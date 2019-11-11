BMW: Solid Fundamentals And Future Plans Deliver More Growth

Buying BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) at multi-year lows was, seen short term, one of the better investment decisions of the past few months. That particular trade/investment is solidly in the green, and at an excellent yield. There's something to be said about buying cyclicals in this period of a market cycle - they may drop a whole lot more, but we might also be seeing a short-term bottom to the stock price.

I choose to focus on historical valuation in relation to future plans, dividend safety, core company fundamentals and what I perceive the likelihood of future success to be.

In BMW's case, I believe it to be good/positive - let me show you why.

BMW - Good 3Q19 follows excellent 2Q19

First news first - the stance given the company in my last article turned out to be accurate, at least when viewed up until today. While the company shares are still down on a larger, multi-year perspective, the development has been good.

(Source: Seeking Alpha, "BMW: The Story Remains Much The Same - I Remain Bullish")

The recovery has been nothing short of astounding, given the relatively limited period we're looking at. We of course have significant tailwinds - the trade issues seem set to be improved going forward, but overall, the automotive industry is still suffering.

So what made BMW's 3Q19 so excellent?

(Source: BMW 3Q19 Earnings Call Presentation)

Solid sales growth always does wonder for a company where it's such a core concept. While Mini continues to lag behind a little, the group results and individual segments performed very well - especially given the macro backdrop we have affecting things as a whole.

Perhaps most surprisingly, BMW's sales in China skyrocketed despite a certain degree of headwinds in China. This can also be related to the increased number of dealers all across the Asian nation - now 625 for BMW in general and 134 for Mini.

(Source: BMW 3Q19 Earnings Call Presentation)

The company also launched an electrical bike, further cementing its EV ambitions. Company financial services continued to perform well, now almost 5 million serviced retail contracts active. This segment has contributed more and more to the group as a whole, and this trend is likely to continue.

(Source: BMW 3Q19 Earnings Call Presentation)

Most impressively for the financial services, the company has managed to reduce the credit loss ratio to just below/just around 0.25% of all contracts - an impressive number, even by certain banking standards.

The message that this massive, global car manufacturer gives us is this: Despite headwinds and global troubles, the company is still going to meet its targets. If true, then for a company like this, that's impressive indeed.

The fact is, key numbers here look very impressive even compared to 2018.

(Source: BMW 3Q19 Earnings Call Presentation)

As I've written in previous articles, BMW targets a long-term €3B in FCF per year. Given the much higher degree/amount of CapEx now going into BMW due to its EV/Mobility ambitions, maintaining this FCF during such a period can be tricky. They won't achieve it in 2019 - targeting a number along the lines of €2B. Take a quick look at just what the company is spending in R&D, and how this figure has ramped up just over the past 5 years.

(Source: BMW 3Q19 Earnings Call Presentation)

The company is well above its own targets, and we're likely to see even higher levels - at least for some time - going forward. BMW, which as a company has had a <5% CapEx ratio for years (~5 years), is now once again above 5%. The company expects this to impact earnings heavily, guiding for a significant decrease in pre-tax earnings for FY19 - however, it's guiding for flat RoE, increase in automotive deliveries and motorcycles, with continuing competitive margins.

Some Co2 positives...

There's positive news aside from the financials - which I indeed would summarize as "excellent results despite headwinds." BMW is actually ahead of competition such as Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) in terms of its Co2 development. Because BMW is ramping up its EV production, where further tailwinds through the launch of the plug-in model 3 and the series 2 active tourer can be expected. While BMW is expecting the cost burden for Co2 on part of the company to still exist, they expect it to be on the same level as 2018.

.... and some remaining risks

Unlike some other companies, BMW isn't going head-first into BEV/PHEV/EV production. While the company is slowly rolling out a new model line, it also still has a Co2 emission number of about 128 grams/vehicle on average in 2018 - this number will not materially change for 2019. The company expects a "slight decrease" here, and it intends to continue with its three-pronged strategy of targeting both the ICE, the hybrid and the fully electric vehicle segment. The company expects the hybrid portion of the vehicle lineup to be a dominant sales segment - before then perhaps changing to become more EV-oriented.

This, of course, represents a risk in relation to companies who are already focusing on fully-electric alternatives to all of their vehicles, such as Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). Personally, I believe strongly that the transition into EVs will be far more staggered and slow than people believe - especially in areas where infrastructure development to support the new vehicles will be slow to come by due to governmental investment limitations. I don't believe that the companies will be interested in expanding the charging network across these areas - it hasn't happened to any relevant degree in Sweden, for instance (not to the degree where you can comfortably drive an EV across the country). If you're an investor that believes pure EV will overtake the market within 3 years, then BMW with their strategy of staggered hybrid/ICE/EV launches may not be for you.

Takeaway And Valuation

However, the overall 3Q19 takeaway is the following. This is a quality company in the midst of:

Cost-efficiency improvements

Heavy investments into new technologies

Having to adjust to emission regulations otherwise threatening to take a serious bite out of company profits.

So, in short, nothing regarding what BMW is doing has changed. What has changed is their operating results and fundamentals during a time of headwinds and automotive troubles. Where a year ago people argued that BMW was blind to the current desires of consumers, I argue that BMW knows its customers very well. They know what people who drive BMWs want - and they know those people, with certain exceptions, don't want to be put into a full EV until the infrastructure and the vehicle for something like that exists.

Valuation-wise, the share price appreciation means that the prospect for investing into BMW has worsened considerably. Yield is almost 0.8% lower, and the company's NTM multiples are looking higher across the board, based on analyst estimates/last year and quarter results - with the same being true for LTM multiples.

BMW trades at an NTM P/E of 8.12 and a TTM P/E of 6.93. Compared with where things were 12 months ago, this represents a material decline of the value proposition for investing in this car manufacturer. In fact, the company hasn't traded at an <8X NTM P/E-ratio since early 2017 - after this, the P/E on a 12-month forward basis has always varied between roughly 6.5-7.8 times earnings.

This increase marks a clear restoration of investor confidence in the company, at least on a 1-year basis, represented by the stock activity over the last month or so.

(Source: TIKR.com)

On a pure stock price basis, we can see this as a recovery from the very lows of the past few months, up to roughly the level where the stock traded in early 2019. The stock, of course, has a long way to go to reach the height of 2014-2015, which saw share prices of above €100/share, and valuations of up to 12 times earnings - almost twice of what we see here - but it nonetheless marks a recovery during a time of automotive headwinds.

So how do we move forward from here from a valuation perspective?

Using S&P Global Capital IQ analyst estimates, which going into 2020 forecast further revenue expansion and an EBITDA recovery of about 8.4% (Source: TIKR.com), may be one option, but not an option I favor given the company's area of operation (automobiles) and the macro we're currently in. It is my preference that any cyclical bought at this time needs to come at a significant discount to historical valuation, as well as discount to peers.

When looking at BMW's European peers and their current valuation, we see that, as with previous articles, Renault (OTC:RNSDF) remains the European car manufacturer that in terms of earnings is the most undervalued. The company's share price is currently affected by certain events - but I view these events as being limited in their impact. BMW is at a respectable second place, coming in at still somewhat undervalued in relation to peers.

However, I think it's important to point out just how bare-bone this metric is, historically. Averaging the NTM P/E valuation for the past 10 years, we see that the market has traditionally priced BMW at an NTM P/E-ratio of 8.1375X - meaning that the current relative valuation of 8.12X P/E on an NTM-basis is at a discount so small it really wouldn't matter.

I would go so far as to say that from averaging metrics for the past five years to get a feel of where the market considers BMW to be, the company could now be considered to be at fair value - making it a not particularly intriguing investment for those seeking a significant valuation discount.

With that said, I believe it's important to point out certain impressive, historical tendencies relevant to company valuation for BMW, especially in the face of the challenges currently affecting automotive.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Company margins have remained impressively stable, even during these last years of increased demands on the company.

(Source: TIKR.com)

While we can certainly see some expected contraction in company margins, none of these should be material enough to deter you from the company, if a car company is indeed what you're looking to invest in - in that case, BMW is one of the better ones.

The conclusion to the valuation is therefore somewhat expected. BMW was an unbelievable deal (at least I considered it so) a few months ago when it could be scooped up at barely €58/share. At this time, we're looking at a somewhat worse prospect, as the company no longer trades at any material discount to averaged metrics, nor to any great advantage to peers - especially when peers like Renault inarguably currently have a better EV program.

Still, because of the company's current initiatives and investments - I do believe we may see further upside in BMW. At this time, I'm unwilling to lift my bullish stance and my "buy," though I may do so if the share climbs further.

Thesis

BMW is one of my favorite car companies. As those of you who read my articles know, I have a stake in several of the European ones, namely Renault, BMW and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF). I'm further looking at investing in Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) as well as Traton (No symbol) when circumstances and valuation allow me to do so.

All of these companies, to my mind, are investable cash flow/dividend generators of the highest order. In many cases, they can even be said to be part of the fabric of the nation wherein they exist.

Investing in an automotive manufacturer comes with more cyclicality and stock price volatility than does investing in more traditionally stable companies. It does, however, come at a far higher average dividend as well. My average yield on cost on the European automotive sector I hold (the companies therein) is currently at 6.92%, which is well above the average yield of my entire portfolio. I also don't consider Renault, Daimler or BMW to be "risky" companies per se, even if they do experience a higher degree of cyclicality than your typical consumer staples stock.

My ambition is to invest in these companies at clearly depressed valuations both to historical metrics as well as to peers in order to unlock an appealing yield and potential for capital appreciation and positive, market-beating CAGR in the short, medium and long term. Currently, Daimler barely fits that picture, BMW is almost out of the "BUY" area as well, leaving only Renault to be attractively discounted.

The combination of a recovery in these stocks, specifically BMW here, with further potential headwinds means that you should moderate your purchase inclinations accordingly. They may once again decline if things turn sour short term.

However, two excellent quarters from BMW, with another excellent expected in 4Q19 has dialed up expectations somewhat, so even if we're seeing the historical discount contract to a point where it can no longer be counted a discount, I still consider BMW a worthy purchase because of the generous dividend as well as the company's strong fundamentals.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

Due to share price appreciation, BMW's valuation qualifies it for a "Weak buy" at best and should be considered buyable only if you're looking for specific exposure into the sector or the company. In the case of further share price expansion, the stock will be fairly valued and should be carefully considered.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMW, DDAIF, RNSDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the european-listed tickers RNO, DAI and BMW