.0366
|
3.89%
|
-9.70%
|
1.4
|
113%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/23/2019
|
EV NY Municipal Bond
|
(ENX)
|
-6.0%
|
0.0415
|
0.039
|
3.88%
|
-9.86%
|
0.5
|
114%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/23/2019
|
Templeton Global Income
|
(GIM)
|
-5.8%
|
0.0276
|
0.026
|
6.83%
|
-10.65%
|
0.3
|
135%
|
10/3/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
Voya Prime Rate Trust
|
(PPR)
|
-5.8%
|
0.026
|
0.0245
|
6.19%
|
-10.88%
|
2.5
|
102%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/9/2019
|
Invesco Quality Muni Income
|
(IQI)
|
-5.6%
|
0.0516
|
0.0487
|
4.72%
|
-8.50%
|
0.2
|
101%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
Invesco Municipal Trust
|
(VKQ)
|
-5.4%
|
0.0517
|
0.0489
|
4.77%
|
-8.21%
|
0.2
|
101%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
Clough Global Equity
|
(GLQ)
|
-2.8%
|
0.1106
|
0.1075
|
11.14%
|
-8.75%
|
-0.5
|
2%
|
10/11/2019
|
10/18/2019
|
Clough Global Div and Inc Fund
|
(GLV)
|
-2.5%
|
0.1026
|
0.1
|
11.00%
|
-8.93%
|
1.1
|
19%
|
10/11/2019
|
10/18/2019
|
EV Float-Rate 2022 Target Term
|
(EFL)
|
-2.2%
|
0.046
|
0.045
|
5.81%
|
-0.85%
|
1.4
|
93%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/10/2019
|
MFS Intermediate Income
|
(MIN)
|
-0.6%
|
0.02893
|
0.02876
|
9.18%
|
-6.47%
|
0.6
|
30%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
MFS Government Markets Income
|
(MGF)
|
-0.5%
|
0.02927
|
0.02912
|
7.63%
|
-3.78%
|
1.3
|
33%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
Franklin Limited Duration Income
|
(FTF)
|
-0.5%
|
0.0852
|
0.0848
|
10.91%
|
-7.53%
|
0.5
|
51%
|
10/21/2019
|
10/30/2019
|
Clough Global Opportunities
|
(GLO)
|
-0.1%
|
0.0874
|
0.0873
|
11.54%
|
-12.10%
|
-0.8
|
0%
|
10/11/2019
|
10/18/2019
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Boosters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
z-score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex-date
|
Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc
|
(DEX)
|
0.1%
|
0.0914
|
0.0915
|
11.39%
|
-11.99%
|
-0.2
|
40%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/17/2019
|
MFS Charter Income
|
(MCR)
|
0.3%
|
0.06019
|
0.06038
|
8.74%
|
-7.79%
|
1.2
|
48%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
MFS Multi-Market Income
|
(MMT)
|
0.3%
|
0.04251
|
0.04265
|
8.59%
|
-6.44%
|
1.6
|
53%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
Delaware Inv Div & Inc
|
(DDF)
|
0.6%
|
0.0903
|
0.0908
|
7.38%
|
36.13%
|
1.8
|
37%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/17/2019
|
MFS Intermediate High Income
|
(CIF)
|
0.7%
|
0.02024
|
0.02038
|
8.91%
|
6.81%
|
2
|
57%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
MFS Special Value Trust
|
(MFV)
|
1.2%
|
0.0462
|
0.04677
|
8.78%
|
14.56%
|
3.3
|
29%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
Templeton Emerging Mkts Income
|
(TEI)
|
1.9%
|
0.0568
|
0.0579
|
7.70%
|
-9.07%
|
-0.1
|
107%
|
10/3/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
BlackRock NY Municipal Income
|
(BNY)
|
3.4%
|
0.0445
|
0.046
|
4.01%
|
-8.76%
|
0.7
|
100%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund
|
(EFF)
|
3.7%
|
0.082
|
0.085
|
6.33%
|
-7.72%
|
3.3
|
97%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/23/2019
|
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
|
(DSU)
|
3.8%
|
0.0685
|
0.0711
|
7.93%
|
-11.15%
|
1
|
91%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
Invesco Senior Income
|
(VVR)
|
4.3%
|
0.023
|
0.024
|
6.89%
|
-9.91%
|
1.4
|
85%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
Nuveen OH Quality Muni Income
|
(NUO)
|
5.3%
|
0.0418
|
0.044
|
3.38%
|
-8.87%
|
1.4
|
105%
|
10/2/2019
|
10/14/2019
|
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income
|
(BIT)
|
6.0%
|
0.1167
|
0.1237
|
8.65%
|
-6.17%
|
1.2
|
75%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
BlackRock Corp High Yield
|
(HYT)
|
8.2%
|
0.072
|
0.0779
|
8.62%
|
-8.06%
|
1.7
|
82%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
EV Senior Income Trust
|
(EVF)
|
8.6%
|
0.035
|
0.038
|
7.30%
|
-9.68%
|
2.5
|
86%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/10/2019
|
EV Senior Floating Rate
|
(EFR)
|
9.1%
|
0.077
|
0.084
|
6.94%
|
-10.79%
|
1.1
|
88%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/23/2019
|
EV Floating Rate Income
|
(EFT)
|
9.1%
|
0.077
|
0.084
|
6.74%
|
-10.88%
|
1.2
|
89%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/23/2019
|
Nuveen Real Asset Inc & Growth
|
(JRI)
|
10.4%
|
0.106
|
0.117
|
7.98%
|
-10.57%
|
1.1
|
72%
|
10/24/2019
|
11/14/2019
|
BlackRock Core Bond
|
(BHK)
|
12.7%
|
0.06
|
0.0676
|
5.66%
|
-6.64%
|
0.5
|
81%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
BlackRock Float Rate Strat
|
(FRA)
|
13.4%
|
0.0695
|
0.0788
|
7.43%
|
-11.60%
|
0.9
|
88%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr
|
(BGT)
|
14.4%
|
0.0668
|
0.0764
|
7.34%
|
-10.53%
|
1.8
|
86%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
Invesco VK Dynamic Cred Opps
|
(VTA)
|
15.4%
|
0.065
|
0.075
|
8.12%
|
-9.85%
|
2
|
65%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
BlackRock Limited Duration Inc
|
(BLW)
|
23.4%
|
0.0795
|
0.0981
|
7.46%
|
-6.95%
|
2.4
|
82%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
|
BlackRock Credit Alloc Income
|
(BTZ)
|
25.2%
|
0.067
|
0.0839
|
7.45%
|
-9.14%
|
1.1
|
79%
|
10/1/2019
|
10/11/2019
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...
Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Market Participants Were Interested In Higher Yields (Oct. 23), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - All Of The CEFs Decreased Their Net Asset Values (Oct. 23)
BOOX Research presents MIE: A Contrarian Play On MLPs And Energy, But Still A 'Pipe Dream' (Oct. 22)
David Van Knapp presents Let's Learn About CEFs: Quality Grades For 10 Highly-Recommended CEFs (Oct. 23)
Dividend Seeker presents PCI Remains A Crown Jewel Of My Portfolio (Oct. 22)
Douglas Albo presents Equity CEFs: A 3-Year NAV Comparison To Blow You Away (Oct. 21)
Power Hedge presents MIE: Decent Midstream Fund, But Price Is Rather High (Oct. 23)
*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: October 4, 2019 (Oct. 20)
Trapping Value presents FEI: The Most Defensive MLP Fund Still Yields Over 11% (Oct. 24)
*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.
Macro/market section
Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: A Resilient Market Grinds Closer To A New 'Closing' High (Oct. 26)
Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Analyzing Market Expectations (Oct. 27)
Lance Roberts presents The Fed's 'Not QE' And How We Are Playing It (Oct. 27)
Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas
We are running to the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, ending November 15 or after the first 25 members have signed up, whichever comes first. Only 6 spots left!
At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage market-beating closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.
To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial and lock in a double discount!
Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.