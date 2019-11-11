Royal Dutch Shell: Versatility Is The Key To A Successful Investing Strategy

RDS.B is an excellent long-term investment, but trading short term about 30% of your position is also crucial.

Upstream production was 3,563 K Boep/d for the third quarter, down 1% compared to a year ago and down less than 1% sequentially.

Royal Dutch Shell has reported revenues and other income for the 2019 third quarter of $89.54 billion, down 11.8% year over year and down 2.5% sequentially.

Photo: Royal Dutch Shell products in Torzhok, Russia By Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is my favorite oil supermajor from a long-term investor's point of view, and I continue to believe that it is one of the first oil stocks to be held in your long-term investment portfolio.

However, while it is undeniable that the company is reliable and offers excellent potential for growth even outside the typical oil frame with the renewable energy segment, I also recognize that the company is not performing very well long term if you want to "park" your cash and do nothing about the volatility.

For instance, if we look at the performance of RDS.B and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) for the past five years, we can see that the company has largely underperformed the market. Even if we add the dividend, we are far from what an investment in the VOO could have done for your finances.

The only solution is to trade short term a significant part of your position to profit fully from the cyclicity and volatility of the oil sector. I believe trading short term about 30% is a minimum that will allow you to double your return on investment.

This state of mind has been reinforced lately by the company flagging an unexpected warning about the share buyback program that I have always considered as a mistake because paying the debt first is a priority, in my opinion.

The company is one of my "six oil majors" group, which includes Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP Plc (BP), Equinor (EQNR), TOTAL S.A. (TOT), and Chevron (CVX) that I covered on Seeking Alpha regularly. I have also added ConocoPhillips (COP) that I consider somewhat equivalent.

Royal Dutch Shell is by far the biggest of the five oil supermajors in terms of revenues, but it is second to Exxon Mobil in terms of Market Capitalization. Below, I have indicated the 3Q'19 Market Capitalization and the dividend yield of the seven oil majors for you to compare.

The Anglo-Dutch integrated oil company is paying a high secure dividend as well. The company has never missed one single dividend payment since the end of World War II and has been considered a preferred stock for various institutional investors for many decades. The dividend for the RDS.B is paid 100% to the US investors, which is another bonus.

Royal Dutch Shell's Jessica Uhl, the CFO, said in the last conference call:

Our outlook is tied to an improved price and margin environment, at Real Terms 2016 $60 per barrel and mid-cycle downstream. And the prevailing weak macroeconomic conditions and challenging outlook have led to a review of our near-term price outlook.

Royal Dutch Shell - Financial Table 3Q'19, the raw numbers (per ADS)

Important Note: Each American Depositary Share [ADS] represents two Royal Dutch Shell plc ordinary shares.

Royal Dutch Shell 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 89.24 96.77 100.15 102.23 83.74 90.54 86.59 Total Revenues in $ Billion 91.11 99.27 101.55 104.63 85.66 91.84 89.54 Net Income in $ Billion 5.90 6.02 5.84 5.59 6.00 3.00 5.88 EBITDA $ Billion 14.64 15.90 15.84 15.12 16.52 12.87 16.35 EPS diluted in $/share 1.40 1.44 1.40 1.34 1.46 0.74 1.46 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 9.43 9.50 12.09 22.02 8.63 11.03 12.25 CapEx in $ Billion 4.79 5.28 5.80 7.15 5.12 5.15 5.99 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 4.64 4.23 6.29 14.87 3.51 5.88 6.26 Total Cash $ Billion 21.93 19.47 19.11 26.74 21.47 18.47 15.42 (non-current and current) Debt in $ Billion 88.02 80.47 78.38 76.82 92.54 92.65 88.92 Dividend per share [ADS] (Nasdaq.com) in $/share 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion [ADS=1/2] 4.19 4.19 4.150 4.145 4.105 4.077 4.034 Oil Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 3,839 3,442 3,596 3,788 3,752 3,583 3,563 North America Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 681 697 825 826 844 846 836 Global liquid price ($/b) 60.74 66.24 68.21 59.89 57.42 61.26 55.99 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 4.95 4.86 4.92 5.75 5.37 4.21 4.19

Sources: Royal Dutch Shell filings and Morningstar.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Total Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Oil & Gas Production

1 - Revenues and other income were $89.54 Billion in 3Q'19.

Royal Dutch Shell has reported revenues and other income for the 2019 third quarter of $89.54 billion, down 11.8% year over year and down 2.5% sequentially.

Even though the company easily beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit, shares dropped after Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden informed shareholders about the uncertainty surrounding share buybacks and reduction in gearing. However, Jessica Uhl said in the conference call:

Our share buyback program is progressing with some $12 billion in shares purchased to-date, since the start of the program in July 2018. And the next tranche of up to $2.75 billion begins today.

Below is the chart breaking down the earnings per segment from 2Q'17 to 3Q'19.

This quarter saw a weakening of the prices of oil and gas sequentially. The global liquid price of oil was $55.99 compared to $68.21 in 3Q'18. Same trend in Natural gas price.

2 - Free cash flow (organic FCF not including divestitures from Morningstar).

Free cash flow has increased significantly sequentially and is now $30.52 billion yearly and $6.26 billion in 3Q'19, according to Morningstar.

Shell concentrates on cash generation as a central component of business growth, forecasting free cash flow of $25-30 billion a year between 2019 and 2021 and around $35 billion by 2025. However, this quarter, this line of reasoning is taking some water, as I have explained above.

Shell is paying a current dividend yield of ~6.20%, which is one of the highest returns in the oil sector, as we can see in the graph below. It even more than doubles what COP is paying now.

Warning: US investors may receive less depending on their specific situation (Please contact your broker). In general, RDS.B is more appropriate for US investors because B shares have no withholding tax applied.

In Shell's case, the company's 'A' shares (LON:RDSA) are listed on the AEX/Euronext in the Netherlands, and the 'B' shares (LON:RDSB) are listed on the London Stock Exchange in the UK. London-listed 'B' shares have no withholding tax applied to the dividend payout thereby putting the full dividend amount (by shares held) into the holder's coffers.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and others

Upstream production was 3,563 K Boep/d the third quarter, down 1% compared to a year ago and down less than 1% sequentially (please look at the chart above).

North American Production is 836 K Boep/d in 3Q'19, slightly down from 846K Boep/d in 2Q'19.

Shell production 3Q'19 compared to its peers:

Key Projects and divestiture in Q3 for 2019-2020:

From Presentation

4 - Net debt and cash (effect of accounting-rule changes IFRS 16)

The net debt increased to $73.5 billion at the end of September 2019 compared with about $57.27 billion a year earlier.

Net debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") is now 1.46x, which represents the number of years Shell needs to pay off the debt theoretically. It is an excellent ratio that went up recently due to new accounting requirements (IFRS 16). Gearing is now 23.5% Pre-IFRS 16.

As I said earlier, Shell should focus on reducing the debt as a priority. I do not think the share buyback program is the best solution for the company. I know many investors like it.

On a side note: One alternative that should be investigated for Shell investors is Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX), with a dividend yield of 8.74%.

Technical Analysis:

I do not agree at all with Finviz's interpretation above. Line resistance is evident and is now around $20.75 descending from the top in September to the high reached a few days ago.

The line support is at $20.30, which is the line formed by four consecutive lows from mid-June to the end of September. The low in September first should be disregarded but used only as second lower support in case the first line support is not holding.

Thus, the actual price is quite fine, but I believe we may suffer more oil prices weakness, and I think the stock will cross support and retest $19.20, at which point it could be an excellent opportunity.

5 - Q4 2019 outlook and 2019.

From Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

The third quarter was challenging for the oil supermajors group, with crude and gas prices slumping over apprehensions about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war while natural gas markets continued to experience oversupply.

However, what was true yesterday turns false today and who knows what will happen tomorrow. The stock quickly jumped back over $60 after falling to $58 a day or two before. What happened so drastically that changed the market mood? Yet, another change of sentiment explained here:

China hinted at potential progress on making a trade deal with the U.S., marking the latest in a rollercoaster of positive and negative signals to the market. Although nothing concrete can be said about progress in ending the trade war, oil prices did spike above $62 per barrel in the hopes that trade volume will increase, thus creating more demand for oil.

It comes to a point where I am wondering if the fundamentals are critical and drive stock valuation. Apparently, not so much with a market preoccupied with expectations.

Technical analysis - short-term and midterm.

I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation here either. RDS.B experienced a sharp rupture of the pattern early August, and any new trading pattern should not involve the month of July as it is the case above.

Instead, line resistance starts from August 1st to about $60.80 now. Another better interpretation should be early August at $58 with the top at the end of September, which indicates a resistance now at $51.50.

On the other side, line support that I think is the most representative is a parallel starting mid-August at around $55, which indicates now resistance around $57.80-$58.00.

Thus, I recommend selling short term at around $60.80-$61.00, about 30% of your position, and wait patiently for a retracement around $58.00 or lower. If oil prices turn bearish, line support may not hold, and we can experience a breakout with a test of $54.80 (double bottom), at which point I see RDS.B as a great opportunity. Conversely, if the oil prices turn bullish, we can experience a breakout with a test of $63.70, at which point selling another 10%-15% of your position is not a bad idea.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B.