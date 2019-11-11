Deutsche Bank - The Rockiest Of Rocky Starts

I've cut my fair value target for the shares to €6.2 from €7.2 to reflect these headwinds and I continue to recommend that investors avoid the shares.

On current revenue trends DB will be lucky to achieve even half its ROTE target of 8% by 2022.

Worse still, the pace of revenue erosion is significantly higher than the pace of cost and balance sheet reduction, meaning DB's profitability is in free-fall.

DB is in a much deeper revenue hole than had been appreciated with revenues now 25% lower than at the beginning of last year.

Four months into Deutsche Bank's new strategy investors have very little to cheer and both the 2Q and 3Q earnings reports have prompted steep share price sell-offs.

We're now four months into Deutsche Bank's new strategy (NYSE: DB), presented to investors on 8 July (link). It's still early says but we've had a number of important milestones since then that give an early gauge on progress. These include the 2Q and 3Q earnings reports as well as restated financial data released in October for DB in its new structure. Management is giving a further "deep dive" strategy update on 10 December.

I've gave my early views on the new strategy in previous articles (here and here). But with the benefit of additional data points from the 3Q numbers and the October financial restatement it's a good time for an update.

In summary, my core view on the stock hasn't changed: the company is embarking on the biggest strategic shift since it bought Bankers Trust in 1999 and in credit to management, they have pitched the plan at the more radical end of expectations and haven't been afraid to slay sacred cows, notably DB's ambition to remain a top-tier global investment bank.

However, all of the data points since July point to a plan that has got off to a very rocky start, especially as regards the depth of the revenue hole DB is in. The market continues to be confronted with unexpectedly bad news, as evidenced by a 5% share price sell-off on the day of the 2Q results and an 8% sell-off on the 3Q numbers. The shares have lagged peers by a significant margin since July.

Source: Yahoo Finance

I still view the 2022 ROTE target of 8% as a pipe-dream and on current trends DB will probably do well to get to half this level. This view is reinforced by DB's closest German peer, Commerzbank (OTCPK: OTCPK:CRZBF, OTCPK:CRZBY), giving a 4% target for 2023 in a strategy review in September. I also continue to see a material risk of DB needing more capital before the current restructuring programme is complete.

Given all of this, I don't recommend buying the shares, even at the current depressed P/TNAV level of 0.3x. My fair value target is €6.2.

The remainder of this article provides an update on the key problems I think management faces in delivering its plan.

The revenue hole is as deep as ever

Problem no.1 for DB's management is revenues. Going back to the 2022 financial targets given in July, it was clear from the outset that the plan for 8% ROTE hinged crucially on the company not just sustaining the current revenue level but growing it.

DB has set a hard target of at least €25bn of group revenues in 2022, equating to 2% annual growth versus the 2018 level. If this can't be delivered ROTE in 2022 will be stuck at ~5% on my calculations rather than the targeted 8%. While cost reduction is the other key element of the plan (DB has committed to cutting group costs to €17bn by 2022 from €22.8bn in 2018) this on its own will only get the company halfway to its ROTE ambition.

The following charts lay out the progression of revenues over the last seven quarters. They highlight several troubling points:

The first is the trend, which is a more of less unrelenting decline. 3Q19 revenues were a full 25% lower than 1Q17.

The second is the comparison to DB's balance sheet. Revenue loss was always anticipated as DB exited parts of its investment banking business and assigned €74bn of assets to the newly-formed Capital Release Unit (CRU) for run-off. However, the basic idea was that these assets are to be divested precisely because they consume proportionately more balance sheet - and capital - than they deliver in revenue. Divestment should therefore result in some revenue erosion but significantly more balance sheet shrinkage and capital saving. So far, that's not what is happening, for over the period where revenues have contracted by 25%, risk-weighted assets have only fallen by 3% and leverage assets by 8%. This points to much higher "collateral damage" to revenues that had been anticipated as disruption and uncertainty has seen contraction in businesses the bank wants to keep.

Source: company disclosures

This view is supported by the fact that revenues over 9m19 have been shrinking in almost all divisions and not just in the Investment Bank where most of the cuts have been focussed. 9m revenues in the Private Bank were 5% lower YoY and 1% lower in Asset Management. Management wants to grow revenues in both these businesses by 2% p.a. to 2022. Only the Corporate Bank has posted growth so far this year but its level of 2% YoY is also below the 3% targeted in the plan.

Source: company disclosures

The third troubling point is that revenue loss is also outpacing cost reduction. For DB's profitability to improve, revenues need to fall not just at a lower pace than assets but also at a lower pace than costs. Again, this has not been the experience so far. Revenues in 3Q were 15% lower YoY whereas adjusted expenses (excluding restructuring charges) were only 4% lower. Since 1Q18 revenues have declined 25% whereas adjusted expenses have fallen only 17%.

Source: company disclosures

Relative to peers, DB's operational leverage in 3Q (revenue growth minus cost growth) was worst in class at -10%.

Source: company disclosures

The fourth and final troubling point is that the revenue picture does not improve even if we focus in just on the "Core Bank" i.e. the group excluding the CRU run-off businesses. Core Bank revenues have fallen by a slightly lesser degree than the group but are still down by 14% since 1Q18 over a period where Core Bank risk-weighted assets have actually grown by 4% and leverage assets by 9%.

Source: company disclosures

On current trends DB will do well to achieve half its ROTE target

According to DB's plans the bank will get to €25bn of annual revenues by 2022 and will have an expense base of €17bn. Allowing for loan loss provisions, taxes and some residual losses in CRU, this would be consistent with delivering the 8% ROTE goal.

However, annualised 3Q19 revenues were only €21bn. Using the same assumptions for expenses, loan losses, taxes and CRU this would only be consistent with 3.3% ROTE.

Using the 9m19 annulised revenue figure of €24bn gets to ROTE of 6.8% but this is probably overgenerous since it includes two quarters of DB in it's old configuration with a much larger investment banking operation.

In short, if 3Q is representative of DB's revenue future potential - and this does indeed seem a reasonable assumption - then the company is on course to substantially undershoot its ROTE ambitions.

As I mentioned at the outset, Commerzbank, DB's closest German peer, recently set a 4% ROTE target for 2023. The businesses are different, but not radically so. It is interesting to note that this target is much closer to what seems feasible for DB at its current revenue run-rate than its own 8% ambition.

Source: author's calculations

Capital is on track, for now

The other element of the DB plan that I have questioned in previous articles is capital (see here). To avoid having to raise, DB is relying on quickly freeing up capital by running off €74bn of assets in the newly-formed Capital Release Unit to offset the hit from booking €5.1bn of restructuring charges this year and €7.1bn over the life of the plan.

So far this part of the plan looks more on-track than revenues and profitability. Against the hard, downside core equity tier 1 target of 12.5% management outlined in July, the 3Q level was at 13.4% and guidance for CET1 to end the year at ~13% has been maintained.

The run-off of CRU assets also looks on-track.

Source: 3Q19 earnings presentation

However, in my view there remain risks around the capital position and I stick by the calculation I made in previous articles that a failure to run-off the remaining assets in CRU on schedule could see CET1 troughing at as low as 11.5% over the life of the current restructuring, a level that would probably precipitate a further capital raise.

Conclusion: don't get sucked in by DB's extraordinarily low P/TNAV level

The stock trades on 0.3x P/TNAV, which is extraordinarily low for a going-concern bank.

But DB was loss making in both 2017 (-€1.1bn) and 2018 (-€0.1bn) and it is loss making again so far in 2019 (9m -€4.1bn). Clearly to assign any level of position valuation to the stock, investors have to assume these losses cease and that a modicum of positive profitability emerges in due course.

The question is whether 0.3x reflects too bearish or too bullish a view of what level this modicum of positive profitability may eventually be.

The range of potential outcomes is wide and we're still in the early stages of DB implementing its new strategy. But the current tough banking environment in Europe, as well as DB's very poor history and track record with previous strategies, strongly suggest it is wise to fear the worst, even if hoping for the best.

The worst in my view is a failure by DB to improve upon the revenue level it is currently at. Even if it achieves its cost save targets by 2022 this implies ROTE will improve to no better than ~3%. On this basis, fair value P/TNAV is not much more than 0.2x and fair value for the share price probably not much above €3.

At the other end of the spectrum, if DB somehow miraculously gets to 8% ROTE by 2022 by jump-starting revenues, then fair value P/TNAV is conceivably as high as 0.8x and fair value for the share price as high as €13.6 on my calculations.

One way of bridging such a huge range of possible outcomes is to assign probabilities to each and to calculate fair value on a probability-weighted basis. That's what I've done below, by assigning a 70% probability to revenues remaining stuck at their 3Q19 level, and 2022 ROTE consequently reaching only 3%, and a 20% probability to full-achievement of management's 8% target.

This methodology suggests the probability-weighted fair level for the share price is around €6.2 versus the current trading price of €6.9.

With valuation downside, weak recent earnings reports and uncertainty over the 2022 targets there are still plenty reasons to avoid the shares, however alluring the headline multiples.

Source: author's calculations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.