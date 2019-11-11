AMC Networks: Right Now, 'Too Cheap' Isn't Enough

AMCX is one of the cheapest stocks in the market on an earnings basis — but it's been that way for a while.

AMC Networks (AMCX) is one of the cheapest stocks in the market. A quick finviz.com screen shows that of 1,805 stocks with a market capitalization over $2 billion, only 12 have a lower forward P/E multiple. The actual number appears to be even lower owing to data errors.

The exact ranking aside, AMCX's valuation simply appears out of place. On a P/E basis, it trades in line with challenged, heavily indebted names like retailer Qurate Retail (QRTEA) (QRTEB) and pharmaceutical stocks Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) and Mylan (MYL). Yet AMC Networks' balance sheet is in reasonably healthy shape, with a net leverage ratio below 2.5x, and guidance for a full-year increase in Adjusted Operating Income (what other companies call Adjusted EBITDA) was reiterated after the company's Q3 release at the end of last month.

But there's another way to look at AMCX that makes the recent price of $41, just off a seven-year low, perhaps more reasonable, and at least more understandable. A DCF calculation suggests the current price is baking in a roughly 10% decline in annual free cash flow for perpetuity. That scenario doesn't seem far-fetched. With The Walking Dead in ratings freefall, advertising revenues seem likely to continue their declines. Subscription revenues (affiliate fees paid by cable operators) have flattened out, and may turn south in 2020 and beyond as cable and satellite operators continue to hemorrhage subscribers. Meanwhile, commentary on the Q3 call suggests mid-term pressure on licensing revenue as well, and the company's international business has never been able to drive much growth or create consistent real profit.

In short, there's a very real chance this is a business whose profits have permanently peaked, in a way analogous to that of another media industry. AMC Networks management has some levers to pull in avoiding that outcome, or at least in the near term convincing investors the outlook isn't as dire as the stock price currently suggests. Until that happens, however, it's going be tough for AMCX to rally, no matter how cheap it is.

Concerns In The Numbers

Heading into the quarter, I noted that while AMC Networks had reiterated full year guidance for modest growth in both revenue and AOI, the company's path to that guidance had changed — and not for the better. The outlook for advertising revenue improved; the reverse occurred in the licensing and subscription categories.

There's a similar sense to AMC's third quarter result. On its face, the results seem impressive: adjusted EPS beat consensus by $0.66. But looking closer at the results, they seem to confirm worries about the longer-term outlook.

Advertising revenue continues to decline, if at a lower pace than expected heading into the year. The figure fell 2.6% year-over-year, thanks to lower delivery (ie, viewership). The flagship AMC network continues to struggle: in both Q3 and the first nine months, it accounted for all of the decline, and then some. YTD, per figures from the 10-Q, AMC network ad revenues are down $45.8 million, while the company's other four networks have grown the figure by $26.6 million.

The problem is that AMC network revenues are going to keep declining — and ad sales at the likes of We TV and IFC are not going to keep growing. The Walking Dead is in an outright ratings free-fall, with live viewers down to just 3 million. (Admittedly, so-called "Live+7" measures, which account for delayed viewing, appear stronger.) The ancillary networks have managed to expand their distribution reach in recent years, offsetting lower MVPD (multichannel video programming distributor — ie, cable and satellite operator) subscribers. That benefit stalled out in 2018, and cord-cutting losses at those MVPDs seem likely to result in full-year subscriber losses when AMC releases those numbers at the end of the year.

Indeed, subscription revenue surprisingly declined in Q2, and did so again in Q3. CFO Sean Sullivan said on the Q3 call that save for a customer dispute, the figure would have risen. But even with likely contractual increases in per-subscriber affiliate fees (as appears to be the industry norm), subscription revenue barely is growing at the moment. It's unlikely to keep doing so going forward unless cord-cutting declines slow, which seem unlikely. In 2020, subscription revenue faces a headwind in 2020 from the loss of AT&T (T) vMVPD (virtual MVPD) AT&T NOW (formerly DIRECTV NOW).

Licensing revenue, too, has seen its full-year outlook pulled down. The figure did grow year-over-year in Q3, reversing a recent trend. But commentary on the Q3 call suggests that streaming availability for The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and two other programs drove the growth.

Again, the fear coming out of Q2 was that there was substantial evidence that all three revenue streams were set to decline. Looking beyond the headline numbers, Q3 supports that case. Ad revenues have been held up by pricing, but as major advertisers continue to move to digital formats and the Dead ecosystem faces a dwindling cohort of live viewers, that's almost certain to change. MVPD subscriber losses are offsetting per-subscriber affiliate fee increases, and it seems likely that those MVPDs are going to start playing hardball from a negotiating standpoint as their scale diminishes and their video margins decrease. Licensing revenue is going to come down (more on this in a moment).

Meanwhile, in this operating model, revenue comes off profit at a high decremental margin. AMC Networks can't re-size its business to a smaller opportunity; if it stops creating original content, viewership drops, its negotiating power with MVPDs weakens, and its licensing revenue declines. And that risk, too, seemed to show up in Q3 earnings, despite the headline beat. According to the Q3 release, AMC Networks received a $21 million tax credit in the quarter. That's a ten-point benefit to AOI growth — and yet the figure rose just 4%. Aside from what appears to be a one-time item, AMC margins were compressing and profits were declining.

And so earnings may well be at a peak, and the negative trajectory may well get steep in a hurry. This is the long-running concern that's kept a lid on AMCX for years (the stock's been some level of cheap going back to 2015, if obviously not this cheap). Q2 and Q3 numbers, when viewed in detail, look like the first few quarters after the peak has been reached — and, in the worst-case scenario, before the declines begin to accelerate.

The Conference Call and the Newspaper Business

The fundamentals here look concerning, and the Q3 call didn't help the bull case, either. Management including CEO Josh Sapan has talked extensively about adapting the business model to the new environment. That includes a focus on the company's vertically-focused streaming services Shudder (horror), Acorn tv (British TV), Urban Movie Channel, and Sundance Now.

AMC said at a presentation in September that it was targeting $500 million in revenue from the group as a whole. Sapan said in his prepared remarks that the company estimates an addressable market just in the U.S. of 10 million-plus for each service. The group as a whole has over 2 million subscribers, with Acorn passing the 1 million mark in Q3.

The problem is that the National Networks business as a whole has $2.4 billion in revenue. It hardly seems unlikely that the existing business will lose ~$500 million in revenue over the same stretch (a 4%+ annual decline). That's particularly true since the company is planning to keep the streaming rights to the third Dead series (which premieres in next year's Q2) and is regaining rights to past shows currently licensed to SVOD (streaming video on demand) players like Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu.

AMCX is going to pay up (in terms of both programming and marketing expense) to drive the vertical streaming revenue — while foregoing licensing revenue with enormous incremental margins. That's not a good trade from a bottom-line standpoint, and it undercuts the hopes that the vertical streaming services can return AMC Networks to growth.

This is not to say that the focus on narrow streaming services is a poor strategy. In fact, it seems rather wise — but that's precisely the point. Here's how Sapan, toward the top of his prepared remarks on the Q3 call, framed the company's broader strategy:

AMC Networks is well on its way to strategically transforming itself from a cable channels company into a premier content company with a suite of focused and targeted video entertainment products that are delivered to viewers on an ever expanding array of platforms.

This includes the new streaming services. It includes a flexible go-to-market strategy, in which rights will be kept or sold on a show-by-show basis. And it includes ancillary efforts, like the launch of AMC Premiere (in which customers get early and/or commercial-free viewing in exchange for a monthly fee) and the streaming services on the Charter Communications (CHTR) platform.

But here's the broad problem with that broad strategy. When companies "transform" themselves in response to industry pressures, it very rarely works out well. Being a cable channels company was a really good business. I'm skeptical being a content company is quite the same. And in reviewing commentary after Q3 (and past quarters), there are echoes of the newspaper business in the AMC Networks pivot. There's the loss of steady, stable, 'safe', subscription revenue. There's pressure on advertising revenue due to a newly fragmented market. And there's the hope that a 'pivot' or a 'transformation' or the sheer, unspecified value of the content will create value in the new normal the same way it did in the old environment.

Admittedly, the prospects for a media company like AMC Networks are better than they have been for newspapers. The fragmentation of the market, in fact, actually has been a help in one sense: ad rates for The Walking Dead in particular have kept rising on a per-view basis since there are so few ways (particularly outside of live sports) to reach millions of viewers at once.

But as results in both 2018 and 2019 show, even those higher rates can't offset plunging viewership. Subscription revenue seems near a peak. The streaming strategy might be wise — but it might be wise in the sense that it's the best AMC Networks can do in a media environment that is turning against it. Even Disney's (DIS) ESPN is seeing declining profits, and its core property isn't in outright decline (though there are some parallels between SportsCenter and the Dead franchise).

What the AMCX stock price reflects is an increasing fear that profits have peaked for good. That fear is why AMCX broke through support that had held around $50 multiple times. (I personally bought shares around that level back in 2016 before exiting last year.) AMC Networks management really hasn't assuaged those fears with its recent strategy — and, again, I don't think that's because the strategy is poor. I believe it's because the old business model simply was better, and the path forward, as it's been elsewhere in media for a decade now, is simply to try and manage declines as best as possible.

The Increasingly Shaky Case for AMCX

Admittedly, these concerns have existed for years now (I detailed many of them all the way back in 2015). And AMCX hasn't been this cheap over that stretch (again, few stocks of any stripe have). The company still is generating huge amounts of cash, and aggressively repurchasing stock, including another $12 million in Q3.

And so I do see a case along the lines I made when I recommended AMCX about 18 months ago: "heads I win big, tails I don't lose much". Even if underlying profits decline in 2020, which I increasingly believe is likely, buybacks can keep EPS stable and there has to be some sort of floor on valuation.

Meanwhile, AMCX long has been seen as a logical sale candidate, and at this point a seemingly bargain-basement 7x EBITDA multiple still would value the equity at $75 in a sale. After all, as AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson, among many others, have put it lately, "content is king". (That supposedly was why Stephenson paid $85 billion for Time Warner, despite the fact that company generated over half of its profits from the Turner networks. That's a different article, however.)

But at this point, the case for a sale is getting weaker. It's been obvious for years now that AMC Networks at the least would entertain offers. Its former corporate sibling MSG Networks (MSGN), also controlled by James Dolan, has been on the block for years. All of the major media companies — Disney, Verizon (VZ), AT&T, Comcast (CMCSA), the latter of which makes the most sense — have had years to consider making a move. Three of those companies (Disney, Comcast, and AT&T) are launching streaming services at the moment or shortly, and if they were going to make a move, the last 12 months would seem to be the optimal time to get AMC content on board to buttress those pushes.

No one has stepped up. In fact, to my knowledge, there's been no buzz around or rumors of such a move. It's difficult to make the case that AMC Networks is an acquisition target when the obvious acquirers don't appear to be interested.

It's possible that one of the media companies feels pressure to make a move if early performance in streaming disappoints. But there's another increasingly large problem at the moment: it's no longer clear that AMC Networks' content is all that valuable. Management has said of late that it sees The Walking Dead as something akin to CSI or Law & Order: a franchise that can go in multiple directions, with spin-offs that can outlast the original. And so the third series is arriving next year, along with the first of two movies starring Andrew Lincoln (who played major character Rick Grimes in the original Dead).

As the flagship ratings plunge, it's difficult to believe that's the case. Relative to those plunges, Sapan made an interesting and to my ears odd argument on the Q3 call:

...one of the exciting things for the network is, when you combine The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, and now what we anticipate to be 10 episodes of The Walking Dead 'Series 3', we will have 40 Sundays of original zombie related world premieres on AMC in 2020, which gives us the more active consistency that has not happened before, and we think our fans and we know advertisers will be excited about.

40 Sundays! That's basically every non-holiday Sunday of the year. And this at a time when pundits already are citing "zombie fatigue" in pop culture more broadly, not just from AMC. It follows a ratings trend for the flagship Dead that certainly suggests that Fear the Walking Dead has accelerated viewership losses.

If The Walking Dead ecosystem is fading, there's a key question for the content-based M&A bull case here: what's AMC Networks' second-best show? It's not Mad Men, Breaking Bad, or Better Call Saul, none of which AMC actually owns. There isn't a wholly-owned show here that changes the case for an acquirer. Yet any such deal probably has to be valued at $6 billion-plus (~$64/share) to get done. That's not an insignificant amount.

To be fair, maybe AMCX is cheap enough that cash flow plus either deleveraging and/or share buybacks can create value from here. It only takes one acquirer to make a deal with real upside from current levels. I am somewhat sympathetic to, and still intrigued by, the case for AMCX at these levels.

But there are real concerns, all of which increasingly support a single key problem: this looks like a business headed for a permanent decline in earnings. That makes entering the stock at any valuation difficult. And it means that any real rally probably requires that management either convince the market that declines aren't guaranteed and/or that it can run the business as a shareholder-focused "melting ice cube" that can return cash regardless. Q3 wasn't enough on either front. It remains to be seen whether that changes.

