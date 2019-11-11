Sprott Is Yet Again Out Of Sync With Fundamentals And Industry

Sprott AUM and earnings are set to climb going forward from growth in the lending and managed equities segments.

Investment Thesis

Sprott Inc (OTCPK:SPOXF) has had a terrible performance over the last few months, despite the fact the many of the most important underlying products have been relatively flat after the run up we saw earlier this year.

The Physical Gold, Silver, and Gold & Silver Trusts have significantly more assets under management than the other products. They are consequently more important to the exchange listed products segment and overall company.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1 & 2 - Source: YCharts & Q3 2019 Financial Report

This is not the first time we are seeing the stock trading out of sync with the rest of the industry. We saw a very large divergence in the end of 2018, when the Canadian listing was down to C$2.5, from which the stock recovered closer to C$4 earlier this year.

The stock is yet again trading at a very attractive level compared to metal prices. I expect it to recover, short of any severe pullback in precious metal prices. I have consequently increased my allocation to Sprott.

Data by YCharts

Figure 3 - Source: YCharts

Q3 2019

The below chart illustrates the contribution to Adjusted Base EBITDA in thousands of C$ and percentages. The chart does not include the two negative segments, corporate and others. The exchange listed products and lending segments account for the better part of earnings.

Figure 4 - Source: Q3 2019 Financial Report

Assets Under Management grew by C$656M during the quarter where the exchange listed products segment was the primary driver. The increase was from higher metal prices and some inflows. Adjusted Base EBITDA was C$10M for the quarter.

Figure 5 - Source: Quarlerly Reports

The lending segment has seen some minor declines in both AUM and Adjusted Base EBITDA during the last couple of quarters.

Figure 6 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Sprott has been focused on finalizing the second lending fund and the company expects long-term deployments of more than the US$990M in committed capital. The committed capital is about 100% above what is presently deployed. The below section is from page 8 of the Q3 2019 Financial Report.

Higher capital distributions ended up offsetting capital calls more than anticipated this year. Our long-term view on lending fund AUM continues to be constructive as we work through the eventual deployment of more than US$990 million of committed capital.

Almost all balance sheet loans have now been repaid as well. The below table is in thousands of C$.

Figure 7 - Source: Q3 2019 Financial Report

The Tocqueville Gold Strategies acquisitions is on track and expected to close during January of 2020, which will increase AUM and earnings in the manged equities segment.

The CEO Peter Grosskopf announced during the Q3 2019 conference call that the company views the stock to be undervalued and stock buy-backs will be used to boost the performance.

Attractive Features of Sprott

I view Sprott is a very attractive stock due to characteristics of the company, it can be an important component in many portfolios. The stock pays a dividend of C$0.12 per year, with quarterly dividend payments. At the current stock price of C$2.87, it offers a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The dividend yield together with the expected growth in Adjusted Base EBITDA from the lending and managed equity segments, makes the stock very attractive for any investor.

The stock will provide uncorrelated returns to a traditional stock portfolio, but with a more attractive yield compared to most bonds.

The yield of the stock is also more attractive than holding gold or silver outright, which will come with higher transaction fees or storage costs. It should be noted that I also hold gold outright as Sprott will not be superior in all scenarios.

The absolute stock return for Sprott hasn't been overly impressive during the last couple of years. The fact that it has been trading out of sync with other precious metals stock has offered attractive opportunities. It has allowed me to change my allocation specifically between Polymetal International which is another mining stock I own and Sprott a couple of times, to improve the performance. I have recently changed my allocation once again in favor of Sprott vs Polymetal International.

Data by YCharts

Figure 8 - Source: YCharts

Conclusion

I think Sprott is one of the more attractive lower risk stocks in the previous metals industry for several reason.

The stock price has been out of sync with underlying segments and the rest of the industry.

4.2% dividend yield.

Significant growth expected from lending and managed equities segments.

Announced plans for stock buy-backs.

I have consequently increased my allocation to Sprott recently.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPOXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.