Gildan Activewear: Attractive From A Fundamental And Technical Perspective

GIL is facing short-term headwinds. Things are positive in the medium term with an increase in margins by focusing on more profitable products and new production facilities in Bangladesh.

Investment Thesis

We believe that Gildan Activewear's (NYSE:GIL) recent sell-off presents a good opportunity for a patient medium-long term investor.

There may be short-term pressure, but there are a number of catalysts moving forward:

Activewear is a growing market

GIL is moving towards more profitable private label brands

Margins are set to increase from new Bangladesh manufacturing facilities

International growth will increase in the future.

The market is overly bearish on GIL, and we see short-term upside of 12%, with more in the medium-long term.

Catalysts

Growth

Activewear Industry

Activewear is a huge category at the moment that is showing no signs of slowing down. Allied Market research, see growth of 6.5% yearly in the industry until 2024. GIL is benefiting from this niche demand and saw a 6.5% increase in Activewear demand in the past year. This is in line with the industry. The firm produced another record second quarter on a top and bottom line perspective as a result.

The image from Google trends below highlights the demand for activewear globally. Individuals (including myself) are wearing ‘activewear’ not just while doing sports and fitness training, but also as casual clothing. I currently use the clothing casually, due to its comfort.

“With the emerging trend of European shoppers beginning to dress more casually, U.S. activewear brands have never been in a better position to capitalize on this.” said Greg Gillman, chief revenue officer at Facebook advertising agency Mute Six.

e-Commerce

GIL is also seeing growth across its retail brands on e-Commerce, which is an important sales channel in the current climate. We are seeing consumers continually moving to shopping online, and this is set to continue. It is therefore positive to see GIL moving in the right direction here. e-Commerce is creating new opportunities for the GIL brand and a key focus for growing sales moving forward.

We can see the popularity of GIL as a brand and in terms of Google searches below.

Acquisitions

GIL has made it clear that to increase their sales and earnings growth, they are constantly looking for 'complementary strategic acquisitions.' This could potentially, add new brands to the portfolio, expand product offerings, increase manufacturing, and expand geographical presence. This has been the focus of their acquisitions in the past and inorganically aided GIL's growth. This will be another lever for growth moving forward as well.

GIL will make these acquisitions based on three criteria: 1) strategic fit; 2) ease of integration; and 3) financial targets.

Private Label

GIL is focusing heavily on private label brands. Private label is when a company like GIL creates a unique brand. In this context, it would be GIL creating its own brands to sell and also partnering with a retail partner to help them with their own private label brands. The beauty of private label brands is that they offer high profit margins, as there are less middlemen (e.g. not buying from a wholesaler). We can expect to see brands grow margins and revenues by continuing to ‘shift towards private label and driving its own brands’. GIL is set to benefit as the industry increasingly adopts the private label brand method to increase their offering, by acting as a supplier. This is another way it will grow its revenues moving forward.

We believe we are well positioned to support retailers who are seeking low-cost, large-scale manufacturers to support their private label program requirements.

GIL recently launched its full range of private label underwear, with its largest retail customer. This led to a 52% increase in underwear sales. GIL has a lot more shelf space from this brand than usual, which has led to an increase in sales. There are more shelf space increases expected, which will further boost profits. This will fit in well with a planned increase in the product offering in the 4th quarter.

Bangladesh

GIL is expanding in Bangladesh, building a large manufacturing facility for ‘two large textile plants and related sewing operations.’ This will support the business globally and also lead to lower costs of production. This will increase margins and profits moving forward. GIL is investing a lot of capital expenditure in the project at the moment, and the full benefits will be gained from 2021. This is a long-term positive for GIL shareholders and for earnings moving forward. It should lead to share price appreciation from its current oversold levels.

The planned incremental capacity from Bangladesh is expected to allow us to fully service the European and Asian markets from Bangladesh and free up capacity in Central America, which is currently used to support some of our requirements for the European market, to support incremental growth in North America.

Margin Increase

There are other levers that GIL is pulling to increase margins, as well as expanding production facilities in Bangladesh. GIL is moving out of low-margin products, which has led to higher net selling prices, along with 5% overall sales growth. This is due to strength in activewear, hosiery and the underwear category.

In the short term, margins were down 0.5%, at 27.8%. This was in line with expectations. This was even though there were higher selling prices and a better product mix. The weakness was due to higher raw material costs, inflation pressure and unfavourable exchange rates.

This margin pressure is short term. When Bangladesh is on board fully in 2021, margins will increase. GIL has a margin target of 30%, which we believe they can achieve from the new production facility. This will support a higher EPS and share price in the future. Another catalyst is $16 million in restricting and acquisition related costs, in ‘textiles, hosiery, sewing and yarn manufacturing.’ The gross margins are expected to increase in the 4th quarter, leading into 2020 from this.

International Markets

There has been international weakness in the business in China and Europe. Although this has weighted on results, it is positive in that it shows the strength of the North America business. When these economies turn around, they will support revenue growth at GIL in the medium-long term. GIL expects benefits in the short term, with double-digit growth internationally during the second half of the year. GIL was asked to supply customers in Central America, in 5 new countries. The benefits of this to GIL’s earnings will be seen in 2020, which is another future international earnings catalyst for revenue.

The Bangladesh manufacturing expansion plays a key role in allowing international growth. GIL is focused on growing in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where this is a large opportunity for its products. These international markets only make up 10% of GIL's revenue, so they play a large part in growth of revenue and the share price moving forward.

Valuation

Fundamental Analysis

GIL is expecting to make adjusted EPS of $1.65 - $1.70 this year. This gives the firm a Forward P/E of around 16.09. Historically the P/E has been 19.56 on average, with a medium Forward P/E of 15.61. We believe the forward P/E should be around 18 conservatively. This gives us a price target of $30. We therefore see market-beating 12% upside from current levels in short term. The firm was only trading at this level 1 month ago.

We believe that this increase will be due to an expansion of the P/E ratio as the out of favour Apparel industry becomes more fairly valued. We also see this from continued growth in EPS from the catalysts highlighted, such as margin increases and international growth. There is an EPS estimate of 1.95 for December 2020 and Forward P/E of 14.02. There is also a 2% dividend yield to be obtained, which will reward you while you wait. We believe this will support price increases in the medium term.

Technical Analysis

If we look at the GIL chart from a technical analysis perspective, the firm has tested the $25 mark multiple times over the past 5 years. It has never sold off beneath this level and always bounced back up. This is a technical analysis pattern known as a 'Multiple Bottom.' We don't see the company closing below $23 at all, based on this technical analysis pattern. This highlights to me a good asymmetric opportunity, where the downside is limited, with upside ahead.

Risks

Imprintable Demand

GIL recently cut its guidance and profit forecast due to weaker than expected imprintables demand in North America and internationally. This weakness in Q3 is set to continue in Q4 as well. This reduced Q4 sales estimates by $70 million and distributor inventory destocking negatively impacting sales by $100 million. This led to a sell-off of 12.5% but even with the adjusted EPS of $1.65 - $1.70, the firm is still undervalued. We believe that the pressure GIL is facing here is in the short term and will rebound in the medium term.

Competition

GIL operates in a highly competitive industry with low barriers to entry. If GIL is unable to remain competitive and build its brand, it could face problems. There have been a number of new private label brands set up, which increases competition for GIL. On the other hand, though, this provides GIL with the opportunity to be a supplier to these firms' due to its 'scale and manufacturing capabilities.' The activewear segment due to its growth has the attention of small and large firms who continue to move into the space. We believe that GIL has a good enough reputation to compete with the competition however.

Key competitors include:

Fruit of the Loom, Russell Corporation, Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI), Renfro Corporation, Spanx Inc, Next Level Apparel, Delta Apparel Inc., and Color Image Apparel Inc.

Conclusion

We are bullish on GIL moving forward. Although the firm has a few short-term headwinds and revised guidance lower, it still has a number of catalysts that will push the stock price higher. We expect the share price to gain 12% in the short term, with more appreciation in the medium-long term. The firm is further supported by good technical analysis as well as fundamentals. This is a company worth looking at.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.