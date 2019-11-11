Up 19% On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment And Still Bullish

We called CHMI a "strong-buy" in late August. It has delivered 19% since then.

Our recent estimated book value per share is $16.45, leading to a target buy-under price of $14.81. Shares are currently at $13.92, which is well within the target buying range. CHMI is one of our largest positions.

We argued that investors cannot predict the future of long-term Treasury rates. We were precisely right. Most predictions called for falling rates, but they stabilized. Those predictions look unwise today.

Our thesis on CHMI indicated that shares were undervalued unless rates fell substantially further. If Treasury rates remained flat, barely moved, or bounced higher, we would expect a substantial rally.

The main fundamental headwind for CHMI was a rapid decrease in interest rates. Lower mortgage rates encouraged many homeowners to refinance, which hurts CHMI's profitability.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) is a mortgage REIT. REITs fund their portfolio by borrowing short-term money and then purchasing long-term income-producing assets. The borrowed money is known as "repurchase agreements," or "repo" for short. REITs need low rates on their repos to keep their costs as low as possible.

Repurchase Agreements

A repurchase agreement is a short-term loan. The cost of using repurchase agreements has been declining, but it remains elevated compared to where the rates "should be." The chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, already has spoken about addressing the weakness in the market for repurchase agreements. We expect this to be cleared up within the next few quarters, but it's temporarily reducing earnings.

Cost of Funds

The interest rate paid on their debts is referred to as the “Average Cost of Funds,” or simply “Cost of Funds.”

Several mortgage REITs already have reported results for Q3 2019 and many are reporting a substantial decrease in their "Cost of Funds." CHMI hasn’t reported Q3 results yet and their quarterly investor presentation doesn’t go into detail on the cost of funds. Consequently, we’ll look at the cost of funds for a few peers.

For instance, AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) reported a huge decrease in their Cost of Funds, from 2.24% to 1.85%:

Most of their peers are reporting a smaller decrease than AGNC, but they are still reporting decreases.

Why Is Cost of Funds Important?

Now that we know how REITs fund their portfolio with borrowed money, we ask how they make money. The mortgage REIT makes money based on the difference between what they can earn on their assets and what they spend on financing those assets. The cost of funds is the single largest recurring expense for the mortgage REIT. You don’t need to know everything about it, but you should know:

Mortgage REITs exist to take advantage of the difference between the cost of funds and the income earned on assets. Cost of funds is the largest single recurring expense. Cost of funds for mortgage REITs are decreasing materially.

Now that we’ve covered the cost of funds, we want to move onto the main area of analysis: The assets.

Interest Rates and Refinancing

To understand CHMI, you want to understand the assets.

The vast majority of CHMI's assets are related to mortgages. Let's start with mortgages.

If you've purchased a home, you've probably had a mortgage. If you've had a mortgage within the last 30 years, you probably refinanced at some point. Mortgage rates declined significantly during the last 30 years, so there was a strong incentive to refinance.

For instance, if you had a mortgage with a 5% interest rate, you might be very interested in refinancing when you could get a 4% interest rate. Would you rather pay interest at 5% or at 4%? Clearly, you would prefer the lower rate.

On the other hand, if you have a 4% interest rate and could refinance into a 3.95% interest rate, you probably wouldn't bother. It wouldn't be worth the hassle and the costs of getting it done.

Therefore, you only care about refinancing if you see a material decrease in interest rates. A small decrease would have almost zero impact.

As we can see, mortgage rates were rising between the middle of 2016 and late 2018:

How Does Refinancing Hurt CHMI?

There are two major asset types we want to consider:

Mortgages MSRs (Mortgage-Servicing Rights)

We can see that using this slide (look at the right side):

What Are Prepayments?

A prepayment is any payment on a mortgage in excess of what's required. Refinancing is just one type of prepayment. There are three types:

Refinancing a mortgage involves paying off the entire loan by getting a new loan. If you sell your house you would probably pay off the mortgage at the same time with the proceeds from the sale. Alternatively, you also could just send extra cash to your bank and tell them to apply it to principle. This is less common but does occur.

Owning Mortgages

CHMI will purchase mortgages for more than the face value. For instance, they may pay $104 million for a package of mortgages with an outstanding balance of $100 million. That's how the bank is making money in the process. The bank that wrote your mortgage most likely sold the mortgage. They are interested in creating the mortgage because they can sell $100 of mortgage for $104.

There always will be a few homeowners refinancing, but it becomes more common when interest rates suddenly plunge.

The ironic thing is that the value of a mortgage actually increases when rates decrease slightly. Remember how a drop in mortgage rates from 4.0% to 3.95% wouldn't make you think about refinancing? That's why the market price for these mortgages can actually increase. The refinancing becomes a bigger issue, but the interest rate being paid is more attractive. The result is a small increase in price.

Owning MSRs

The Mortgage Servicing Right is a bit different, but it still is exposed to prepayment risks. Imagine that you have a contract to "service" a mortgage. You will collect the payment from the homeowner and pass it on to the owner of the mortgage. In this role, you would be a middle man. You get paid a percentage of the balance on the mortgage so long as that mortgage is outstanding. If the mortgage is prepaid (such as refinancing), your job as the middle man ends abruptly.

It's a pretty sweet gig. The company servicing the mortgage earns enough that they actually pay to acquire the job. This is another method the banks use to make money from the mortgage. In addition to selling the mortgage, they sell the right to service the mortgage. Paying to acquire this job is known as "Buying the MSRs."

For instance, your mortgage rate might be 4.25%, but the investor buying the mortgage is buying it with a rate of 4%. The other .25% would be paid to the servicer. As the homeowner, your mortgage statement won’t go into this level of detail.

So what's the major risk of being the middleman? You're paying cash to buy this role servicing the mortgage. If prepayments increase, your job ends sooner than expected. Your best-case scenario is that few homeowners decide to prepay their mortgages (refinancing, selling the home, or just paying extra towards principal).

If interest rates fall, prepayments increase. You would expect your job to end sooner, so what you purchased (servicing the mortgage) wouldn't be worth as much. In some cases, you may have a right to take on the new job with the new mortgage, but this often is not the case. CHMI assigns a 0% probability to this event when evaluating their MSRs. If they assigned anything higher than 0%, it would result in assigning a higher value to the assets.

On the other hand, if interest rates rise, prepayments can decrease substantially. Your “job” (as the mortgage servicer) would last substantially longer. You would be thrilled to have purchased such a long job at such a low price.

Why Would You Own Mortgages and MSRs?

Since both are exposed to prepayments, it may sound weird to combine them. Why would anyone want both?

Remember that when interest rates rise, prepayments decrease. For the owner of MSRs, that's wonderful.

On the other hand, an increase in interest rates is bad for someone who owns mortgages. If interest rates went from 4% to 5%, you wouldn't be so excited to own a mortgage that paid you 4%. It's true that the homeowner would be less inclined to prepay the mortgage, but you would be stuck getting a 4% rate rather than 5%. In this case, the value of your mortgage assets would decrease. Let's review these concepts.

Reviewing Mortgages and MSRs:

If rates go up, mortgages decrease in value and MSRs increase in value. This is a great hedge. If rates are relatively steady, mortgages and MSRs both produce solid levels of income. You're winning on both sides. If rates go down moderately, mortgages increase in value and MSRs decrease in value. This is a reasonable hedge. If rates plunge, mortgages gain very little in value and the MSRs fall substantially in value.

Lower Interest Rates Created a Manageable Headwind

Since interest rates plunged, we could reasonably say that we were in "Scenario 4" (described above). When we enter Scenario 4, we expect to see a substantial decrease in book value and a decrease in Core EPS (the main earnings metric for most mortgage REITs).

Both of those occurred. Management evaluated their assets and determined that their portfolio had decreased materially in value. Since we can read the interest rates and knew this was coming (before management states it), our price targets should be reduced. That's precisely what happened. We estimated a decrease in value and adjusted our targets accordingly.

So what makes the headwind manageable?

Many investors make the mistake of discounting a mortgage REIT twice. They highlight a decrease in book value and a decrease in Core EPS. Both are decreasing, but they are two sides of the same coin. Think of it this way:

Core EPS is a function of book value per share. This is a critical concept for investors to understand. Many amateur investors in this sector do not get it. They claim that they get it, but they don't.

Let's use an example. We might estimate that a certain mortgage REIT could earn around 9% on book value.

If the book value per share is $20.00, then we expect Core EPS to be around $1.80.

If the book value per share falls to $18.00, then we expect Core EPS to be around $1.62.

Both events are linked. The major difference is that book value per share is often a better indicator than Core EPS. It should be your default method for evaluating the mortgage REIT.

Exception: When a REIT absurdly has high overhead expenses, book value per share becomes far less useful. That isn't the case here. Whenever we discuss a REIT with massive overhead expenses, we highlight it very clearly and the REIT usually is a target for shorting. We don't like investing in REITs with massive overhead expenses.

Pricing in a Headwind

In a more efficient market, the drop in the share price would reflect the drop in book value. However, a more efficient market wouldn't create as many opportunities. When a significant headwind comes into play, we can see the price react (change) by far more than the book value.

While the damage to CHMI warranted a lower price target by 10% or so, shares already had plummeted. That's the kind of scenario where we like to buy a position.

The decline in the price was so massive that investors were assuming the situation would become far worse. Prepayments were high, but they weren't high enough to justify such a large decline.

Margin of Safety

Since we know book value per share should be the core of our analysis, we focus on the price-to-book ratio. If we buy a decent mortgage REIT at a 25% discount to book value, we're entering in at a very attractive price.

We are making a calculated risk.

The environment for the mortgage REIT might:

Improve dramatically - A huge win for us Improve moderately - A substantial win Remain unchanged - A win because of the low price-to-book Weaken moderately - A relatively neutral outcome since we already have the discount. Weaken dramatically - A significant loss

Think of that like rolling a 5-sided dice.

You win very big on 1. You win big on 2. You win a little on 3. You have a tiny loss on 4. You have a big loss on 5.

We highlight these as trading positions because we're effectively able to monitor the dice in real time. The market is changing the odds in real time, but it does a fairly mediocre job of recognizing the spin on the dice.

How Can We Be Confident?

We have two things going for us.

One is that we're constantly monitoring the shifting in interest rates. The interest rates are akin to the dice in our example. If things are going poorly, we may have some warning.

The second factor is that we are keenly aware of the risks and the random nature of the dice. Many investors show up seeing that interest rates have fallen significantly. They assume that seeing it happen in the recent past makes it substantially more likely to happen in the future. It may increase the probability slightly, but it's still slight. Imagine if the die falls on 5 for 23% of the throws instead of 20%. That would be negative, but the game would still be rigged in our favor.

Our Positions

We bought our first position on 7/25/2019 as shares were plunging. They continued to plunge as interest rates fell. We paid $15.17 per share for 1,320 shares. That's been a bit painful. Those shares are down 5.62% including the dividend.

However, we took advantage of the further decline in prices. On 8/23/2019 we issued a buy alert and bought another 1,666 shares for $12.00 per share.

We're sitting on a 19.33% gain (including dividends) on those shares.

Current Situation

Shares of CHMI last traded at $13.92 (Closing price on Friday 11/8/2019). Our latest estimate on book value per share is $16.45 (as of 11/8/2019). We have new estimates (updated) rolling in frequently thanks to the exceptional work of Scott Kennedy. That gives us a price to estimated book ratio of .846. That is still an attractive discount. Our target "buy under" price is $14.58.

Evaluating a Trade That Went Poorly Before CHMI

We've succeeded in the vast majority of our investments in mortgage REITs. However, we recently had one that turned out poorly.

We bought ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) on 7/25/2019 for $17.86, collected a dividend of $.17, and sold it for $16.68 on 8/23/2019 so we could relocate the capital to a different mortgage REIT. It was a 5.66% loss. It stung a little, but we knew we wanted to reallocate that capital. We wanted to buy more shares of CHMI and ANH. Did we make a wise choice?

It looks like a great choice. We accepted a 5.66% loss and gave up what would've been a 3.49% return. We could still be in the position and "only" be down 2%. The shares we purchased instead delivered 18.91% and 5.44%. I don't know about you, but I like those numbers better.

Could you have followed us on those trades? Probably. We sent the alert to subscribers in real-time and we sent a public strong-buy for CHMI 6 days later:

The article focused on providing readers with correct information and accurate details about the company's financial statements. It went on to indicate that management was providing a truthful assessment of the business in both book value and forward earnings. At the time, some investors were concerned about the quality of accounting for both CHMI and New Residential (NRZ). There was nothing to worry about as the companies were innocent. Since we're very familiar with mortgage REITs and their accounting, it didn't take us long to look at the statements and determine there was no need for fear. That allowed us to take action before the market bounced back.

Responding to the fear in the market, both NRZ and CHMI responded with buyback programs:

Fundamentals Remain Strong Enough

Well, CHMI hasn't reported yet, but NRZ has. Let's see how they did:

So the share price roared higher. The fundamentals delivered. Why were investors supposed to avoid these mortgage REITs?

The general sentiment was that yields were only moving lower and nothing would change that. Therefore, some people felt CHMI and NRZ were uninvestable.

The equity markets have rebounded dramatically. Shares are up more than 19% and the first earnings release (meaning NRZ) is in.

CHMI reports Q3 2019 results soon.

What Happened in the Bond Market?

We can turn to the bond market to see what happened there:

We didn't predict rates to rally. We didn't predict them to remain flat. We didn't predict them to fall. We simply didn't try to predict the future path of interest rates.

Instead, we focus on our areas of expertise. That's why we spent so long becoming familiar with the financial statements. That's why we focus on projecting current positions, rather than forecasting interest rates.

Forecasting interest rates is too large of a game. There are too many experts. We don't want to face off against all of the best analysts in the world. If you're trying to forecast interest rates, you're trying to do something that no one can do accurately:

Wells Fargo can't do it. Bank of America can't do it. JP Morgan can't do it Blackstone can't do it.

With all their resources and the incredible value that would come from predicting long-term future rates accurately on a consistent basis, no one can do it. So what do we do to make money?

We go into a tiny niche. Our little niche is small enough that the big banks can't swing positions around without shoving the price. They want to allocate their top talent to big markets, not to battling us in a tiny niche. That's where we can get the edge. It's like an NBA player walking into a community college. It isn't about being "fair," it's about winning consistently by competing against people who haven't built enough skill to compete effectively.

What do we do when we find another star using the same techniques? We don't compete against them. That would be "too fair." We sign them to our team. Now we can team up and the competition is in even worse shape. We signed Scott Kennedy to join The REIT Forum. I came to win. Why do you invest?

Why did CHMI and NRZ Bounce Back?

Though we're focusing on CHMI, the answer is basically the same for NRZ. Interest rates stopped falling. Share prices had plunged to completely unreasonable levels. They were priced on the assumption that rates would continue to fall indefinitely. As soon as the die landed on something other than 5, shares were poised to rally.

We saw rates bounce up, dip back, then bounce again. We'd consider this rolling a 2. It isn't our best-case scenario, but it's pretty good. The result is share prices rallying 19%.

We recognized that there was a good chance that Treasury rates would do something other than continue to plunge into oblivion. Was that actually a hard call? It felt very obvious to us. That doesn't mean rates can't go lower, but going lower slowly wouldn't be enough to justify the low share price.

The Lessons

We want investors to learn a few lessons here:

If you're not familiar with the financial statements, look for an analyst with that expertise. Don't assume that you can easily predict the future path of long-term Treasury rates. If anyone could, they would do nothing but trade options on Treasury ETFs for incredible profits. Don't ignore book value per share. We aren't saying it's the final piece of analysis, it's one of the starting blocks. Analyzing without it is akin to building without a foundation.

What We Expect

We remain bullish on CHMI. Share prices have rallied about 19%, so we're only moderately bullish now. However, our price targets have increased some as well. The yield curve is much more attractive now and interest rates are materially higher at the long end of the curve. Since we use the current interest rate environment and assume it "could" move in either direction, we have a more attractive starting point today. So we expect share prices will still move up further.

Why Do We Trade the Mortgage REITs

Quite simply, we trade them because the odds can become hilariously skewed. We're sitting here doing due diligence. It leads us to rational decisions. However, the profits are ramped up by investing against people who fit into a certain stereotype:

People who believe they can predict future interest rates with certainty.

People who become angry when they are corrected, rather than absorbing the education provided to them.

People who don't know have a general idea for how much information they are missing.

When we sit down to trade, these are the people we want to see across the table. They are precisely the kind of people who picked that moment to bet against CHMI. They are the reason we could buy a decent mortgage REIT at an enormous discount to book value.

It's a world of difference when we compare those people with investors who simply don't understand the statements, yet are working to learn. Investors who are aware of their limitations are prepared to learn. They come into the experience with open eyes and a ready mind. They accept that mistakes will occur and lessons will be learned. We strive to recognize our limitations and learn something new each week, and we love to share our research with others who also wish to learn.

