Reverse Brain Drain, Commercial-Espionage And Patent Infringements: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Reverse brain drain? AstraZeneca's $1B fund for Chinese startups

The United States of America is already engaged in a trade war with China. Now it has opened another can of worms targeting researchers of Chinese descent. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have started a big campaign to weed out researchers, mostly of Chinese descent, from institutions across the U.S. With about 200 investigations ongoing, several researchers have either resigned or been fired on grounds of commercial espionage. Some of them were clumsily sharing technical secrets they were privy to, with "friends" back home, including university labs and government agencies, having global humanitarian concerns. Such circumstances are leading to reverse brain drain. Chinese diaspora are increasingly opting to return to their homeland and to their own startup ventures. Their experience of leading research and development in multinational pharma companies will certainly come in handy.

This is not to say there's no truth in some of the government claims; however, it is also true that the U.S. government keeps snubbing the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry with more regulations and interference, while China reforms regulations and eases business norms. Not only can you start a production facility in China within 24 hours, but it is also home to Asia's largest and the world's second largest healthcare market. Comprehensive trials, speedier approvals and faster-to-market drug approvals are the norms. No wonder big pharma is looking eastward! It's advantage China all the way.

AstraZeneca plc (AZN) is one big pharma company aiming to take advantage of the reverse brain drain. The company is setting up a $1 billion venture fund to invest with startups in China. The fund will be a joint venture between AstraZeneca and the China International Capital Corporation, one of the leading investment banks in China. Up to $1 billion will be infused over four years, a fourth of that within this year. The fund will invest in startups with a view to future partnerships. The company also announced the creation of a new Global R&D Center and an artificial intelligence (AI) Innovation Center, both in Shanghai. These announcements were made at the 2nd annual China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. The company is also setting up five regional offices.

(Image source: company press release linked above)

AstraZeneca is not new to China. The multinational first entered the Chinese market in 1993. Its R&D activities in China range from discovery to clinical development and manufacturing of innovative medicines. The company has multiple manufacturing sites, a local China distribution center, and over 11,000 employees throughout China. AstraZeneca had last setup a joint venture in China as recently as 2017. The equally-owned joint venture with the Chinese Future Industry Investment Fund (FIIF) named Dizal Pharmaceutical, incorporated all scientific and technical capabilities of AstraZeneca's Innovation Center China (ICC). Dizal holds exclusive rights to develop and commercialize potential medicines for the global unmet needs. These include candidates from AstraZeneca's pipeline in the therapy areas of oncology, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. It also would bring new medicines to patients in China and initiate clinical programs as needed.

AstraZeneca's development activities centered in China are not only for the locals, but also to benefit patients worldwide. Other big pharma companies with active interests in China, not limited to drug ingredients or generics, include Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Eli Lilly (LLY), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Merck (MRK), and Novartis (NVS). The financial and technological investments in China by the multinationals are quite apart from the medical technology and scientific expertise developed by the NIH with taxpayers' money that the U.S. federal officials say the Chinese startups are founded on. Like I said, while there may be some truth in those claims, the US government and the American public should not lose focus of the fact that legitimate Chinese ascendency in biopharma is at the cost of legitimate US biopharma innovation.

Gilead faces patent infringement lawsuit by the HHS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announced new data from the phase 3 DISCOVER trial, evaluating the safety and efficacy of once-daily Descovy (emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg) compared with Truvada (emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg) for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in men and transgender women who are at risk for sexually acquired HIV infection after sex with men. Descovy demonstrated non-inferior efficacy and statistically significant differences over Truvada for key measurements of bone and renal safety assessed as pre-specified secondary endpoints at 96 weeks. Descovy for PrEP is indicated in the U.S. to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection in at-risk adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kg, excluding individuals at risk of HIV-1 from receptive vaginal sex. Gilead also announced results from two phase 3 trials (Study 1489 and Study 1490) evaluating the safety and efficacy of Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets) compared with dolutegravir (DTG)-containing regimens for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults new to HIV therapy. In both studies, Biktarvy was well-tolerated and demonstrated high rates of virologic suppression through three years. There were no cases of treatment-emergent resistance. Both the data were being presented at the 17th European AIDS Conference (EACS) in Basel, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) filed a suit on 11/6/2019 in the federal district court alleging Gilead violated HHS patents related to pre-exposure prophylaxis (or PrEP) for HIV prevention, and repeatedly refused to license the patents. It also alleges Gilead profited in billions from its Truvada and Descovy therapies sold as PrEP treatments. In the mid-2000s, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) developed innovative two-drug regimens known as PrEP to effectively prevent HIV infection. These regimens were studied in several human trials that cost hundreds of millions of taxpayers' dollars. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted four patents to HHS that protect CDC's work, and entitled HHS to license CDC's PrEP regimens to receive a reasonable royalty for their use. Two companies that manufacture generic equivalents of Truvada for PrEP in foreign countries agreed to licensing with HHS. Gilead had in August 2019 submitted petitions to the USPTO requesting an inter partes review (IPR) of patents granted to the HHS for HIV PrEP and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). HHSs suit alleges patent infringement but has not determined liability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.