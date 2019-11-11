Microchip: Near-Term Headwind Exists, Shares Fairly Valued

Although the company lowered its guidance, management indicates that backlog of orders in October was strong.

Investment Thesis

Microchip (MCHP) delivered an unimpressive Q2 F2020 and lowered its fiscal 2020 guidance. However, management may be conservative as the company's backlog of orders were pretty good in October. The company should continue to extract synergies from its Microsemi acquisition as integration is only halfway completed. In addition, the company's transition of production facilities should result in gross margin expansion. We believe the company is well suited for investors with a long-term investment horizon. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. Therefore, a pullback will provide a better entrypoint.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 F2020 Highlights

Microchip delivered an unimpressive Q2 F2020. Its revenue of $1.337 billion was down 7% year over year and was slightly below the midpoint of its guidance of $1.323 ~ 1.375 billion. Its Non-GAAP EPS of $1.43 was down 21% year over year but still hit the midpoint of its previous guidance of $1.37 ~ $1.49 billion.

Source: Q2 F2020 Press Release

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Uncertainty remains, but investors should not be too concerned

Microchip provided a disappointing outlook for its Q3 F2020 due to lower chip orders. As can be seen from the chart below, its net sales is expected to be much lower than Q1 F2020 and its expected gross margin of 60.5% ~ 60.9% is also lower than Q1’s 61.9%. Management pointed out that trade uncertainties is one of the main reasons why it lowered the guidance. While Microchip's outlook may be gloomy, we think management maybe overly conservative. This is because management indicated in the conference call that it has achieved the highest booking since June 2018 in its October month.

Source: Q2 F2020 Press Release

Integration of Microsemi is already halfway completed

Microchip is now halfway through its integration of Microsemi. The company expects cost synergies of $300 million from the following areas: (1) reduction in administrative costs, (2) integrate Microsemi’s IT system with its own IT system, (3) end the practice of offering discounts at the end of the quarter to boost sales (should help improve its gross margin), and (4) R&D synergies. We are confident that management will eventually reach its target goal based on its good track record of integrating companies they acquired in the past (e.g. Atmel and Micrel).

Source: Investor Presentation

Shifting its production from 4/6-inches fabs to 6/8-inches fabs

Microchip has been transferring many of its production from 4-inch fabs to 6-inch fabs and 6-inch fabs to 8-inch fabs. As we know, there are more chips that can be produced on a 8-inch wafer than a 6-inch wafer. Therefore, it is more cost effective. The company is in the midst of transferring some high-volume Atmel products from 6-inch fab in Colorado to 8-inch fabs in Arizona and Oregon. The company is also transferring some of the discrete products from its newly acquired Mcrosemi’s 4-inch fabs to 6-inch fabs. Management estimates that the savings will be about $65 millions per year. These transfers should take about one year to complete and will improve its gross margin even further.

Analog chips and microcontrollers have long product life cycle than other consumer devices

Microchip sells microcontrollers (“MCUs”) and analog devices. Compare to other companies that offer semiconductor chips such as CPUs or GPUs that depends on leading-edge designs and manufacturing processes, MCUs and analog chips are not overly dependent on leading edge designs. Its products are often used in automotive and industrial products. In these areas, quality and performance are the factors its customers will choose rather than price. In addition, it is unlikely that its customers will switch to other competitors because switching also involves redesigning the end product. Therefore, Microchip is less prone to a price war than other semiconductor companies.

Risks and Challenges

Semiconductor industry is highly cyclical

Semiconductor industry is cyclical and depends on the strength of the global economy.

Elevated debt level after its Microsemi acquisition

Although Microchip is able to reduce its total debt to $9.8 billion in Q2 F2020 from $10.6 billion at the end of F2019, this number is still much higher than the debt level of about $3 billion prior to the acquisition of Microsemi. Therefore, it may take a while before the company can reduce its debt level back to the pre-acquisition level.

Valuation Analysis

Share price of Microchip has appreciated by about 32% this year-to-date. As a result, its forward P/E ratio of 16.84x is now nearly 1 multiple higher than its 5-year average P/E average of 15.85x. Similar to Microchip, its peers’ forward P/E ratios are also slightly higher than their 5-year average (see table below). We think its shares are currently fairly valued. Therefore, a pullback will provide a better buying opportunity.

Forward P/E 5-Year Average Forward P/E Dividend Yield Microchip 16.84 15.85 1.54% Marvell (MRVL) 22.57 20.41 0.89% Skyworks (SWKS) 15.03 14.17 1.60%

Source: Created by author, Morningstar

Investor Takeaway

Although Microchip's outlook has been negatively impacted by the global trade tensions, we think Microchip is poised to generate good returns for shareholders in the long-term. However, its shares are not cheap right now. We think a pullback will provide a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.