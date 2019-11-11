Ardelyx's Tenapanor Is A Long-Needed Alternative For A Cardiorenal Disease Complication

Investment thesis: Less is more - downsizing pill burden to conquer market share

Cardiorenal diseases affect both the heart and kidney since complications in one organ affect the other. An estimated 80,000 patients need chronic reduction of high phosphate blood levels (hyperphosphatemia) to prevent heart failure or death. The current treatment requires a number of pills equivalent to a coffee cup per week. Many patients only take half a cup or less, resulting in dangerous phosphate levels. Ardelyx (ARDX) instead offers the "coffee capsule analog": a much smaller dosage of Tenapanor to achieve similar efficacy. This represents a significant competitive advantage in a market where the patient population is already at pill-burden. Since FDA already approved Tenapanor for a different indication, its approval for Hyperphosphatemia is likely, much-awaited in the clinic and will drive ARDX's value up.

Ardelyx's Tenapanor is successful in treating IBS-C and its expansion to Hyperphosphatemia in renal disease works well and will likely increase compliance

End-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients on dialysis contribute to more deaths in the USA than the number of patients with HIV, hepatitis C or breast cancer together (Source: Ardelyx Corporate presentation). Kidney malfunction leads to accumulation of phosphate in the blood (hyperphosphatemia), which is a strong predictor of cardiovascular event risks, including heart attacks, and death (Source: Block et al. 2019). Over the last 30 years, a single standard treatment for hyperphosphatemia dominated - using direct binders of phosphate to remove it from circulation. This approach is overall safe and effective, but because phosphate binders directly sequester phosphate in the gut, large doses of the binders need to be taken in the form of pills. Approximately 1 in 2 patients does not comply with the treatment, and for those complying, only 1 out of 3 binders have an effect (Source: Ardelyx Corporate presentation).

Tenapanor is a non-absorbed small molecule drug that reduces blood phosphate levels by inhibiting a sodium/proton pump called NHE3 present in gut cells. When NHE3 is inhibited, the gut cells become more acidic, and this changes the permeability in between cells towards phosphate, thus reducing its accumulation in the blood (Source: Gurney et al. 2017).

Tenapanor is an efficient low-dosage alternative to phosphate binders, with two catalysts occurring in the next few months

These are exciting times for Ardelyx as recently Tenapanor was approved for marketing to treat inflammatory bowel disease IBS-C (IBSRELA®). In the case of hyperphosphatemia, there are two active clinical trials, Phreedom, which is a Phase 3 trial that addresses the effect of Tenapanor alone in ESRD patients on dialysis, and Amplify, which is a Phase 2/3 trial looking at Tenapanor as an adjunctive therapy. The most critical point about Tenapanor is its efficacy at low dosage - as a monotherapy, it seems as effective as phosphate binders, and as an adjunctive therapy, it seems to increase the efficiency of phosphate binders. The Phase 2/3 trial is about to be completed and primary output data was released in an oral presentation at ASN 2019 on the 7th of November 2019, resulting in a modest stock value appreciation. Results so far show good compliance to the drug, and it appears that almost half of the doctors would prescribe the drug in combination with phosphate binders to boost efficacy. Top-line results from the Phreedom trial concerning the use of Tenapanor as a single-therapy for ESRD patients were already published in peer-reviewed format (Source: Block et al, 2019), and the final data release, which we expect to be positive and a major catalyst, should occur in January 2020.

Tenapanor is safe and efficient in treating hyperphosphatemia

While head-to-head studies comparing Tenapanor and the more effective phosphate binder (Renagel®) have not been conducted, the phosphorous change from baseline looks very similar in the magnitude of the effect across a similar number of patients (Exhibit 1A). However, the respondent population for Tenapanor is higher: 49% of patients in comparison to 33%, for phosphate binders (Source: Ardelyx Corporate presentation). Tenapanor significantly reduces phosphorous levels in all patients, but more robustly in the respondent population (Exhibit 1B and Block et al 2019). Also, from this source, we found that after eight-week treatment patients need to be kept on Tenapanor, otherwise their phosphate levels bounce back. Interesting to mention is that in the respondent population after eight weeks on Tenapanor and continuing on the same drug, there is a small increase in the average phosphorous levels (Exhibit 1B), which is minor and statistically different from the population that received placebo after eight weeks' drug. The reason for this minor increase is yet unclear. We also looked for safety and side effects information into this publication. One death happened during the clinical trial; and an independent medical team determined that death was not related to Tenapanor (Source: Block et al, 2019). One should not forget that End-Stage Renal Disease patients have already a set of systemic complications due to kidney failure. Overall Tenapanor is a safe and very well-tolerated drug, largely due to minimal absorption into the body, and major side effects are changes in bowel movements, which are similar to the standard phosphate binders. In sum, safety does not represent a risk for further Tenapanor approval, and efficacy while not outstandingly different from phosphate binders surpassed the primary endpoint of -0.82 mg/dL (change is -2.56 mg/dL in respondent population).

Exhibit 1: A) Curves show efficacy of treatments to reduce phosphate levels. Top is the comparison of two calcium binders. Bottom shows the effect of Tenapanor on Phreedom Phase 3 trial. Shape is largely similar in the magnitude reduction (x-axis) and across the population. B) Low doses of Tenapanor significantly decrease serum phosphate levels in patients with hyperphosphatemia receiving hemodialysis. Top graph compares mean phosphorous reduction from baseline starting point in all patients (red) and respondent population (blue) after eight-week treatment. Bottom graph compares drug withdrawal effect using Placebo or continuation Tenapanor in the following four weeks after eight-week Tenapanor treatment. Error bars and significance values are omitted on both graphs, but shown in the original source. Source: Created by authors by adapting figures in Block et al 2019.

ARDX's struggle to commercialize IBS-C presents an opportunity to enter at discount and realize high gains upon approval of the Hyperphosphatemia indication

Despite Ardelyx's success in getting IBSRELA® approved, and almost 60% stock price increase after approval, current stock trading volume and price are low. This observation might reflect the lack of a US business partner to commercialize the drug, or a pattern of stock traders reclaiming their assets, or specifics in the IBS-C market, which are out of the scope of this article. We believe that successful Tenapanor approval for hyperphosphatemia will increase stock value (see Conclusion). The key aspect that could affect the stock is efficacy; drug safety and side effects seem minor and similar to current treatments.

ARDX is extremely focused on kidney disease, and its two lead assets where Tenapanor is used for IBS-C and ESRD are both significantly de-risked. We believe that ARDX value appreciation will occur progressively over three major catalyst events: first, positive Phase 2/3 data release on the Amplify trial (small appreciation of value, Nov 2019) followed by positive Phase 3 data release on the Phreedom trial (large appreciation of value, Jan 2020); second, the approval of Tenapanor for Hyperphosphatemia in late 2020 (a much more viable alternative to the pill burden of the current standard of care); and third a US partnership to commercialize Tenapanor for IBS-C (modeled with a 30/70 percent royalties) or hyperphosphatemia (20/80 percent royalties model), whichever happens first. While we predict that entry of IBSRELA® into IBS-C will be slow due to the crowded market, comprised mostly over-the-counter prescriptions that treat gastric symptoms, we think that Tenapanor will penetrate faster the hyperphosphatemia market due to the lethal burden of CKD and ESRD, and the patient compliance difficulties of current medication. Of note is the Amplify trial to use Tenapanor in conjunction with other already marketed drugs, which will facilitate testing in the clinic and adoption by medical doctors. Therefore, our Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) and risk-adjusted Net Present Value (rNPV) models predict that the value or ARDX will increase eight-fold over the next 10 years to outperform at a value of $42/share. Although the predicted value is sensitive to the pricing of Tenapanor for IBS-C and hyperphosphatemia (see Exhibit 2), we modeled these values conservatively attending the current economic burden of these diseases, the price of competitor drugs already in the market, and the country where it will be sold (see Exhibit 3).

Exhibit 2: Price sensitivity analysis on risk-adjusted Net Present Value (rNPV, Discounted Cash-Flow analysis over 10 years). Blue - below predicted pricing, green - over predicted pricing, and bold number highlights predicted value. For details on rNPV calculations based on DCF analysis, see Exhibit 3.

Source: Created by authors using data from Ardelyx's corporate 10-Q SEC report and DCF and rNPV model projections.

Exhibit 3: Detailed Discounted Cash-Flow analysis for IBSRELA® and Tenapanor for ESRD (Phase 3). The tables below represent the parameters and model assumptions for the A) IBSRELA® (priced at $5k) and B) Tenapanor for ESRD (priced at $20k) assets for the US market (see bold highlighted rNPV in exhibit 2). The balance sheet of the company was estimated combining SEC reports and future predictions of costs based on percentage of sales. The corresponding rNPV calculations are present in C) and D). The model and rNPV calculations for the Canadian, Japanese and Chinese market were similar: assets price and patient population was adjusted accordingly (external markets were modeled only for IBSRELA®).

A.

B.

C. D.

Source: Created by authors using data from Ardelyx's corporate 10-Q SEC report and corporate presentations and DCF and rNPV model projections.

Conclusion: Investing at a bargain price will provide huge long-term returns for ARDX

The market is worried about the lack of a commercial deal following IBSRELA® approval, overlooking the opportunity that Tenapanor in hyperphosphatemia represents: the drug is safe and efficient, but addresses the much needed higher patient compliance in the clinic. Lower pill burden of Tenapanor will save lives - higher compliance means overall treatment efficacy in the clinic, of special importance to high-risk patients in late stages of renal disease. Therefore, a commercial deal for a product likely to conquer a large market share is imminent. Tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia is likely to be accepted by the FDA, leading to an increase in ARDX value. Our long-term valuation predicts that the stock will outperform to $42/share. Investors should lookout for the next catalyst event surrounding Tenapanor as a single drug to treat hyperphosphatemia (estimated Jan 2020). Data released on Tenapanor as an adjuvant in hyperphosphatemia resulted in a 5% stock value increase (Nov 7th, 2019). Positive data release surrounding the larger Phreedom trial is likely to drive ARDX's value up even further, as will FDA approval (estimated 2H2020). Contrarian events: If Ardelyx establishes a commercial agreement for IBS-C before the catalysts for hyperphosphatemia, the relative value gain for these catalysts might then be lower. An unlikely but major drawback would be negative data release for the Phreedom trial and absence of a US commercial agreement for IBS-C, resulting in ARDX's value depreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by X. Gracida Ph.D. and M.C. Coelho Ph.D., members of the Beacon Value Partners investment group. The two authors contributed equally and focused on investment strategies based on determining the scientific potential of the company that might lead to a positive catalyst outcome, ignoring other financial and market models. The authors also included simple value predictive models such as DCF and rNPV with stated assumptions. The authors may hold positions in some of the biotech companies used for this analysis. Financial decisions based on this article are the sole responsibility of the readers and investors themselves, and it does not constitute any medical advice. The authors declare no ethical, legal or financial responsibility over third-party actions.