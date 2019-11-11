Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: JRI Boosts, FIV Cuts

21 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 22 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, October 25th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

21 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 20 last week) and the average price return was 0.51% (up from 0.15% last week). The leading gainers were Emerging Market Equity (+1.93%), Global Equity Dividend (+1.80%) and U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (1.72%), while New Jersey Munis (-0.90%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

22 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 17 last week), while the average NAV return was 0.42% (up from 0.34% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Emerging Market Equity (+2.23%), Latin American Equity (+1.64%) and U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (1.09%). The top 2 losing sectors by NAV were High Yield Munis (-0.29%) and New York Munis (-0.29%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were U.S. Utilities (+3.16%), Multisector Income (+2.59%) and Investment (+2.53%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.77%). The average sector discount is -5.46% (up from -5.54% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Investment Grade (+1.11%), while MLPs (-1.19%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was 0.09% (up from -0.16% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Note: Sector z-score data not shown for this week as CEFConnect z-score data appears to be faulty for some funds.

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (12.19%), Global Equity Dividend (9.75%), Global Growth & Income (9.45%), Emerging Market Income (9.10%) and Senior Loan (8.72%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.02% (down from +7.06% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change EV Muni Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) -4.14% 4.09% -2.82% 0.1 -4.64% -0.56% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) -4.00% 15.44% 35.72% 1.2 -2.88% 0.00% Aberdeen Inc Credit Strategies (ACP) -3.95% 12.79% -10.28% -1.2 -3.84% 0.40% Cohen & Steers Select Pref&Inc (PSF) -3.55% 6.98% 9.12% 0.8 -2.31% 0.89% First Trust Energy Inc&Growth (FEN) -3.34% 10.85% 5.01% 1.7 -5.56% -2.54% PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) -3.21% 8.00% 35.60% -0.6 -2.75% -0.44% PIMCO Municipal Income (PMF) -3.18% 4.85% 10.64% 0.4 -3.09% -0.30% Cohen & Steers MLP Inc&Energy (MIE) -3.10% 11.70% -1.74% 0.7 -2.95% 0.12% PIMCO CA Municipal Income II (PCK) -3.02% 4.26% 8.34% 0.9 -3.14% -0.44% Deutsche Strategic Muni Inc (KSM) -2.93% 4.85% -7.04% 0.2 -3.37% -0.32%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) 6.07% 7.38% 36.13% 1.8 4.75% 0.09% MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 5.64% 8.91% 6.81% 2.0 5.98% 0.39% MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 4.34% 8.78% 14.56% -0.8 4.11% 0.18% Western Asset Invest Grade Inc (PAI) 3.81% 4.22% 7.00% 2.4 3.74% 0.07% XAI Octagon FR & Alt Inc Term (XFLT) 3.71% 10.01% 11.18% 1.7 1.51% -1.87% Gabelli Convertible & Income (GCV) 3.14% 8.60% 2.95% 3.0 3.33% 0.18% Cohen & Steers Tot Ret Realty (RFI) 3.14% 6.37% 4.29% 1.2 2.45% -0.62% Barings Participation Invs (MPV) 2.98% 6.67% 16.80% 0.1 2.60% 0.00% Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) 2.91% 0.93% -19.69% -0.9 3.75% 0.00% Nuveen CA Select Tax-Free (NXC) 2.70% 3.37% -0.58% 1.9 2.57% -0.19%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date JH Preferred Income II (HPF) -11.8% 0.14 0.1235 6.62% 4.24% -0.7 84% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 JH Preferred Income (HPI) -11.8% 0.14 0.1235 6.49% 4.53% -0.7 83% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 Invesco CA Value Muni (VCV) -10.6% 0.0481 0.043 4.20% -7.73% -0.6 111% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 BlackRock Muni NY Intermed. Du (MNE) -10.0% 0.04 0.036 2.98% -6.70% 0.9 83% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 JH Preferred Income III (HPS) -10.0% 0.1222 0.11 6.89% 0.37% -0.5 84% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RA (FIV) -8.3% 0.0303 0.0278 3.74% -5.60% 0.7 145% 10/21/2019 11/1/2019 EV CA Municipal Bond (EVM) -7.3% 0.0395 0.0366 3.89% -9.70% 1.4 113% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 EV NY Municipal Bond (ENX) -6.0% 0.0415 0.039 3.88% -9.86% 0.5 114% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -5.8% 0.0276 0.026 6.83% -10.65% 0.3 135% 10/3/2019 10/11/2019 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -5.8% 0.026 0.0245 6.19% -10.88% 2.5 102% 10/1/2019 10/9/2019 Invesco Quality Muni Income (IQI) -5.6% 0.0516 0.0487 4.72% -8.50% 0.2 101% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) -5.4% 0.0517 0.0489 4.77% -8.21% 0.2 101% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) -2.8% 0.1106 0.1075 11.14% -8.75% -0.5 2% 10/11/2019 10/18/2019 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) -2.5% 0.1026 0.1 11.00% -8.93% 1.1 19% 10/11/2019 10/18/2019 EV Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) -2.2% 0.046 0.045 5.81% -0.85% 1.4 93% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.6% 0.02893 0.02876 9.18% -6.47% 0.6 30% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.5% 0.02927 0.02912 7.63% -3.78% 1.3 33% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Franklin Limited Duration Income (FTF) -0.5% 0.0852 0.0848 10.91% -7.53% 0.5 51% 10/21/2019 10/30/2019 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) -0.1% 0.0874 0.0873 11.54% -12.10% -0.8 0% 10/11/2019 10/18/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) 0.1% 0.0914 0.0915 11.39% -11.99% -0.2 40% 10/1/2019 10/17/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 0.3% 0.06019 0.06038 8.74% -7.79% 1.2 48% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 0.3% 0.04251 0.04265 8.59% -6.44% 1.6 53% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) 0.6% 0.0903 0.0908 7.38% 36.13% 1.8 37% 10/1/2019 10/17/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.7% 0.02024 0.02038 8.91% 6.81% 2 57% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 1.2% 0.0462 0.04677 8.78% 14.56% 3.3 29% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) 1.9% 0.0568 0.0579 7.70% -9.07% -0.1 107% 10/3/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock NY Municipal Income (BNY) 3.4% 0.0445 0.046 4.01% -8.76% 0.7 100% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund (EFF) 3.7% 0.082 0.085 6.33% -7.72% 3.3 97% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU) 3.8% 0.0685 0.0711 7.93% -11.15% 1 91% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 Invesco Senior Income (VVR) 4.3% 0.023 0.024 6.89% -9.91% 1.4 85% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Nuveen OH Quality Muni Income (NUO) 5.3% 0.0418 0.044 3.38% -8.87% 1.4 105% 10/2/2019 10/14/2019 BlackRock Multi-Sector Income (BIT) 6.0% 0.1167 0.1237 8.65% -6.17% 1.2 75% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Corp High Yield (HYT) 8.2% 0.072 0.0779 8.62% -8.06% 1.7 82% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) 8.6% 0.035 0.038 7.30% -9.68% 2.5 86% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 9.1% 0.077 0.084 6.94% -10.79% 1.1 88% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) 9.1% 0.077 0.084 6.74% -10.88% 1.2 89% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 Nuveen Real Asset Inc & Growth (JRI) 10.4% 0.106 0.117 7.98% -10.57% 1.1 72% 10/24/2019 11/14/2019 BlackRock Core Bond (BHK) 12.7% 0.06 0.0676 5.66% -6.64% 0.5 81% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Float Rate Strat (FRA) 13.4% 0.0695 0.0788 7.43% -11.60% 0.9 88% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr (BGT) 14.4% 0.0668 0.0764 7.34% -10.53% 1.8 86% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 Invesco VK Dynamic Cred Opps (VTA) 15.4% 0.065 0.075 8.12% -9.85% 2 65% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 BlackRock Limited Duration Inc (BLW) 23.4% 0.0795 0.0981 7.46% -6.95% 2.4 82% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Credit Alloc Income (BTZ) 25.2% 0.067 0.0839 7.45% -9.14% 1.1 79% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Market Participants Were Interested In Higher Yields (Oct. 23), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - All Of The CEFs Decreased Their Net Asset Values (Oct. 23)

BOOX Research presents MIE: A Contrarian Play On MLPs And Energy, But Still A 'Pipe Dream' (Oct. 22)

David Van Knapp presents Let's Learn About CEFs: Quality Grades For 10 Highly-Recommended CEFs (Oct. 23)

Dividend Seeker presents PCI Remains A Crown Jewel Of My Portfolio (Oct. 22)

Douglas Albo presents Equity CEFs: A 3-Year NAV Comparison To Blow You Away (Oct. 21)

Power Hedge presents MIE: Decent Midstream Fund, But Price Is Rather High (Oct. 23)

*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: October 4, 2019 (Oct. 20)

Trapping Value presents FEI: The Most Defensive MLP Fund Still Yields Over 11% (Oct. 24)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: A Resilient Market Grinds Closer To A New 'Closing' High (Oct. 26)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Analyzing Market Expectations (Oct. 27)

Lance Roberts presents The Fed's 'Not QE' And How We Are Playing It (Oct. 27)

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.