ASML: Shrinking Chips, Growing Revenue

ASML (ASML) is a pearl of the Dutch tech industry. In its 35-year history, it has grown to become one of the most important parts of the global semiconductor sector. The extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines build in Veldhoven, The Netherlands have made it possible to create the chips we now have in our phones and computers. Having just released its third quarter figures, it looks like ASML is pricey to buy at this point. I'm keeping it on my watchlist and hope for a later possible entry, because as a business it's highly investable.

Company overview

As written above, the company was founded 35-years ago in 1984 as a JV between ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY) and Philips (PHG) and began 'in a leaky shed', at least according to their own website. Since then it has grown to become the largest photolithography supplier to the semiconductor industry. Morningstar sums ASML up in the following way:

Founded in 1984 and based in the Netherlands, ASML is a leading manufacturer of photolithography systems used in the production of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photomask onto a semiconductor wafer. ASML's products are used at every major semiconductor manufacturer, including Intel, Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

What's perhaps the most important thing to know about ASML before looking further into the numbers, is the market share it has in the EUV-market. Currently this is roughly 75%. So the company enjoys a near monopolistic position which results in great pricing power and, given the importance of the microchip-industry, makes it a strategic asset. Being a strategic asset places ASML somewhat in the center of the trade war.

Simply put, ASML is key in the existence of Moore's Law. As can be seen on the chart below, betting on ASML has paid off quite well. Today, the market cap of ASML stands at nearly 115 billion USD.

Data by YCharts

Financials

Looking at the chart above, one would assume that the business would have seen some growth over the last few decades. So first a look at the income statements to see if any of that has been the case here:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Just by looking at the revenues, the company has grown massively over the last decade, rising from ~2.3 billion USD in 2009 to ~12 billion USD on a TTM-basis, meaning it has grown more than five-fold. Excluding the net loss in 2009, ASML has practically doubled its net income from 2010 to 2018. Diluted share count for the last decade has hovered between 420 and 440 million, so these swings really aren't that meaningful for the per share performance. What is clear however, is that the company enjoys very healthy net margins. Currently, these are over 20%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

During the period displayed, the balance sheet has expanded in a similar fashion as the income statements. Overall, it looks very healthy with relatively low levels of debt and current assets are higher than the total liabilities. If ASML wants to perform M&A or increase debt to buy back shares, then there's ample room to do so. Even though I'm not a fan of management performing the latter at these prices.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Compared to the income statements and balance sheets, the cash flow statements have shown less impressive growth during the last decade. The operating cash flow produced in the trailing last twelve months is just about 10% higher than it was in 2010. When putting this percentage up against the Capex and acquisitions ASML has made in the period since, this is somewhat bleak. What is impressive on the other hand is the rate at which dividend has grown. This has been boosted almost eight-fold in the last decade.

Looking at the graph of the share price shown at the beginning and seeing the financial statements, it's clear that something else also helped towards the current market cap and share price; multiple expansion.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Metrics

The two graphs shown above already give some insight in the value metrics of ASML, but looking at further value ratios might provide better information.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I think this picture says it all. From a value standpoint ASML currently simply is really expensive. This of course, if there's enough growth, it could compensate this. But is this the case? From a DCF-analysis over the last decade it probably isn't, however, different ratios might paint a different picture.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Ranging from A+ to an F, growth is great in certain areas such as dividend per share, but EBITDA growth has been negative. Given the distorted growth numbers, it does not feel like the current market valuation is warranted. From a value perspective, ASML shows high ratios and from a growth one it's not growing fast enough.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As a company it's rather clear that ASML is very profitable. With net margins above 20%, it makes a lot of other companies jealous. This testifies to the pricing power ASML holds in its field and is a large part of the appeal. The same thing goes for the return on equity ASML produces. As stated before, this is achieved with a conservative amount of debt so this number isn't propped up via financial engineering. The profitability of the business is for sure one of the main drivers of the valuation.

Third quarter update

On the 16th of October, ASML published its third quarter figures and gave an outlook for the current quarter. Overall, the numbers looked impressive, but they put the numbers of Q3 up against the Q2 numbers. On the investor relations page of ASML, the US GAAP Financial Statements are also to be found and those are coupled with Q3 of 2018. Comparing Q3 2019 to Q3 2018 reduces seasonality and would give investors a fairer overview.

Source: ASML Holdings Q3 US GAAP Statements

A few things stand out. Net income was down compared to the previous year. This was mainly due to higher cost of sales and an increase in R&D spending. The fact that the company has been buying back shares at these elevated levels also is questionable. A big plus however is the net booking value which shot up to over 5 billion euro.

The cash flow statement is much less rosy than it was last year:

Source: ASML Holdings Q3 US GAAP Statements

Operational cash flows for Q3 and for the year-to-date are far worse than they were in 2018. Since this essentially pays for growth via Capex and M&A or can be used to reward shareholders, this is a concern. So in the end comparing Q3 2019 to Q3 2018 does look really different than compared to Q2 2019. For shareholders this even seems a bit like evasive behavior from ASML's management.

Conclusion

It's beyond a doubt that ASML is a wonderful business. It's crucial to the global semiconductor industry and its machines are being used by every major player out there. This strength is being reflected in net profit margins of over 20% and similar ROE figures. So on that basis the company is certainly investable. But at the current valuations the market may very well have gotten ahead of itself. If one does believe in the necessity of a margin of safety, ASML's shares have very little, if any, of it. From a long-term perspective it might perform fine, but currently the price does not warrant further accumulation of shares. Just keep it on your watchlist for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.