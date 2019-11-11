Energy Transfer: A Beautiful 10%+ Yield

It's rare to find a distribution-paying firm with a yield of 10% or higher. Generally speaking, when this kind of opportunity does arise, it's because the firm in question is at high-risk of cutting the distribution due to cash flow/earnings issues. Every once in a while, though, a true diamond in the rough will emerge, granting long-term investors an opportunity to get into a firm that has the chance to reward them handsomely for a period of many years. Such is the case, I believe, with pipeline/midstream operator Energy Transfer (ET). With a yield as I type this of 10.1%, the company is generous in offering its investors a robust payout, but unlike what you might expect from a company paying out such a high yield, its cash flow is strong enough to handle this rather comfortably.

A best of breed

The pipeline/midstream energy space is known for stability, steady growth, and fairly low risk. Because of this, a lot of firms in it can and should be considered high-quality prospects, but Energy Transfer is special even amongst this cadre of players. To see what I mean, you need to only look at the business's financial performance that was released that covers the third quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. In particular, I would like to emphasize two sets of financial metrics: EBITDA and DCF (distributable cash flow).

In its latest quarter, Energy Transfer reported EBITDA of $2.786 billion. This represents an increase of 8.1% over the $2.577 billion the company reported the same quarter last year. This was not just a one-off quarter though. According to management, EBITDA in the first three quarters this year came out to $8.407 billion. This is 22.9% higher than the $6.841 billion seen at the same time last year. If management's own guidance for the current fiscal year is accurate, the company should go on to generate EBITDA this year of between $11 billion and $11.1 billion, implying fourth quarter EBITDA of between $2.593 billion and $2.693 billion.

Perhaps more important from the perspective of investors is Energy Transfer's DCF. This is because this metric looks at how much cash is truly available for distribution following miscellaneous things like maintenance capex. As a note, all DCF figures provided by management are pro forma for the company's ETO merger last year. For the latest quarter, DCF came out to $1.924 billion, which was up 9.5% over last year's $1.757 billion. Year-to-date, this figure stands at $5.905 billion, up 26.1% over the $4.682 billion seen in the first three quarters of the company's 2018 fiscal year.

Though these DCF figures are accurate, they don't tell the entire story. You see, Energy Transfer is an incredibly complex company, with ownership from several other firms factored into its corporate structure. These need to be adjusted for. Stripping these out, DCF for the latest quarter comes in a bit lower at $1.521 billion, up 9.9% over the $1.384 billion seen a year earlier, while year-to-date DCF stands at $4.778 billion, an increase of 23.2% over the $3.879 billion seen a year earlier.

The great thing about the DCF measure is that, in a way, it's a good proxy for free cash flow as well. After all, the metric already has factored into it the company's maintenance capex, which are the capital expenditures required in order for Energy Transfer to keep operations running as-is. This is essentially what I refer to as "true free cash flow" because it does not punish the company for growth-oriented capex. If we were to assume that fourth quarter results match third quarter results this year, then Energy Transfer is trading for about 5.1 times true free cash flow.

Source: Energy Transfer

In addition to management sharing with shareholders what they expect for the company in terms of EBITDA this year, they have also provided investors with a glimpse into the company's spending plans for the foreseeable future. Year-to-date, management has allocated about $3.1 billion toward growth-oriented capex. For the full 2019 fiscal year, this number should rise to about $4 billion, which will be about $600 million to $800 million lower than previously anticipated. Next year too, management intends to allocate about $4 billion toward growth-capex, plus it has approved a further $1.5 billion in growth-capex for its 2021 fiscal year as well. Through its pending acquisition of SemGroup (SEMG), management expects to see aggregate additional DCF of around $500 million between 2020 and 2022, presumably inclusive of the $170 million in annual run-rate synergies the acquisition is forecasted to generate. No forecast has been offered up detailing what the end result will be, but even with the debt the company will need to take on in order to accomplish all of this, the outcome should be even greater cash flow generation years from now than what the business is seeing today.

The distribution looks great

I have no doubt that in order to grow Energy Transfer will need to take on more debt over the next few years, but as things stand today, it should have plenty of excess cash to play with in order to help its growth ambitions. During its latest quarter, total cash distributions between limited partners and the general partner came out to $809 million, up from $799 million last year, while in the first three quarters, distributions totaled $2.41 billion, up from $2.308 billion a year earlier. Even as distributions grew, so too did the distribution coverage ratio boasted by the business. In its latest quarter, Energy Transfer saw a coverage ratio of 1.88 versus the 1.73 seen a year earlier. Year-to-date, the coverage ratio is even higher at 1.98 compared to the 1.68 seen in 2018.

If we assume that DCF for this year will end up at about $6.30 billion and if the distribution does not increase over the $1.22 annualized amount as of the third quarter this year, the company will pay out about $3.215 billion toward limited partners and its general partner for all of 2019. This works out to a distribution coverage ratio of 1.96, leaving the company with excess cash on hand of $3.085 billion. Without factoring in debt repayments, changes in cash, or any other items that could cause fluctuations, this suggests the need for a net debt increase this year of about $915 million. More likely than not, next year's spending will require a similar increase, but as these projects get completed, so too should extra cash flow come into the firm. It's also worth mentioning that as of the end of its third quarter this year, its leverage ratio stands at 3.63. While elevated compared to companies in other parts of the energy industry, this is not considered high in this niche.

In all, this suggests to me that while management may not want to take on too much debt, the firm could easily do so and raise the distribution without much of a concern. This is especially true if the remaining planned capex spending through 2021 will help to boost cash flows even more, though it would be speculative to guess what that picture might look like. At a minimum, it's hard to see how management could come to justify any decrease to the distribution unless something entirely unexpected happens to Energy Transfer and/or the industry in which it operates.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me that investors have a real gem of an opportunity in Energy Transfer. In recent months, the company's share price has plummeted, driven in part by excessive pessimism in the energy industry, but this has only served to create a really strong prospect for investors interested in this sort of thing. The high yield is particularly attractive, and investors would be wise to consider Energy Transfer a prime prospect moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.