Great Panther Mining Limited - A Penny Silver Stock That Did Not Follow Silver

The price of silver futures rose to a high at $19.54 per ounce on the continuous futures contract on the COMEX division of the CME in early September. After a correction to a low at $16.94 on October 1, the price of the precious metal recovered to $18.35. Silver spent some time trading around the $18 level, but on November 11, the price fell to a new low at $16.63 on the active month December futures contract.

Silver can be the most volatile precious metal that trades on the futures exchange. The high degree of price variance attracts speculators who look to take advantage of significant percentage moves. Silver mining shares tend to outperform the price of silver on the upside and underperform on the downside. Silver mining stocks provide market participants with a leveraged risk position compared to the metal.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) is a Canadian precious metals mining and exploration company. GPL explores the crust of the earth for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines; one in Brazil and two in Mexico. Great Panther has been in business since 1965 and has its headquarters in Vancouver, Canada. On Monday, November 11, GPL shares were trading at 51 cents, making it a penny stock.

Ugly price action

In April 2011, the price of silver rose to a high at $49.82 per ounce on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. The month before, when silver was on its way to the peak, Great Panther Mining Limited shares reached its' high.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that GPL reached $5.04 per share in March 2011. As of November 11, nearby silver futures were at $16.80 while GLP was trading at 51 cents. Silver was 66.3% below its 2011 high, and GPL has dropped 90%. Silver mining shares tend to underperform the price of the metal on the downside. Great Panther has done a lot worse than other silver producing and exploration companies as the stock is now in penny stock territory.

The company does not make money

The last time GPL beat analyst estimates was back in the first quarter of 2017. The market had expected a profit of a penny a share, and the company reported earnings of two cents. In Q2 and Q3 2017, GPL broke even, and in Q4 of that year, the company lost one cent per share.

During the third quarter of 2019, GPL lost two cents per share as general, and administrative expenses offset mine operating earnings. The company also suffered foreign exchange losses for the quarter related to Brazilian real forward contracts due to the weakening value of the Brazilian currency against the US dollar.

GPL did not follow silver from June through September

The price of nearby silver futures rose $14.245 per ounce at the end of May to a high at $19.54 in early September, a rise of 37.2%. The low on silver came on May 28, and the high on September 4.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, GPL rose from a low at 66 cents to only 71 cents or 7.6%. A rally to 98 cents in mid-July failed while silver was still on its way higher. GPL did not follow the price of the metal, frustrating speculators holding the shares in hopes of a higher price for silver. Nothing is more frustrating for a trader or an investor in silver that buying a mining stock and watching the price of the precious metal move to the upside while the stock fails to follow.

Enhancing the management team of the Canadian miner

GPL has been attempting to reshuffle and upgrade management after its disappointing results. On November 4, the company appointed Alan Hitchborn as VP of exploration. Mr. Hitchborn has 20 years of experience in senior management positions at leading mining companies. He led exploration teams and campaigns in the development and expansion of mineral resources in the Americas, including in Mexico and Brazil. The company also appointed Lucie Gagnon as the VP in charge of People and Culture. She was formally the director of Human Resources for the company since April 2019. On October 31, the company appointed Neil Hepworth as its Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Hepworth is a mining engineer with over thirty years' experience in underground mining operations and open-pit mines.

Following the appointments, the company reported a fatal accident because of an isolated rockfall at the San Ignacio underground mine in Mexico.

At 50 cents per share, and a poor record of performance versus the price of silver, the company with a market cap of $154.767 million is struggling to survive. Over 1.1 million shares trade on average each day. However, the range of the stock over the past year compared to the price of silver is a reason to avoid GPL.

GPL shares have traded in a 52-week range of 47 cents to $1.19. At 51 cents, the stock is just four cents off the lows. Nearby COMEX silver futures traded in a 52-week range from $13.86-$19.54. At $16.823 as of November 8, the price is just above the midpoint. GLP's performance has been disappointing.

It is safer to own SILJ

An investment in GPL is an example of why a diversified approach to an investment in silver mining companies provides a better chance for success than an individual mining company.

A concentrated investment in one junior mining company can magnify risk because a company not only has exposure to the price of the commodity, but also to management, individual mining properties, country risk, and other idiosyncratic risks. The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF product (SILJ) holds shares in a diversified group of junior silver mining companies. The most recent top holdings of SILJ include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SILJ has net assets of $110.84 million, trades over 400,000 shares on average each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.69%. The 52-week range in the junior mining stock ETF product has been from $6.77 to $11.57 per share.

Source: Yahoo Finance

At $10.24, the price of the ETF is a lot closer to the highs of the past year than the lows.

GPL is a penny stock, and its track record has been poor. For those looking for a leveraged position in silver, junior mining companies can be an excellent choice. Companies like GPL often attract interest because of the low price of the stock. However, a diversified position through SILJ has a far better chance of success than a penny stock over time as the performance comparison over the past year highlights.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.