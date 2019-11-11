Assessing The Dividend Of Service Properties Trust

The REIT Service Properties Trust (SVC) announced its third quarter earnings on the 8th of this month. Earnings came in at $0.24 per share or an FFO of $0.95 per share. Revenues came in at $599.7 million for the quarter. Although the top line impressed somewhat, it is fair to say that the bottom line came in below expectations.

Many investors invest in Service Properties Trust for the generous dividend on offer (9%). The third quarter resulted in more than 700 retail properties being bought for $2.4 billion. Remember the goal of management here is to diversify the trust to ensure it is not too focused on any singular property type, any area, plus also tenant.

What we would recommend dividend investors to focus on would be how its key financial metrics have been trending over the past while. The trust has a lot of moving parts to it with respect to the buying and selling of properties. As chartists, we believe that all fundamentals including the firm's disposition plan and transactions have already been embedded into the price action on the technical chart. In fact, we would go as far as saying that any known fundamental or deal (which has not been realized yet) has also been reflected on the technical chart.

Therefore, from a technical point of view, SVC, still remains in a long-term uptrend although shares have not printed a fresh higher high since 2017. Therefore let's see if there is more to meet the eye here by looking at how the trust's key dividend metrics have been trending. If a slow-down is coming, we should be able to spot this in some of the trends of SVC's key financial metrics.

The dividend yield as mentioned comes in at 9%. The growth of the same has slowed somewhat in recent times albeit only marginally. The 5-year growth rate on average per year comes in at 2.38%, the 3-year at 2.23% and the 1-year at just under 2%. Dividend growth is important because it:

Protects the investor against purchasing power erosion.

Enables the investor share in the earnings of the fund.

Transmits confidence to the investor with respect to the future earnings growth profile of the fund.

With respect to the payout ratio, we see that $573 million was generated in free cash flow over the past four quarters. Over the same time frame, $350 million was paid out in dividends. This gives us a payout ratio of 61%. Although this key ratio has been increasing a tad, there does not seem to be an issue here with affordability or stability. It is really only when this ratio goes to 70% and over for some time, do we start to question how much the dividend can grow going forward.

What we have discussed thus far though is backward-looking. To try and get a read on how the dividend will trend going forward, we look to the future earnings projections of the fund, the trend of the debt to equity ratio as well as the interest coverage ratio. In terms of funds from operations growth, SVC is expected to return 1.85% growth this year which will be followed by a fall-off in growth in 2020 and 2021.

The debt to equity ratio came in at 1.53 in the latest quarter. Long-term debt almost hit $6.5 billion in the September quarter. This key trend has been rising which is impacting the equity in the trust. The interest coverage ratio of 2.29 has remained pretty stable due to the trust's operating profit having risen in line with the interest on the REIT's debt.

To sum up, there is every possibility that shares of SVC at present are undergoing an ascending triangle pattern which is a bullish pattern. However, the slowing growth rate of the dividend along with a debt to equity ratio well over 1.5 would not make us get long here at this present moment in time. Let's see what the fourth quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.