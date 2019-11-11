SPDYHOP: Tight Supply-Demand Dynamics Sustain Heating Oil Prices

Even if the distillate supply-demand dynamics loosen, the complex remains in a deficit and strong crack spreads continue to sustain the SPDYHOP Index.

The distillate storage picture weakens again, sending reserves into a deeper deficit, whereas heating oil seasonality is friendly for the month of November.

Source: CBS Boston

Investment thesis

Since our last take on the S&P GSCI Heating Oil Dynamic Roll Index Excess Return (SPDYHOP), the complex advanced marginally, up 0.12% to $329.83, somewhat sustaining our bullish recommendation.

In the forthcoming weeks and given that the storage picture of distillates weakened, we maintain our constructive view on the Index. Besides and although the speculative sentiment remains slightly bearish, speculators robustly lifted their bets on the heating oil blend in the past week.

In addition, with the distillate supply-demand equilibrium remaining tight and distillate crack spreads evolving in a comfortable zone, we believe that the complex will continue to benefit in the next period.

During the week ending October 25, distillate stocks decreased marginally, down 0.85% (w/w) to 119.8m barrels, the EIA shows. With this decline, distillate storage seasonality increases its deficit and is now 10.6% or 14,257k barrels below the five-year average and 5.2% or 6,568k barrels under last year stock. In this context, the storage picture of the distillate complex remains under pressure, providing headwinds for the heating oil blend, which is a derivative of the former.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Besides, in the past 10 years, distillate storage posted the steepest decline of the year in the month of November, decreasing an average 6.3%, whereas price seasonality for heating oil remains slightly favorable, lifting 0.7% and providing strong support for the SPDYHOP Index.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders Report, published by the CFTC on the October 15-22 period, speculators lifted their bets on Nymex heating oil futures, up 46.37% to a net short length of 5,103 contracts. In the meantime, heating oil prices advanced marginally, up 1.53%, whereas the SPDYHOP Index lifted slightly less, up 1.25% to $327.66.

Source: CFTC

While this steep speculative advance has been mostly attributable to robust long accumulations, up 9.25% (w/w) to 53,400 contracts, short speculators marginally increased their bets, up 0.18% (w/w) to 58,503 contracts. Besides, short bets idled for the second consecutive week, indicating that speculators are less and less incline to open short positions, given the steep storage deficit of the distillate complex.

In spite of that, the sentiment is still slightly bearish for the time being, with short bets slightly overweighing long positioning, yet, the difference is fragile and could turn bullish as soon as we enter the heating season, when demand for the blend is set to picks up.

Since the start of the year, net spec length on heating oil futures lifted 34.31% or 2 665 contracts, whereas SPDYHOP's YTD performance advanced robustly, up 10.9% to $289.2.

During the last month and a half, the distillate supply-demand deficit persisted as demand for the blend surged, whereas exports maintained a healthy pace. Nevertheless, on the week ending October 25, the equilibrium tightened considerably, establishing now in a deficit of only 227k barrels versus 416k barrels the past week.

This loosening has been mostly attributable to a moderate supply increase, up 4.59% (w/w) to 4.8m barrels, which was partly offset lifting distillate demand, up 3.25% (w/w) to 4.2m barrels. Thus, distillate exports plunged 16.29% (w/w) to 1.01m barrels, but export dynamics remain healthy and continue to sustain the heating oil complex and its proxy SPDYHOP.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

In the meantime and while distillate cracks weakened slightly over the corresponding period, down 1.37% (w/w) to $21.43 per barrels, spreads are still in a comfortable zone, contributing to sustained refining margins.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

On the other side, the Brent future curve edged slightly higher on short-term maturities, whereas heating oil futures declined considerably since October 25, providing a tighter differential that should weigh on the complex.

Conclusion

In this context, characterized by declining distillate storage that intensifies the deficit of the complex, the SPDYHOP Index is poised for further gains in the following weeks.

Besides and although speculators lifted their bets significantly on Nymex heating oil futures, the sentiment remains slightly bearish for the time being.

Yet, with distillate cracks remaining in a comfortable zone and supply-demand dynamics staying undersupplied since the middle of September, heating oil markets and its proxy SPDYHOP are set for additional upside.

We look forward to reading your comments.

