Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (MDCL) CEO Andy Williams on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MDCL) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call November 11, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Debra Chen - Investor Relations

Andy Williams - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Joe Puglise - Chief Operating Officer

Nancy Huber - Senior Vice President, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Debra Chen

With us today with prepared remarks are Medicine Man Technologies Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Andy Williams; Chief Operating Officer, Joe Puglise; and Senior Vice President of Finance, Nancy Huber.

Following the formal presentation, management will take questions from submissions of the webcast participants.

Before I turn the call over to management, I would like to remind you that, during this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risk and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the Q&A session.

Actual results may differ materially. When used on this call, the words anticipate, could, enable, estimate, intend, expect, believe, potential, will, should, project and similar expressions as they relate to the Medicine Man Technologies' are as such a forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated by Medicine Man Technologies at this time.

In addition, other risks unless fully described in Medicine Man Technologies' public filings with the SEC, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov .

During this call, there will be discussions of potential acquisitions. These acquisitions are conditioned upon the satisfaction or mutual waiver of certain closing conditions, including, but not limited to, regulatory approval relating to all applicable filings and expiration or early termination of any applicable waiting period; regulatory approval of the marijuana enforcement decision and applicable local licensing authority approval; receipt of all material necessary; third-party consent and approvals; each party's compliance in all material respects with the respective obligation under the term sheet; a tax structure that is satisfactory to both the company and the target; the execution of leases and employment agreements that are mutually acceptable to each party; the execution of definitive agreements between the respective parties.

This morning, the company issued a press release announcing its third quarter of 2019 financial results. Participants on this call who may not have already done so may wish to look at the press release as the company provides a summary of the results on this call.

I would now like to turn this over to Medicine Man Technologies' Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Andy Williams. Andy?

Andy Williams

Good morning. And thank you for joining our call. Before I begin, I want to take a moment on this important day we recognize in the United States, Veterans Day. Thank you to all the men and women who have served in the Armed Forces for our country.

I'm joined today by our Chief Operating Officer, Joe Puglise, and the newest addition of Medicine Man Technologies management team, Senior Vice President of Finance, Nancy Huber, who will be participating during the Q&A portion of this call.

To kick off this call, I want to reiterate to everyone on the call, our goal is to be one of the leading vertically integrated cannabis operators in the industry and to profitably grow.

You might have seen the flurry of corporate activity related to the pending acquisitions we have announced throughout the third quarter. And while I will dive deeper into those later in the call, I want to express my excitement around what we are creating.

When I cofounded the company in 2014, the intention was to pursue a vertical integration strategy. Our vision to build a leading cannabis operation in Colorado consisting of the state's best cannabis brands and the brightest cannabis entrepreneurs under one umbrella is now coming to fruition.

Today, I'm proud to share that we are building a family of proven operators and brands guided by a very experienced and accomplished management team and Board of Directors that are unrivaled in our industry.

These are exciting times for our industry as more states are legalizing cannabis and the public perception of cannabis use continues to trend favorably.

Moreover, the SAFE Banking Act was recently passed in the US House of Representatives, which brings our industry one step closer to access to banking services and would put us on a level playing field with other industries and companies that enjoy such seemingly basic business services.

In the coming months, our goal will be to focus on closing the numerous acquisitions we've announced in previous press releases.

There is significant growth potential in the Colorado cannabis market currently and an abundance of synergies to be recognized from the integration of these new companies into the Medicine Man Technologies family.

We certainly intend to capture these opportunities and believe we have the best team of operators and management in the industry to do so.

I'd now like to share with you our most recent addition to the management team. In August, Medicine Man Technologies welcomed Nancy Huber as the Senior Vice President of Finance.

Nancy brings over 25 years of experience in executive management roles, primarily as CFO of several public and private companies. And her most recent position was the CFO of a consumer package goods company for 13 years.

She brings deep experience in manufacturing, cost accounting, wholesale distribution and direct sales channels. We are excited to welcome Nancy to the Medicine Man Technologies family.

Now, I'd like to dive into the details regarding the exciting acquisitions announced during the third quarter. Throughout August and September, Medicine Man Technologies announced the pending acquisitions of seven cannabis operations across Colorado.

These companies are true pioneers in the regulated cannabis industry and their operations include cultivating, extracting, product manufacturing and operating dispensaries.

Let me tell you little bit more about each of them. Medically Correct is a leading manufacturer of cannabis edibles, creators of the popular incredibles brand and is a creator of new brands, Quig and Nove, both set to launch this fall.

Starbuds operates five dispensaries across Colorado and has a cultivation facility. additionally, one of Starbud's managing partners, Brian Rudin, is nominated for election to the board of the company's upcoming shareholder meeting.

Colorado Harvest Company operates three dispensaries throughout Colorado and grows over 70 strains of cannabis in-house.

Roots Rx operates six dispensaries in ski and mountain towns in Colorado and operates an outdoor cultivation operation near Aspen.

Strawberry Fields operates four dispensaries in Southern Colorado, a manufacturing facility and over 2 acres of greenhouse cultivation facilities and owns branded cannabis products, including Devour, a fast-growing brand of gummies.

Canyon LLC is a manufacturer of all-natural premium infused edibles using its proprietary CO2 extraction process and other dispensaries, including eight dispensaries across the Denver metropolitan area.

These seven acquisitions combined with those we have previously announced, Medicine Man, MedPharm Holdings, Los Sueños Farms, Purplebee's and Dabble Extracts will make Medicine Man Technologies the largest vertically integrated cannabis operator in Colorado and among the largest in North America.

Upon closing of these acquisitions, which we anticipate in the first half of 2020, the company will have 12 cultivation operations, 7 product manufacturing operations, 34 dispensaries including two currently under construction, world-class research and development capabilities and infrastructure, all built for scalability.

We believe the anticipated depth and breadth of market penetration, product offerings and retail presence will set us apart from nearly all of our competitors in North America.

These acquisitions are made possible by the passage of House Bill 19-1090, which was passed into law by Colorado Governor Jared Polis on May 29, 2019 and became effective last week on November 1.

This bill opens up Colorado's cannabis industry to outside investors, enabling increased investment by venture capitalists and private equity firms and allows for public company ownership of cannabis licenses.

I would be remiss if I didn't provide an update on the anticipated closing of MedPharm Holdings. During the last earnings call, I mentioned that we anticipated it would be closed during the third quarter. We are currently updating the valuations and finalizing audits and plan to close it as soon as practical.

Additionally, during the second quarter earnings call, I shared with you an international expansion into South America with the pending acquisition for Green Equity S.A.S.

As you just heard me discuss, we are laser focused on our anticipated Colorado acquisitions. And when the Green Equity S.A.S term sheet expired, we decided not to extend it.

All of that said, I believe that the natural progression of the modern cannabis industry is consolidation and our vision for the future of Medicine Man Technologies has always been to bring together a group of experienced cannabis industry pioneers and the leading brands they've created.

Not only are we banding together with other pioneers of the regulated cannabis market, but we're bringing together a dozen individually profitable companies into a single publicly traded outfit. And we believe that we are strategically positioned to increase the collective efficiencies and profit margin over time.

Much of the third quarter has been focused on preparing for the announcement of these acquisitions and creating the right infrastructure to ensure the combined company will be successful.

We're bringing together true pioneers of the industry who are experts in the fields, prove their determination in the development of the country's most mature cannabis market and continue to successfully grow their businesses by adapting to the corporate and legal climate.

These are true visionaries that are set to join our ranks. And when coupled with the passage of House Bill 19-1090, our strategic partnership with Dye Capital & Company, gives us the ability to accelerate our growth and execute on our strategy.

Switching gears to happenings of the cannabis industry. We have been following the vaping epidemic across the country very closely. At the beginning of September, MedPharm Holdings, one of our pending acquisitions, and Medicine Man Technologies called on an increased focus by health officials on chemical additives added to vape liquids that can be unsafe.

We have always respected the health and safety of cannabis consumers and always use the science-based public health approach in our product development.

MedPharm reiterated its formal policy prohibiting the use of any potentially harmful chemical additives in its vape concentrates, including the ones identified in this outbreak.

Additionally, Medicine Man Technologies called for Colorado regulators to again be cannabis pioneers for the nation by specifically banning the use of such additives in all vape concentrates.

In mid-October, Colorado's Marijuana Enforcement Division proposed finalized rules, including prohibiting certain ingredients in marijuana vaping products. We believe that is a good first step in protecting consumers' health throughout Colorado. We're still waiting to see if the rule is adopted.

Additionally, some of you might have been following the Secure and Fair Enforcement or SAFE Banking Act. This proposed law would protect financial institutions that serve cannabis-related businesses from federal penalties in states where cannabis operations are legal and would allow consumers the ability to legally purchase cannabis products with other forms of payment besides cash.

In September, the US House of Representatives passed the legislation by a vote of 321 to 103. The passage of the SAFE Banking Act by the House is a monumental step forward for our industry as it puts us closer to finally being on equal ground with other legal businesses in the United States.

As an industry, we are currently forced to operate as a cash-only business, which needlessly puts consumers and industry employees at a safety risk from incentivized crime and theft. We're happy to see the government finally recognize and address this issue.

The SAFE Banking Act would be an absolute victory for common sense and would help American cannabis companies increase our competitiveness in the global cannabis market. We are hopeful that the US Senate will also pass the bill in the near future and excited about the prospects of banking flexibility as the industry continues to flourish. We will all be watching the bill's next moves very closely.

Now, I'd like to turn it over to Joe Puglise to review our third quarter financial performance.

Joe Puglise

Thank you, Andy. During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, we generated revenues of $5,338,868 compared to revenues of $4,672,519 in the quarter ended September 30, 2018, an increase of 14%. Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 include consulting, litigation revenue, licensing and product sales.

We reported cost of goods and services totaling $2,786,244 during the three months ended September 30, 2019. This is compared to $459,280 during the same period in 2018. This increase was due primarily to increased sale of products.

Correspondingly, gross profit during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $2,552,624 compared to $4,213,239 for the quarter ending September 30, 2018.

Operating expenses during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were $3,478, 232 compared to $1,842, 954 during the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to non-cash stock-based compensation and costs associated with activities related to building an infrastructure to ensure seamless integration of our numerous pending acquisitions and to help build the proper platform for sustainable growth.

We generated a net loss of $1,827,978 during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 or a loss of approximately $0.05 per share compared to a net income of $4,950,601 or $0.18 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

We had $15,204,587 classified as cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2019 and $529,674 classified as cash and cash equivalents as of September 30 one year ago 2018. This is an improvement in year-over-year cash position of $14,674,913.

Overall, our consulting services and product sales from Success Nutrients and the Big Tomato both grew at double-digit percentage growth rates.

Now, I'd like to hand the call back over to Andy for his closing comments.

Andy Williams

Thanks, Joe. The third quarter was an exciting one for Medicine Man Technologies with several notable events. The addition of a key management role; the announcement of seven additional proposed acquisitions in the quarter, bringing our total number to 12; and the legislation and rules going through federal and state jurisdictions to make the cannabis industry even stronger.

As you heard me say earlier, upon closing of these 12 acquisitions, which we anticipate in the first half of 2020, the company will have 12 cultivation operations, 7 product manufacturing operations, 34 dispensaries including two currently under construction, world-class research and development capabilities, and infrastructure, all built for scalability.

On a standalone basis, these acquisitions are expected to have 2019 collective revenue of over $170 million and healthy EBITDA margins. I truly believe the anticipated depth and breadth of market penetration, product offerings and retail presence will set us apart from nearly all of our competitors in the United States.

Additionally, I want to reiterate our confidence in the company as well as our optimism on the opportunities ahead of us. We believe we have the right infrastructure in place to prepare for the explosive growth of our business and of the overall industry.

This is important for our long-term success as the industry continues to grow and mature with further legalization at the state and/or federal level. We are in a strong position because our management team includes unparalleled decades of cannabis experience as compared to other operators in the space.

We have first mover advantage in Colorado and a world-class platform and expertise that is portable to other markets and the backing of our strategic partner, Dye Capital, who has a mutually-aligned interest and sees the long-term potential of the company.

As demand for cannabis continues to increase, our team of industry pioneers will remain ahead of the curve and will continue to stay focused on building Medicine Man Technologies as a leading vertically-integrated operator.

I'd like to thank our investors for their continued support and look forward to sharing more details of our company's growth and pending acquisitions.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to the operator for questions. Operator?

Debra Chen

Hi there. The first question that we've gotten is, will Medicine Man Technologies look to expand outside of Colorado?

Andy Williams

Absolutely. We have a world-class platform that we're building with world-class experience as one of the largest and leading vertically integrated cannabis operators in North America. And we believe that is easily portable to other markets. And while we're laser focused on our Colorado acquisitions right now, we are watching very closely the cannabis growth across the country.

Debra Chen

Next question that we've gotten – do you see dilution of shares causing a reduction in share price in near future to reduce M&A expenses?

Nancy Huber

So, we as a company don't comment on our share price, but I can tell you that we have indicated that the acquisitions will be accretive, and so we expect that to have a positive reflection on the company.

Debra Chen

Next question, the Nutrients business rose sharply after some weakness in the prior quarter. What is driving the variability of performance and what is the outlook for products in the quarters ahead?

Joe Puglise

Sure. Actually, I see this came in from Alan Brochstein. Alan, great to hear from you. Sorry, I missed you a couple of weeks ago in Chicago at Benzinga. Anyway, that's a great question. It really comes down to variability of timing. Maybe it was really just we had significantly larger order that, technically, would be spread over several months and did not come in in second quarter and then came in big in Q3. So, it was really more timing than anything else.

And in terms of outlook going forward, we expect continued double-digit growth with our products as we've seen over prior quarters and a lot of that is attributable to the fact that, as we continue to grow the consulting side of the business, a lot of our consulting clients also become product clients as well. And so, we expect it to grow both organically on the products side and continue to have recurring business through our success with the nutrient product line, but also as we continue to grow our consulting business, that will, obviously, translate over time to increased success and nutrient growth.

Debra Chen

The next question we've gotten – what is the timeline to close on all the targeted acquisitions?

Andy Williams

Yeah, thank you. We are working on due diligence right now and we have a goal to finalize and close these pending transactions in the first half of 2020. The process that we're following just became live November 1. And not only do we have our own due diligence that we're working on, but the state and local authorities have their own processes to follow. So, it will take a little time, but we believe all of them will be closed in the first half of 2020.

Debra Chen

Next question. You mentioned that you expect MedPharm to close as soon as possible. So, presumably before the end of this year. Can you provide an update on the acquisition of Medicine Man Denver, i.e. the dispensaries? Also, any thoughts on how the competitive environment in Colorado may change with the acquisition of the Green Solution by Columbia Care?

Andy Williams

Those are great questions. The Medicine Man Denver acquisition, of course, is a marijuana licensee and must follow all of those processes that I just discussed in terms of the due diligence and the audits of the state and local authorities.

The state authority has four months to go through its process. So, it's the long pole in a tent for us we believe. And so, all that – again Medicine Man Denver will be closed with the other acquisitions we discussed prior to mid-year of 2020.

In terms of Columbia Care, to be honest, we don't believe this will have a material impact on Medicine Man Technologies or the acquisition strategy we've outlined. Medicine Man Technologies and its pending acquisitions are all Colorado based. And each of the operators is a true pioneer in a very tightly regulated market.

We know the local markets like the back of our hands. And while we know multi-state operators are going to use the recent passage of the House Bill 19-1090 to enter the Colorado market, we truly believe that we have the upper hand when it comes to being successful in building the leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in Colorado.

Debra Chen

Next question. Data shows the Colorado cannabis market has shown some recent growth. Any insight into what's driving this?

Andy Williams

Yeah. Colorado, a lot of folks say, that's a mature market, but it's growing, I think, at about a 15% clip year-over-year. That's again from Alan. Thank you. There's a couple of things. One, people enter the cannabis market who traditionally haven't been in it because of individual experiences. So, people that maybe were afraid of it before, know somebody or a loved one or a friend that had need of cannabis for one thing or another, and saw how it impacted that person's life in a positive way. And those barriers of fear and programming from the past come down and the adoption rate increases in Colorado.

In addition, there is municipalities throughout Colorado that up until now haven't allowed for cannabis licensing. Every municipality has the option to either allow it or to not. And, over time, as they see other municipalities having good experience in the cannabis industry, their leaders vote to allow it in their communities.

And so, the Colorado market increases by having more access to the market in those areas it currently don't. And that's going to continue to go. A map of Colorado would show that probably about half of this state is in service right now by local dispensaries. So, that's going to continue.

Debra Chen

Thank you. Next question. How did the cold weather affect the outdoor crops?

Andy Williams

Yeah, that's outdoor crops. The cold weather came in early, prior to most of the outdoor operators having harvested all of the crops. And that affects them, in that usually outdoor crops, some of the best buds on those plans will be harvested for sale as bud or flower in dispensaries. And when the flower freezes like that, that's no longer possible. And so, those plants are used for extraction only. And so, it impacts the flower market in Colorado. This will help maintain good pricing in Colorado throughout next year.

A similar thing happened last year. If you noticed, from 2018 to 2019, wholesale prices of cannabis went up from outdoor crops from about $600 a pound to about $1,100 or $1,200 a pound.

Debra Chen

Thank you. Next question. Are any pending term sheets in danger of being terminated without finalization?

Andy Williams

Thank you for the question, James. No is the answer. We fully anticipate to close all of these. I know things can pop up that will change that, but right now they're all on track to close.

Debra Chen

Right. I think we've addressed all of the questions. Back over to the operator.

Andy Williams

Let me close first. I'd like to thank everyone for taking the time today to be on the call and really appreciate your support. And we look forward to future calls and future updates. Thank you very much.

