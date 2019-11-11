Looking Closer At 'Survival Benefit' Of Cytosorb In Septic Shock

In my opinion, investors risk mis-understanding this (efficacy) result, based on how CTSO presents the result. As CytoSorb still has NO proven 'survival benefit', CTSO is an AVOID or SELL.

The Announcement

On Sep 25, 2019, through an announcement, CytoSorbents (CTSO) highlighted the 'survival benefit' of CytoSorb therapy, their medical device using blood purification technology, in septic shock based on a new publication in the journal Critical Care.

Here is the part of the announcement regarding the result:

Patients treated with standard of care and CytoSorb had a statistically significant reduction in 28-day all-cause mortality compared to standard of care alone (53% vs 72% control, p<0.04), based on the sIPTW analysis. In addition, observed 28-day all-cause mortality in the CytoSorb treatment group was significantly lower than the predicted mortality (48% observed vs 75% predicted, p<0.001), based on SOFA score."

(Source: Sept 25, 2019 PR; Emphasis added)

Given that the results described above seem highly significant and positive, the following statements from the lead author in the PR seemed reasonable.

Dr. Willem P. Brouwer, MD PhD, from Erasmus University Medical Center and Maasstad Hospital, and lead author of the study stated:

...We have demonstrated compelling evidence that CytoSorb, when added to standard continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), improved 28-day mortality in our patients with septic shock compared to CRRT alone..."

(Source: Sept 25, 2019 PR; Emphasis added)

As the announcement highlights a new publication, let us now turn to this publication (the paper) to take a closer look.

The Paper

The Title of the paper is: "Hemoadsorption with CytoSorb shows a decreased observed versus expected 28-day all-cause mortality in ICU patients with septic shock: a propensity-score-weighted retrospective study" in the journal Critical Care.

Please note: unlike what was stated in the announcement by the company and the lead author, the title did not include the improved 28-day mortality of CytoSorb in patients with septic shock compared to CRRT alone, the standard of care in this study.

The Conclusions of this paper are also worth noting:

(Source: red highlight added)

The 'survival benefit of CytoSorb therapy in septic shock' seems to be described in much more tentative (uncertain) terms in the paper than in CTSO's Sept 25 PR or various CTSO documents, including the most recent 10-Q form, page 30 (i.e. 'may be associated with' vs. statistically-significant 28 day mortality improvement compared to SOC alone).

I wonder why the difference.

The Methods of this study may help answer the ‘why’ question.

The stated methods of the paper are as follows:

In this investigator-initiated retrospective study, patients with septic shock were treated with CRRT + CytoSorb (n = 67) or CRRT alone (n = 49). The primary outcome was the 28-day all-cause mortality rate. Patients were weighted by stabilized inverse probability of treatment weights (sIPTW) to overcome differences in baseline characteristics". [Emphsis added]

Few things to note:

1. This is not a controlled study (but a retrospective analysis), although the way CTSO presented the results in the PR may, in my opinion, risk giving investors a mistaken impression of a controlled study (e.g. giving/claiming statistically significant comparison 'survival benefit' (efficacy) result: CRRT+CytoSorb vs CRRT alone).

2. The primary outcome was the 28-day all-cause mortality rate.

There was an actual outcome that was observed in these 116 patients (=67+49).

I think that we can all agree that the primary outcome is a definite, binary outcome that requires no estimation.

Namely, the primary outcome showed if these patients were living or dead on Day 28.

3. sIPTW is a statistical method of analysis to "estimate causal treatment effects in observational studies".

Or from the paper's description:

(Source: red highlight added)

Simply put, any data that is derived from sIPTW analysis is not the actual observed data, but estimations (predictions) of what the outcome might be, if the study were a randomized controlled trial.

The Actual Primary Outcome

As stated in the paper's Methods, the primary outcome was the 28-day all-cause mortality rate of these 116 patients.

So what was the actual result?

From the paper:

When no correction for baseline variables was applied, it was shown that the 28-day all-cause mortality rate was similar for CytoSorb versus CRRT (47.8% versus 51.0%, p = 0.729, Fig. 2)."

(Source: Fig 2, red highlight added)

In other words, in these 116 patients, there was NO statistically-significant difference between those who were treated with CytoSorb plus CRRT and those who were treated with CRRT alone in their actual 28-day all-cause mortality rate.

Namely, there was NO actual 'survival benefit of CytoSorb therapy in septic shock' observed in these 116 patients, contrary to what investors, especially the generalists, might interpret (understand) from the headline or the content of the PR or any other CTSO presentations.

Mortality: Predicted (based on sIPTW) vs. Actual

Based on results gained from sIPTW analysis, the company seemed to have found a favorite phrase to describe the result.

According to Dr. Joerg Scheier, Senior Medical Director at CytoSorbents Europe:

This important independent, investigator-initiated study suggests the sole addition of CytoSorb to standard of care could potentially save 19 additional lives out of every 100 patients with septic shock and kidney failure, compared to standard of care therapy alone".

(Source: Sept 25, 2019 PR, Emphasis added)

Similarly, according to Phillip Chan, the CEO, during a recent conference call:

...In doing so [using sIPTW], they demonstrated that CytoSorb showed a decreased mortality -- CytoSorb treatment led to decreased mortality at 53% versus 72% in the control arm, and this data suggests that 19 patients in every 100 patients with septic shock on continuous renal replacement therapy might be saved with CytoSorb."

(Source: Q3 2019 Results; Emphasis added)

Two observations about these remarks:

1. In my opinion, to describe CytoSorb's treatment showed or led to decreased mortality may risks investors misunderstanding the result.

Namely, the investors may mistakenly think (believe) that the decreased mortality rate in CytoSorb group is actual data, rather than an estimation (prediction) derived from a statistical analysis.

2. I also think that to describe this retrospective study as having a 'control arm' shares the same risk (i.e the investors' misunderstanding the study and the result).

Again, the investors may mistakenly think (believe) that this study was a controlled trial (i.e. having a control arm), instead of a retrospective analysis.

Indeed, if there was a 'control arm' as in randomized, properly-controlled trials, there would be no need for using sIPTW to estimate (predict) the potential treatment outcomes.

Therefore, I think that investors must take note that 53% and 72% are sIPTW-derived estimations (not actual observed data) and so is the 19% difference (=72%-53%,not actual observed data), and the p value (p=0.032).

Namely, 19% (or 19 lives out of every 100 CytoSorb-treated patients might potentially be saved) is a sIPTW-derived (estimated) 'survival benefit' of CytoSorb in septic shock, not actual 'survival benefit'.

Perhaps some readers wonder why such an insistence on my part that they must take note of the distinction between the estimated vs. actual mortality rate.

To illustrate this, I'll use the example of the CRRT-alone group.

The actual mortality rate of the CRRT-alone group is 51%, which is not significantly different from the CytoSorb+CRRT group's 47.8%.

However, after sIPTW analysis, the mortality rate in CRRT-alone group increased to 72.3%, estimating 35 (=72.3% x 49) patients in CRRT alone group to be dead on Day 28 vs. the actual 25 (=51% x 49) patients.

While these may just be numbers to us, they represent actual patients.

Imagine what the 10 (=35-25) patients in the CRRT-alone group might think if they knew how fortunate they were to be still alive, in spite of the sIPTW's prediction (estimate), or if they had been a part of a randomized controlled trial with results resembling the sIPTW's prediction (estimate)!

Ii is impossible to know for sure, if the lives of these 19 'sIPTW-estimated' patients might really be saved in any future theoretical CytoSorb-treated group (if they ever existed), especially if the mortality rates in the future theoretical CRRT-alone group were to remain close to the actual 51%, even in a real randomized trial, rather than the sIPTW-predicted (estimated) 72%.

Mortality: Predicted (based on SOFA score) vs. Actual

In the announcement, the company states:

observed 28-day all-cause mortality in the CytoSorb treatment group was significantly lower than the predicted mortality (48% observed vs 75% predicted, p<0.001), based on SOFA score." [emphasis added]

However, what the company or the paper does not emphasize is that the exact same thing is also true about the CRRT-alone group.

Namely, the observed 28-day all-cause mortality in the CRRT-alone group was also statistically-significant lower than the predicted mortality (51% observed vs. 67.9% predicted, p=0.035), based on SOFA score.

(Source: Fig 2, color highlight added)

Similar to what I stated in the previous paragraph, these numbers represent the actual patients.

Based on the difference between predicted (by SOFA score) and actual mortality rate, there are 26.7% (=74.5%-47.8%) or 18 patients (=67 x 26.7%) that were predicted dead, but actually lived in the CytoSorb group.

And 16.9% (=67.9%-51%) or 8 patients (=49 x 16.9%) in the CRRT-alone group that were predicted dead, but actually lived.

I'm not sure whether these patients should feel very fortunate that they had not been in a randomized controlled trial with results that resembled these predictions; or if the fact that these patients survived clearly shows that these predictions are of very questionable value.

In both groups, the predicted mortality rates, based on SOFA score, are statistically significantly higher than the actual mortality rates, meaning significantly more patients were predicted, based on SOFA score, to die in both groups, were this a randomized controlled trial.

Discussion

In my opinion, the actual primary outcome (i.e. NO actual observed survival benefit of CytoSorb in septic shock) and the actual patients defying the death-predictions (i.e. should have been dead based sIPTW or SOFA score, but in reality lived) cast serious doubts on the validity or usefulness of such predictions and the underlying methods used to calculate the predictions.

In my opinion, to describe these methods and the predictions they generated as 'compelling evidence' is unsound (un-supported) scientifically.

Simply put, CytoSorb is described to have statistically significant survival benefit in septic shock only when using predicted mortality rates, based on sIPTW or SOFA score, which are higher than the actual mortality rates.

Therefore, in my opinion, it is crucial that investors take note of the distinction between the actual primary outcome (no survival benefit) and the predicted outcome.

The tentative conclusions that were stated in the paper were scientifically adequate, in my opinion.

(Source)

However, when it comes to how CTSO presents/uses these tentative conclusions to describe the result (e.g. Sept 25 2019 PR; CEO's earning call remarks; CTSO's presentation to the investors, slide 15; the most recent 10-Q Form,pg 30 etc.), it's a different matter.

For example, in Sept 25's PR, Dr. Joerg Scheier, Senior Medical Director at CytoSorbents Europe stated:

...a potential survival benefit for CytoSorb patients are now confirmed for the first time versus a control group. These are not just statistics, but a real-world, positive impact on patients and their families in one of the most deadly illnesses[namely septic shock] today." (Source, emphasis added).

The highlighted part of the statement is, in my opinion, problematic for the investors to understand and consider.

The reason why I think so is because there is no actual observed 28-day mortality benefit of CytoSorb therapy, and no 'control group.'

The potentially-positive impact is only the result of statistics (i.e. the positive impact, arises only from estimations, not real-world observed data, and not from actual data generated from a controlled trial).

In my opinion, the investors, especially the generalists, may risk misunderstanding the ('survival benefit') result as presented and therefore may be mis-informed in their investment consideration.

Final thoughts

In this article, I hope to articulate what I think is the risk of investors' misunderstanding what has been presented in CTSO's September 25 PR, regarding the 'survival benefit of CytoSorb in septic shock'.

Previously (Aug 2017), I wrote an SA article opining that companies such as CTSO and EDTXF which base their products on blood purification technology are not good stocks for a long position (or imo, not good candidates for long-term investments).

For anybody interested, you can read it here, as the reasons for my bearish opinion remain applicable.

The bottom line is this: as long as devices based on blood purification technology (e.g. CTSO's CytoSorb or EDTXF's PMX), demonstrates no actual efficacy (i.e.'survival benefit' in septic shock or in any indication where a high mortality rate is the serious unmet medical need), in my opinion, the potential risks outweigh the potential rewards in investing in these companies.

Such risks include, but are not limited to:

minimal sales and sales growth, considering the huge ($billions) addressable market (where market approval has already been granted), e.g. sepsis market for CTSO in EU since 2011, EDTXF in Canada since 2007;

the risk of not obtaining US approval;

the risk of minimal (future) sales in the US or elsewhere, even if a (future) approval is obtained, but still without a proven 'survival benefit' in any indication with a high mortality rate (i.e. not using 'survival benefit' as the primary efficacy end point in pivotal trials, such as CTSO's REMOVE and REFRESH II-AKI ).

the risk of losing a very significant target market (i.e. sepsis) if a potential inexpensive sepsis treatment is proven safe and efficacious in randomized controlled clinical trials and becomes widely adopted globally.

Thus, in my opinion, CTSO is an AVOID or SELL.

Thanks for reading.

