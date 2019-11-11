Hancock Whitney: Turnaround Trade

This review of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC), the parent of $30.5 billion-asset Hancock Whitney Bank of Gulfport, Mississippi, will bring to a close my efforts to acquaint Seeking Alpha readers with four emerging regional banks headquartered in Mississippi. Those efforts began with my article entitled “Buy Three of Four Mississippi Banks.”

HWC is unique among the four banks in that it is a turnaround story with 85% of the “turn” elements already in place. As you’ll see, even as an “almost there” turnaround, it’s a decent bank, but with issues.

SOURCE: hancockwhitney.com

My plan of attack here is similar to my other Mississippi bank articles. I’ll cover the bank’s operational and financial history, then focus on its loan portfolio and asset quality before returning to a more detailed review of its recent performance and finishing with a note on valuation.

Why Did Hancock Buy Whitney?

The past is present in many decisions made by HWC’s managers over the years. The most obvious example is the 2011 merger of Hancock Holdings of Gulfport, MS and Whitney Holding Corporation of New Orleans that created the modern HWC, but the bank’s present-day geographic footprint is another.

As the two most powerful Gulf Coast banks, the history of Hancock and Whitney was intertwined for more than 100 years. The banks occupied neighboring geographical areas, sourced loans and deposits from many of the same clients and their leaders were business and social contemporaries. The first transaction between the banks happened over 100 years ago - and it was important in creating the modern Whitney.

New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast experienced an economic revival during Reconstruction that was a favorable environment for new banks. Whitney’s history began on November 5, 1883 when an investor group led by George Q. Whitney opened the eponymous Whitney National Bank in New Orleans. Across the state line, Peter Hellwege, a resident of Waveland, MS and owner of a New Orleans brokerage house, led an investor group that opened the Hancock County Bank in Bay St. Louis on October 9, 1899. Hellwege became president and the bank, located in a tiny wood-frame building, began its operations with $10,000 in capital and $8,277 in deposits.

SOURCE: hancockcountyhistoricalsociety.com

In 1904, Hellwege founded the Bank of Orleans in New Orleans and served concurrently as president of that bank and the Hancock County Bank - long before inter-locking directorate and anti-trust regulations. In 1908, Eugene H. Roberts - a co-founder of Hancock County Bank and vice president and cashier (a combination of COO and CFO) of both Hancock County Bank and Bank of Orleans - was named president of both banks.

Fast forward to just after World War I with the Bank of Orleans failing in a national recession. Hancock County Bank’s board of directors voted not to rescue the Bank of Orleans; instead selling it to Whitney Bank on May 25, 1918. Roberts resigned, perhaps due to a disagreement over the sale, but continued as a vice president of Whitney until his death in 1923. In words that should be set to stirring music:

In the 1930s, Hancock and Whitney pledged mutual support between their banks, vowing to help each other in times of need and never allow either organization to suffer the fate of hundreds of other banks which closed during the Depression, leaving depositors in despair.

SOURCE: hancockwhitney.com

Gulf Coast Banks

Over the years, the leaders of both banks consistently focused their efforts on the Gulf Coast region. Beginning in the 1970’s with in-market Mississippi deals, Hancock County Bank, the superior performer of the two, was an active acquiror of banks in Alabama, Florida and Louisiana. Whitney Bank, larger and more prestigious, was a less active buyer, acquiring a few in-state Louisiana banks over the years and, beginning in the mid-1990’s, matching Hancock’s presence in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi while adding a presence in Texas.

When Hancock acquired Whitney - it was politely called a merger - then-CEO Carl Chaney acknowledged the history and Gulf Coast footprint shared by the banks in the June 5, 2011 Press Release:

This milestone in the rich histories of two well-established Gulf South banks begins a new era of opportunity for the company, our Hancock and Whitney customers, and the communities we serve. The merger of Whitney into Hancock joins two longtime neighbors committed for more than a century to values of strength, stability, integrity, and service.

Almost a decade after the merger, HWC remains a Gulf Coast bank with a territory stretching from Florida across to southern Texas. Other than a loan production office in Tennessee, a few branches in Dallas, Texas, and trust offices in the New York / New Jersey metro area, almost all HWC locations are less than a day’s drive from the Gulf of Mexico. In the bank’s home state of Mississippi, all HWC branches are south of Jackson, the state capital, roughly in the middle of the state.

After 120 years, $30.5 billion-asset HWC is the largest bank headquartered in Mississippi and the dominant independent bank in the Gulf Coast region, operating more than 217 banking locations and 301 ATMs in six states; MS, LA, TX, AL, TN and FL with trust offices in New York and New Jersey.

The Lost Decade

HWC was a high-performing bank until a long slow decline in the energy sector, Hurricane Katrina, the Deepwater Horizon disaster, the Great Recession and the Whitney acquisition sentenced the bank to a decade of mediocrity. In 2007, HWC reported a ROAA of 1.26% and an ROAE of 13.14%, numbers the bank has not equaled since that time.

Items marked top to bottom in green for “good” and yellow for “bad” will help you follow my observations.

The first item marked in green, net income, has increased an average of 16.5% per year over the five years presented above. The growth in net income was paralleled by CAGR’s of 8.0% or more in assets, loans and deposits - all marked in green. There are three primary sources for the increase in net income and the balance sheet; acquisitions, which we’ll discuss next, a lower loan loss provision and increasing efficiency.

Two recent acquisitions helped increase net income; the two-part $2.2 billion-asset First NBC deal in 2017 and the 2018 purchase of Capitol One’s bank-managed investment management and trust business. The First NBC deal accounted for roughly $25 million in run rate net earnings from $1.3 billion in loans at an average yield of 5.10% offset by $1.1 billion in deposits and borrowings at an average cost of about 0.84%. The approximately $38.3 million in revenue generated by the $10 billion in assets under administration and $4 billion in assets under management acquired in the Capitol One deal vaulted HWC into the top 50 of trust businesses in the U.S.

Approximately what percentage of the 8.0% average annual growth in the balance sheet from 2014 through 2018 is attributable to acquisitions? Using total assets as a proxy, I subtracted purchased assets of roughly $4.0 billion - the two deals above plus the FDIC-assisted 2009 acquisition of the failed $1.7 billion-asset Peoples First Bank of Pensacola, Florida - from HWC’s 2018 total assets and re-calculated. The five-year CAGR in total assets fell to about 4.0%. We can assume that somewhere around 47% of the bank’s growth over the last five years has been acquisition-related.

The first yellow item is the bank’s loan loss provision. It’s been trending down from a peak of $110.7 million in 2016. This decrease coincides with an increase in the bank’s loan portfolio of about $3.3 billion or 19.5% over that period. Management might argue that a) as of 3Q 2019 energy loans were less than 5.0% of the portfolio, b) reserves were booked for purchased loans at acquisition, c) after years of charge-offs the portfolio is pretty clean and d) the new Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology which replaced the “life-of-loan-loss” methodology for reserves is more accurate. I’m not buying any of that. As of year-end 2018, the allowance was only 59.6% of nonperforming loans compared to 151.8% reported by HWC’s FDIC bank peer group. In my opinion, with a recession looming somewhere out there in the economic mists of the near-future, HWC is under-reserved. A lot of the 2017 - 2018 gains in net income came from inadequate loan loss provisions.

HWC became a more efficient bank over the 2014 - 2018 period - with a caveat. The efficiency ratio, marked in green in the 2018 column, declined from 62.03% to 57.77% over the 2014 - 2018 period. The caveat is that as reported it excludes intangible amortization and nonoperating items. On a GAAP basis without any adjustments, for example, the ratio was 65.19% for 2018, but it was 76.61% in 2014, so progress has been made either way. Looked at another way, to management’s credit, net revenue increased by an annual average of 6.5% over the 2014 - 2018 period while noninterest expense only increased at a 4.2% rate.

In the CAGR column, marked in green, is the impressive 15.4% CAGR in diluted EPS. The increase in diluted EPS over the five-year period lagged the increase in net income due to a 3,487,000 increase in average shares outstanding over the period.

Also in the CAGR column, but marked in yellow, is the bank’s feeble 1.5% average annual rate of increase in dividends. Management and the board pursued a cautious dividend policy as the bank struggled through its lost decade. Note that the payout ratio, the next item down marked in green, has steadily declined from a peak of 58.58% in 2015 to only 27.44% in 2018. It’s past time for management and the board to share some of the benefits of the bank’s recovering earnings with shareholders - unless they know something we don’t, maybe about asset quality? Anyway, it looks like there’s room for more dividend increases and management has targeted a higher 30% to 40% payout range for the future.

There is no doubt that the net interest margin should be marked in yellow. For 2018, HWC’s 3.38% net interest margin was 44 bps lower than the bank’s FDIC peer group average of 3.82%. HWC has been experiencing a margin squeeze exacerbated by its balance sheet structure. In 2018, for example, the yield on interest-earning assets increased 20 bps to 4.08% but the rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased 39 bps to 1.09% producing a 2.99% interest rate spread - one of the lowest I’ve seen in some time. The net interest margin received a boost from average noninterest bearing deposits comprising $8.1 billion or 36.52% of average deposits during 2018, but the bank squandered this structural benefit by holding $5.7 billion in securities with a weighted average yield of 2.75%. These funds would be better invested in loans yielding 150 - 175 bps more, but accelerating loan production in the majority of HWC’s territory may be difficult. As a final thought, $23.0 million or 43.69% of the $56.5 million increase in net interest income from 2017 to 2018 was due to net purchase accounting adjustments.

HWC is still struggling with below average asset quality although there is a recent positive trend; nonperforming loans peaked at 2.13% of total loans in 2016 and declined to 1.63% in 2018. The bank’s 2018 FDIC peer group average, however, was 0.84% indicating that HWC has a long way to go. Energy-related loans have been a key weakness. Energy loans comprised 5.30% of the loan portfolio as of year-end 2018, but accounted for $33.2 million or 16.98% of the allowance for loan losses. As of 4Q 2018, criticized loans (risk-rated special mention, substandard and doubtful) comprised $279.0 million or approximately 26.0% of the energy portfolio, down from 52.0% a year earlier.

The final two yellow highlighted areas illustrate what hopefully was the last four years of HWC’s decade of mediocrity. ROAA and ROATE averaged a very weak 0.75% and 9.34% over the four years from 2014 - 2017. The more traditional ROAE ratio averaged 6.56% over the same years. Combined with the bank’s lack of dividend growth, shareholders had little to be happy about during this period.

Editorial Intermission: Return on Tangible Equity

Bank managements increasingly like to present return on tangible equity; net income divided by shareholder’s equity less intangibles, but is this a fair measure of return on equity? Although I use the ratio myself, it is problematic. Why? When you reduce the denominator of the metric by stripping out goodwill created from acquisitions you a) ignore the cost of those acquisitions and b) measure against a smaller base, boosting the return figure. Think of it this way; management used shareholder’s equity to acquire another bank and some of the “assets” acquired were intangible - you can’t sell goodwill for cash. Now, they want you to measure their efficiency at allocating capital for higher returns by using whatever net income that bank acquisition created in the numerator of this ratio, but not accounting for your capital they spent on air in the denominator. In the January 12, 2017 Wall Street Journal, David trainer, CEO of New Constructs, an investment research firm, summed it up neatly:

It’s a perfect metric that ignores all the costs of acquisitions.

End of editorial!

I have not focused much on the potential turnaround in the making at HWC so far, but perhaps the last three areas marked in green highlighting the 2018 ROAA of 1.17%, ROAA of 11.07% and ROATE of 15.62% foreshadow better results to come.

The MidSouth Acquisition: Buying Loans and Deposits

HWC completed the purchase of then-NYSE-listed MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., parent of $1.7 billion-asset MidSouth Bank of Lafayette, Louisiana on September 23, 2019. MidSouth was a full-service bank with 42 locations in Louisiana and Texas. Here’s how management presented the transaction for the 3Q 2019 Conference Call:

SOURCE: hancockwhitney.com

Management pitched MidSouth as an in-market low risk, high return deal - and this is largely accurate. The acquisition was a “financial acquisition,” HWC bought loans it could not generate itself and a low-cost funding base - and counted on a nice EPS bump. Putting myself on the board, I would have voted for the deal, but there were some questionable elements:

As an all-stock deal there was potential shareholder dilution. Management recognized this and here was the answer:

GULFPORT, Miss., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (“Morgan Stanley”) to repurchase $185 million of Hancock Whitney’s common stock. Under the agreement, on October 21, 2019, Hancock Whitney will make a $185 million payment to Morgan Stanley, and on the same day, will receive initial delivery of approximately 3.6 million shares of its common stock.

SOURCE: hancockwhitney.com

About a month after issuing 5 million shares, HWC bought back 72% of them!

Although 16 of the 42 branches acquired were in Texas, a nice addition for HWC in a growing state, the rest were in Louisiana, a state where the bank was already number three in deposit market share with about 12.66% - MidSouth only added about 1.17% more.

MidSouth was not well-managed: In October 2018, the bank was subject to an OCC cease and desist order for failing to comply with Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering requirements. More troubling in terms of the acquired loan portfolio, in July 2017, the OCC found “unsafe and unsound banking practices relating to credit administration, strategic planning, and allowance for loan and lease losses documentation.”

As HWC management noted, the deal included $82.0 million in energy-related loans and $48 million in criticized loans - not especially welcome when HWC had been fighting to get clear of such loans for a decade.

Now we’ll tighten the focus with a more detailed look at HWC’s loan portfolio.

Loan Portfolio: Energy Loans, C&I and Diversification

HWC’s loan portfolio is different from those of the other emerging regional Mississippi banks I’ve reviewed. We’ll look at a few of those differences; energy industry exposure, a higher reliance on commercial and industrial loans, and better diversification by loan type. Here’s HWC’s loan portfolio as of 4Q 2018 and 3Q 2019.

Any discussion of HWC’s loan portfolio must begin with the bank’s exposure to the energy industry, the largest single source of business activity, wealth creation and employment within its territory. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration:

The Gulf of Mexico area, both onshore and offshore, is one of the most important regions for energy resources and infrastructure. Gulf of Mexico federal offshore oil production accounts for 17% of total U.S. crude oil production and federal offshore natural gas production in the Gulf accounts for 5% of total U.S. dry production. Over 45% of total U.S. petroleum refining capacity is located along the Gulf coast, as well as 51% of total U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity.

As we’ve already discovered, however, the energy industry was responsible for blowing some big holes in the bank’s loan portfolio. The first area marked in yellow is HWC’s current exposure to the energy industry, about $1.0 billion or 4.90% of the loan portfolio. The bank’s target allocation is 5% for energy-related loans, so the current exposure is actually a little on the low side. In terms of asset quality, there has been progress, but as of 3Q 2019, criticized loans comprised $281.0 million or 27.3% of the total energy loan portfolio and nonperforming energy loans were $144.0 million - 50.7% of all nonperforming loans. HWC faces a conundrum. Within its footprint, the Gulf Coast energy industry is the 800-pound gorilla; simply too big to ignore. Although it might be heretical considering past experience, I wonder if a 5% portfolio allocation for energy-related loans is sufficient. Looking to the future, in order to grow the loan portfolio, management might have to learn how to lend to the energy industry while preserving asset quality.

The first area marked in green is a departure from the norm for emerging regional Mississippi banks. HWC is more of a traditional commercial bank than its Mississippi competitors with $8.9 billion or 42.3% of its loan portfolio comprised of commercial and industrial loans as of 3Q 2019. These loans typically represent banking relationships that include noninterest-bearing deposits and the use of bank services with associated fees. Commercial and industrial loans can be associated with higher risk, but excluding energy loans and performing calculations based on the bank’s FDIC’s Uniform Bank Performance Report as of 3Q 2019, they comprised only about $57.8 million or 20.7% of HWC’s nonperforming loans.

Related to the above observations, the next green highlight is for the $10.0 billion or 47.5% of the loan portfolio comprised of real estate loans. The bank’s Mississippi competitors have loan portfolios that look like a 1985-era savings and loan with 84% and 85% real estate concentrations for Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) and BancorpSouth (NYSE: BXS), respectively, or Trustmark’s (NASDAQ: TRMK) more commercial bank-like 63% real estate loans.

As a corollary to the almost even split between commercial and industrial and real estate loans, HWC’s loan portfolio is nicely diversified. Real estate loans, for example, feature a nice combination of 14.28% 1-4 family mortgages, 13.00% owner-occupied commercial and industrial and 14.55% commercial mortgages with a conservative 5.66% in riskier construction loans.

The last yellow highlighted area is the bank’s $1.0 billion or 5.2% loan growth between 4Q 2018 and 3Q 2019. Why yellow when 5.2% growth seems solid for the first three quarters? Management is pursuing organic growth of “mid-single digits” in the loan portfolio, but it’s not there. The assets and liabilities acquired with MidSouth Bank were included in the period-end 3Q 2019 numbers. MidSouth’s $785.0 million in acquired loans accounted for 75.5% of the loan portfolio’s growth between 4Q 2018 and 3Q 2019. Without MidSouth, HWC’s “organic” growth was a negligible $255.2 million or 1.27%. On the 3Q 2019 Conference Call, Catherine Mealor of KBW stated that management had targeted mid-single digit loan growth without MidSouth and was now targeting mid-single digit growth with MidSouth - and basically asked what’s up with that? CFO Achary and CEO Hairston provided some very opaque color. First CFO Achary:

But specifically for the fourth quarter, when we think about growth in terms of the guidance that we've given of mid-single digits average growth year-over-year, we're looking at specifically as probably something between 4.5% and 5.5%. So right at about 5% or so. And that should translate into fourth quarter in the period growth of about $275 million to $325 million. So, as you know -- as mentioned earlier, the fourth quarter tends to be a better growth quarter from a seasonal point of view.

In other words, we targeted 5% organic loan growth, barely managed 1.27%, and are hoping for a bang-up 4Q 2019 with about $275 million to $325 million in net new loans - more than we’ve managed in the previous nine months.

Then CEO Hairston took a shot:

-- the only thing I would add is that the pipeline before end of 3Q is, call it 27% better than the end of quarter June. So the pipeline improvement coupled with some possibility, it's not factored in the number Mike gave about MSL, recovering some business that may have dwindled to add in the past couple of years with the seasonal line utilization increases we always get in Q4 are all tailwinds to grow.

He added:

So there were a few moving pieces there, but it wasn't a lack of production. It was more the mix changes we were making in the balance sheet that we believe are good for value in the long run.

In fairness to Hairston, he did describe a decision to throttle back energy loan growth by $60 million to reduce exposure and hit the concentration target, but adding that $60.0 million in foregone production only produces net organic loan growth of $315.2 million or 1.57% over nine months. Let’s face it, the reason HWC is sitting there with a mammoth low-yield $6.0 billion securities portfolio is that the bank can’t make enough loans - not because they’re shifting the loan mix.

Mississippi banks always have had to expand outside their home state to grow, and HWC has put a lot of its chips down in the Big Easy and Louisiana - and neither is a lagniappe of profitable, credit-worthy loans.

SOURCE: Wikipedia.com

Asset Quality

HWC’s asset quality has been sub-par for more than a decade, but there has been gradual improvement. As we’ve already seen, exposure to the energy industry has been the bank’s Achilles heel. In the table below, highlights are again marked in green and yellow.

The first yellow area in the table above indicates a $13.0 million or 6.2% blip up in non-accrual loans and leases from 2Q 2019 to 3Q 2109. While we’ll have to wait for the 10Q to be sure, it looks like some of the $48.0 million in criticized loans acquired with the MidSouth deal contributed to this increase. As I previously noted, as of 3Q 2019 nonperforming energy loans were $144.0 million - 50.7% of all nonperforming loans.

Overall asset quality is moving in the right direction, however, and HWC earns a green highlight for a 19.6% reduction in nonperforming assets from $391.3 million 3Q 2018 to $314.7 million 3Q 2019 – and the situation might be even better than it looks.

Adjusting for energy loan exposure, HWC’s asset quality is actually decent. Nonperforming energy loans have decreased $76.0 million or 34.5% from $220.0 million 3Q 2018 to $144.0 million 3Q 2019. Nonperforming non-energy loans have actually been relatively level over the same period; declining $4.1 million or 2.8% from $143.8 million to $139.8 million. Turning our attention to the two yellow highlighted rows of nonperforming statistics in the table above, we can see gradual improvement since 3Q 2018. Nonperforming loans to total loans of 1.35% 3Q 2019 was just below the average for all commercial banks of 1.41% (latest FDIC data as of 2Q 2019). Nonperforming assets (NPLs, accruing restructured loans and REO per the table above) to total assets of 1.03% as of the same date was a bit higher than the FDIC 2Q 2019 average of 0.83%. We are in for a pleasant surprise when we remove the energy-related nonperforming loans from the portfolio, nonperforming loans decline to 0.74% of total loans at 3Q 2018 and 0.66% at 3Q 2019. Does HWC actually have above-average asset quality?

In my opinion, this does not excuse management from running with low reserves - and we’ll play the adjustment game here, too. From 3Q 2018 to 3Q 2019:

The allowance for loan losses to total loans declined from 1.10% to 0.93%

The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans increased slightly from 58.97% to 68.92%

Many pundits are calling for a recession in the near future and HWC’s loss coverage is not exactly robust. The 3Q 2019 allowance to total loans of 0.93% was 22 bps below the 1.15% peer group average (latest FDIC data as of 2Q 2019) - but was 3.1% for energy-related loans. This might lead us to consider loss coverage for energy-related loans as adequate, but that is not the case.

The 3Q 2019 allowance to nonperforming loans of 68.92% was only about 47% of the 146.69% peer group average (latest FDIC data as of 2Q 2019). Coverage for nonperforming energy-related loans? Inadequate! As of 3Q 2019, the specific portion of the allowance allocated to cover energy-related loans was $32.0 million or just 22.2% of nonperforming energy-related loans.

There is sufficient evidence to believe management has been boosting earnings with skimpy loan loss provisions and that HWC might be under-reserved, especially looking toward a more-than-usually uncertain near-term economic future.

YTD 3Q 2019 vs. YTD 3Q 2018

HWC stock popped on the October 15, 2019 3Q 2019 earnings release (here is a link) as if some uncertainties about the future had been resolved:

Data by YCharts

Was the 10% run from $37.66 on October 14 to $41.45 on November 8 merited? Is the turnaround coming after the bank’s lost decade?

As before, the green and yellow highlighted areas in the table above, top to bottom, correspond to my discussion.

Investors were happy to see the $82.9 million or 11.0% increase in interest income. Interest income benefited from a 31 bps increase in interest-earning asset yield to 4.35% headlined by a 32 bps increase in loan yield from 4.54% to 4.86%. We’ll have to wait for the 3Q 2019 10Q as management explained that some earning asset yield was lost due to securities portfolio premium amortization, but did not detail any purchase accounting accretion to loan yield. Entering 4Q 2019, the $785.0 million in loans acquired in the MidSouth deal at an average yield of 5.57% should continue to improve interest income. Interest income, however, is burdened by a very large lost opportunity. The bank’s huge securities portfolio averaged about $5.8 billion over the first nine months of 2019, down from a $6.0 billion average over the prior period, but the average yield has been increasing, up 14 bps to 2.64% from 2.50%. If the half of this portfolio held for sale was actually sold and reinvested in loans at, for example, a 4.25% average yield, the bank would gain roughly $62.3 million or 7.0% in net interest income on an annualized basis - depending on associated expenses and the revised effective tax rate - perhaps as much as a $0.79 per share or an 22% increase in EPS. More evidence of balance sheet inefficiency is provided by HWC’s 86.9% loan to deposit ratio at 3Q 2019. Management has not publicly stated an intent to execute this very profitable structural change in the HWC balance sheet.

In the first yellow highlighted area, we see yet another margin squeeze in progress. Interest expense increased $52.3 million or 41.6% as deposit expense soared $54.1 million or 59.4%. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 38 bps from 1.02% to 1.40% due to an almost even increase across all deposit product offerings.

Since interest income increased more in absolute terms than interest expense; net interest income after the provision for loan losses - in green with the provision in yellow - increased $20.1 million or 3.3%. While the interest spread actually decreased 7 bps YTD 3Q 2018 to YTD 3Q 2019, the net interest margin increased 6 bps to 3.44% vs. 3.38% for the comparable period. If you’re wondering, yes, that is a pretty low net interest margin; the FDIC peer group average was 3.65% (latest FDIC data as of 2Q 2019). The $5.8 billion YTD 3Q 2019 average securities portfolio at a 2.64% yield helped hold down the net interest margin. As I noted in the five-year comparison, HWC maintains a huge amount of noninterest-bearing deposits - an average of $8.1 billion for the first nine months of 2019 - that produces a positive structural funding mismatch. The mismatch increased by $152.0 million YTD 3Q 2019 compared to YTD 3Q 2018 as average interest-earning assets increased $705.9 million compared to $553.9 million for average interest-bearing liabilities. As discussed previously, I consider the bank under-reserved, but management did increase the loan loss provision by $10.5 million or 37.6% from $28.0 million YTD 3Q 2018 to $38.6 million YTD 3Q 2019.

HWC’s purchase of the trust business of Capitol One shows up in the $6.4 million or 16.1% increase in trust fees. The acquisition closed July 17, 2018, setting up easy trust income comparisons for YTD 3Q 2019. The purchase provided HWC with annual trust revenue of approximately $60.0 to $70.0 million, assets under administration of $26 billion and assets under management of $10 billion. With the exception of a New York / New Jersey metro area presence, the bulk of the acquired clients were within the bank’s geographic footprint.

Most banks I follow had decreases in mortgage banking income YTD 3Q 2019, but HWC was in the green and reported a $2.2 million or 18.6% increase. Management apparently avoided the MSR valuation adjustments that bedeviled other banks during the first nine months of 2019 and instead experienced a higher level of profitable refinancing activity.

Other income is also marked in green due to the $9.2 million or 29.2% increase over YTD 3Q 2018. This increase results from a grab-bag of items; income from BOLI, derivatives and syndications.

Combining net interest income and noninterest income, HWC’s YTD 3Q 2019 revenue increased about $42.5 million or 5.2% over the prior period - including only about a week’s worth of any earnings attributable to MidSouth.

On the expense side, there is some good news - adjusted! About $28.8 million of the $36.4 million or 6.8% YTD 3Q 2019 increase in noninterest expense was due to one-time MidSouth merger-related costs. During the 3Q 2019 Conference Call CFO Achary guided toward a little lower year-over-year increase than this all-inclusive number annualized would imply:

As we factor in MSL (MidSouth) for the full fourth quarter, we increased our year-over-year guidance for expense growth slightly to 7% to 8%.

Adjusting for the $5.7 million in YTD 3Q 2018 merger-related costs for comparability, noninterest expense increased $13.3 million or 2.5% - a decent showing, but factoring in only about a week of run rate MidSouth-related increases. Optimistically, combining run rate revenue and adjusted noninterest expense suggests a $0.25 - $0.35 per share improvement in the bank’s core profitability over the past nine months driven by $0.13 - $0.15 per share in Mid-South accretion and about $.22 per share from volume-driven increases in interest income, improvements in noninterest income and expense control - subject to any increases in the loan loss provision.

Salaries and benefits, highlighted in yellow, were up $23.1 million, offsetting the entire increase in noninterest income! The number includes only about a week of MidSouth employee costs, but does include three full quarters of Capitol One trust employee expense compared to 2 ½ months of those costs for YTD 3Q 2018. HWC did not break out what were probably sizable MidSouth severance costs, for example, the Acadiana Advocate reported on August 12, 2019 that 90 employees were expected to be immediately laid off after the acquisition concurrent with the closing of 9 MidSouth branches.

Other operating expense, a huge catch-all that the 3Q 2019 10Q will eventually help unpack, was up $9.0 million or 5.2% from $172.6 million YTD 3Q 2018 to $181.7 million YTD 3Q 2019. A lot of merger-related expenses are hiding here, including systems conversion, re-branding and legal fees. The primary base-level expenses in this category are information technology and data processing, legal, accounting and consulting fees, deposit insurance and regulatory fees, corporate value and franchise taxes and business development-related costs.

We’ve already seen that HWC has been trying to diet, passing by some of the corporate versions of jambalaya, bread pudding and beignets with an adjusted efficiency ratio of 57.77% for 2018. Without adjustments, it’s a belt loosening 65.19%. Since you can’t bring adjustments to the bottom line, I prefer the GAAP number. Yes, HWC is still a porker.

Management understandably prefers to report the adjusted efficiency ratio which rose to 58.37% for the first nine months of 2019 from 57.68% for the prior period. For YTD 3Q 2019 there were about $53.9 million of excluded expenses including the $28.8 in merger-related costs we’ve discussed, a $10.1 additional million loan loss provision due to alleged fraud by borrower DC Solar and $15.1 million of intangible amortization - plus the benefit of grossed-up taxable equivalent net interest income in the denominator. I prefer the simple GAAP ratio, comparable across all banks; and a bloated 67.7% YTD 3Q 2019 compared to 65.9% YTD 3Q 2018. No matter the version you prefer, I believe HWC, like its sister emerging regional Mississippi banks, is laboring under the scale inefficiencies of smaller multi-state banks compounded by a bit of acquisition indigestion - and structurally under-performing earning assets. One of managements corporate objectives is to achieve an efficiency ratio less than 56% by 4Q 2020, but would this be a 65% GAAP ratio? It’s anyone’s guess. Net income is not reported on adjusted numbers.

I attribute the stock’s run up after 3Q 2019 to investors and analysts deciding HWC had finally turned the corner after its lost decade. The bottom-line evidence is in the last two green marked areas highlighting the $7.7 million or 3.4% increase in net income and $0.08 per share or 3.1% increase in diluted EPS. There was little impact on diluted EPS from an increased share count YTD 3Q 2019 as weighted average diluted shares outstanding drifted up less than 1%. As we’ve seen, management reduced the forward dilutive impact of the 5 million shares issued for MidSouth - which drove period end shares up 5.9% to over 90.8 million 3Q 2019 from 85.8 million 2Q 2019 with a 3.6 million share buyback after quarter-end. Income-oriented investors are probably hoping the $0.06 per share or 8.0% increase in dividends over the prior period is a sign HWC can finally begin to reward long-suffering shareholders with a little more cash.

Bonus: A Capital Digression

HWC qualifies as “well-capitalized,” but runs with less equity capital than the 15%-plus levels of its Mississippi competitors; equity to assets was 11.74% as of 3Q 2019. This was low compared to the FDIC peer group average of 12.36% as well (latest FDIC data as of 2Q 2019). The bank’s huge securities portfolio, mostly government and/or credit-enhanced, carries a lower risk weight for FDIC capital calculations, thereby allowing the bank to use a bit more leverage. Accordingly, the total risk-based capital ratio was a healthy 12.53% as of 3Q 2019.

Conclusion: You Can Play the Turn But the Window is Closing

HWC lagged the Invesco KBW Regional Bank ETF (NASDAQ: KBWR) for all standard charting periods other than year-to-date and less. The 10-year chart shown encompasses the lost decade.

Data by YCharts

HWC was a lot more of a compelling value before its 3Q 2019 earnings announcement - the roughly 10% run has eaten into the investor safety margin. That is not to say the bank’s a bad value. Price to book and tangible book ratios are now above the five-year lows hit in 2016, but are still reasonable.

Data by YCharts

The PE ratios - on both a trailing twelve-month and forward basis (the bottom, shorter line) - have not yet fully reflected some of the positive changes at HWC, but may also illustrate some continued skepticism about the turnaround.

Data by YCharts

There’s a little room for the big boys to buy more HWC as institutions own about 77% of the stock - a lot in various passive investment vehicles. It’s been more than a year since the last insider bought stock with his or her own money, but management has been awarded lots and lots of options.

Here’s the pluses:

The bank’s 2019 net income and EPS should beat 2018’s marks due to the accretive MidSouth and Capitol One deals.

The loan portfolio is less dependent on real estate than its in-state competitors.

The huge noninterest-bearing deposit base lessens the margin squeeze.

Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expenses) is under control.

Asset quality issues appear under control, but…

Management bought back a lot of shares.

Many investors and analysts believe the bank has turned the corner after its lost decade.

On the minus side:

The $5.2 billion securities portfolio is a lost opportunity.

Organic loan growth is anemic.

There are lingering doubts about asset quality and the bank is under-reserved.

The 2.64% dividend yield is low considering the lack of regular increases.

HWC is exposed to a lot of undiversified economic risk with a preponderance of assets deployed in the slow-growing, energy-dependent Gulf Coast region.

The stock may be about to test its $44 per share 52-week high based on simple valuation metrics coupled with a belief that the lost decade is finally in the bank’s rear-view mirror.

My typical investment is value-oriented with a 3 - 5 year holding period, but that’s not what I would recommend here. This dog will hunt, but you have to keep it on a very short leash. Why? I think most of the price appreciation will be over at around $44 per share plus some overshoot - that’s probably close to full value - because active investors don’t fully understand that the bank’s acquisition “sugar high” will dissipate in a swamp of low loan growth implicit in its balance sheet structure. It’s a turnaround trade until proven otherwise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HWC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.