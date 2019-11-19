Real Asset Investing For Individual Investors

Individual investors can participate in the rush to real asset by investing in publicly traded REITs, MLPs, Utilities, and other Infrastructure companies.

Real asset investments have exploded in popularity over the past two decades. Institutions are fighting to get their hands on commercial real estate, energy pipelines, farmland, timberland, and other similar infrastructure-like investments at this very moment.

Over the past 10 years, institutional capital in this space has almost tripled, and another ~$50 trillion is expected in the decade ahead.

source

Yes, that’s with a “T”. Up to $50 trillion is expected to shift into real asset investments over the coming decade.

Investors have historically been overly exposed to traditional assets, including stocks and bonds, and it's only since 2000 that investors have started to heavily increase their allocation to real assets. Allocations to real assets were only 5% in 2000. Today, it's closer to 25%. And in 10 years, this figure could reach up to 40%:

source

What is causing this rush to real assets?

This is because in a world of low interest rates and high stock market valuations, real assets are particularly appealing. They offer:

(1) Higher income yield: The 10-year Treasury may yield only 2%, but real assets will often trade at yields in the 6%-10% range - and can be leveraged to generate even greater cash-on-cash returns.

(2) Greater total returns: Real assets generate high income, but they also appreciate in value and grow cash flow. A well-located office tower may yield 6% and grow in value by 3% per year. Add to that a bit of leverage and you can reasonably expect double-digit total returns.

(3) Inflation protection: One of the biggest and most underrated risks today is accelerating inflation. When you invest in low-yielding bonds, you are at big risk. Real assets, on the other hand, are well-protected, as their income and values tend to grow along with inflation.

(4) Valuable Diversification: Traditional assets (stocks and bonds) are highly volatile, and adding real assets to a portfolio has proven to lower volatility. As such, investors can profit from diversification benefits, while boosting income at the same time.

source

Unfortunately, while professionals are quickly moving to real assets to earn higher returns, individual investors are missing out to the party so far. With poorer access to research, less resources, and no expertise in real asset investing, individual investors continue to overexpose themselves to the risks of owning traditional stocks and bonds. Below we present how you can also join the party:

The Best Approach to Invest in Real Assets

There are 3 main approaches to invest in real assets:

You can buy real assets directly yourself in the private market. You can invest in a private partnership. Or you can buy shares of a publicly traded real asset company.

#1 Direct Investment

Excluding your own home, I believe that buying real assets directly in the private market is a bad idea for 99% of the investors out there. It demands a specific skill set and in most cases, it is far wiser to have a team of professionals take care of the work for you. Moreover, most individuals just don't possess the resources to create a well-diversified portfolio, either by geography or by asset type. Therefore, most direct investors would remain highly concentrated and take on much greater risk than is needed.

#2 Private Partnership

The second alternative is to invest in a private partnership. This solution is preferable in that it enables individual investors to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio that is professionally managed.

The problem with private partnerships is that they are externally managed and generally suffer from significant conflicts of interest. They also charge very high fees. It is not uncommon for private partnerships to charge annually up to 2% in asset management fees and 20% in incentive fees.

This "2&20" fee structure is very expensive to investors. In the case of a 10% return, up to 4% could be going to the general partner. Almost half of the return is gone in fees alone. This is not an attractive proposition in our opinion. On top of all that, you have no liquidity, no control, and other complications in taxation and management oversight.

#3 Publicly Traded Real Asset Companies

The last option is to invest in shares of publicly listed real asset companies such as REITs (VNQ; IYR), MLPs (AMLP), Infrastructure companies and other. At High Yield Landlord, we specialize in helping individual investors enjoy the best of both worlds (financial assets and real assets) by investing in publicly traded real asset companies. We have a strong preference for relying on these real asset-backed financial assets rather than traditional physical real asset investments due to the numerous advantages they offer that lead to better risk (and hassle) adjusted returns over the long run. These include:

Economies of scale – Large portfolios of real assets are much cheaper to operate per unit than smaller portfolios due to the fact that larger portfolios have greater bargaining power with suppliers, sales and marketing agents, tenants, property management, and maintenance companies and can also spread fixed costs out over a much larger amount of rental revenue, resulting in significantly higher profit margins.

Safety through broad diversification – If one or two real asset investments encounter problems and/or underperform, large portfolios can absorb this blow quite easily whereas small portfolios will be unable to.

Easy liquidity – The ability to quickly and cheaply buy and sell real asset investments through publicly traded entities makes for considerably less risk, cost, and commitment than is born in typical physical real asset investments.

Professional management – Owning real assets managed by professionals with decades of experience and – ideally – skin in the game, offers a huge investing competitive advantage over having to manage real asset investments yourself or via a management team that lacks skin in the game and/or the decades of experience boasted by the typical management team of a publicly-traded real asset entity.

Total passivity – Real asset-backed financial assets are totally passive investments, unlike many other forms of real asset investing.

Transparency – Despite being totally passive, these entities are bound by law to release quarterly, semi-annual, and/or annual reports on their business, providing tremendous transparency and insight into the performance of your real assets.

Occasionally trading at discounts to NAV– Thanks to the tendency for publicly-traded markets to fluctuate wildly with daily news headlines that are often entirely disconnected from the underlying performance of the real assets held in real asset backed financial assets, it's not uncommon for these investments – despite all of their advantages – to trade at discounts to the value of their underlying holdings. This provides savvy investors with the opportunity to achieve profits that exceed the already superior total return outlook for real assets.

Depending on real asset-backed financial assets that pay safe and growing dividends for retirement income combines the lucrative cash flow and long-term leveraged appreciation of real asset investing with the benefits of passivity, liquidity, and easy diversification that can be found in financial asset investing.

Finally, because high-quality real asset backed financial assets will only pay out excess cash flows as dividends, investors do not have to worry about reinvesting their dividends if they don't want to, knowing that these investments retain all of the cash flow they need to sustain and even grow their business. As a result, investors can spend 100% of their dividend income and still very likely see their income and portfolio value appreciate over time. In contrast, real asset investors typically have to practice much more savvy math in forecasting for themselves how much they will need to set aside for future repairs and/or to keep their properties competitive in their local market.

Real Asset Top Pick: MPW is a Prime Example

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is our Top Pick for healthcare real assets. It owns a diverse portfolio of hospitals that we expect to outperform for three key reasons:

Superior Cap Rates: Most REITs compete for properties in the 5-7% cap rate range. MPW is able to target greater cap rates at closer to 8% by specializing in hospitals - a property type that is mostly ignored by the investment community.

Resilience in Late Cycle: People need hospitals - regardless of economic conditions. MPW's tenants are healthy and enjoy strong rent coverage ratios. If we were to go into a recession tomorrow, we would expect the cash flow to remain stable - allowing to pay a sustainable 5.5% dividend yield.

Strong Acquisition Pipeline: As the only "pure-play" Hospital REIT, MPW enjoys valuable relationships with operators to conduct sale and leaseback transactions. With a strong acquisition pipeline and the capital to fund it, we expect above average external growth in the coming years.

source

It is by targeting this type of real asset investments that we aim to outperform at High Yield Landlord. Hospitals - along with many other real asset backed financial asset investments - allow us to generate over $5,000 in annual passive income from a small $70,000 Real Asset Portfolio.

Source: High Yield Landlord Real Money Portfolio

Compared to traditional equities, our real asset portfolio also enjoys much more reasonable valuation metrics trading at:

9.5x cash flow on average

18% discount to estimated NAV

7.2% dividend yield (with safe 68% payout ratio)

Most importantly, we hold sizable stakes in more defensive investments such as

Hospitals: everybody needs a healthcare, even in a recession.

Farmland: everybody needs to eat, even in a recession.

Pipelines: we also all need energy, even in a recession.

We expect this approach to strongly outperform traditional stocks (SPY) which are today priced at more than 23x earnings and a ridiculously low 1.8% dividend yield on average. Brookfield (BAM) is the pioneer in real asset investing and here is its track record:

source

By positioning ourselves ahead of the expected rush to real assets, we believe that we can enjoy superior appreciation along with high income - the best of both worlds. We are not the only one to think so. Consider that by 2030, the capital chasing real assets is expected to increase by nearly $50 trillion. The time to act is now:

source

Are you Positioned to Profit from the Rush to Real Assets by Yield-starved Investors?

At High Yield Landlord, we have positioned our portfolio to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving environment. We are the #1 Ranked Service for Real Asset Investors on Seeking Alpha with over 1,000 members on board. We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the Real Asset market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Join us Before the Price Hike! SIGN UP HERE FOR 2-WEEK FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW; BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.