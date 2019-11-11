Total S.A.: The Way To Success Is To Adapt

TOT is a little overbought now, and I recommend adding below $49.

Total hydrocarbon production during the third quarter of 2019 averaged 3,040K Boep/d, up from 2,804K Boep/d the same quarter last year.

Total S.A. revenues came in at $48.59 billion (including the excise taxes) or $42.538 billion net, down 10.4% from $54.22 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

Investment Thesis

The French-based Total S.A. (TOT) is part of my selected "integrated" oil supermajors and is a perfect candidate for a long-term investment.

One invariable component that the company shares with the big-oil group is that it runs operations related to the integration of most aspects of the value-oil chain. From upstream to downstream and chemicals, it has all. The company is also interested in the future by investing heavily in renewable.

Another characteristic that differentiates Total S.A. from most of its peers, besides Equinor (EQNR), is that the North American region in terms of production is quite limited.

Total belongs to the group "big oils," also called the "Dividend Aristocrats" - Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), BP Plc (BP), Equinor ASA, and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B). Recently, I have added another strong contender ConocoPhillips (COP), that I consider not far from the Supermajor status.

The graph below is still showing the market capitalization/dividend yield for the six oil majors in 3Q'19.

Total S.A. is highly diversified and active worldwide, with one strong sector called Europe and Central Asia.

However, unlike Chevron or Exxon Mobil, its presence in the US is limited to about 10%, and the chart below describes Total's oil-equivalent production per region in 3Q'19 (upstream), with Americas representing only 11.9% of the total output of the company:

Jean Pierre Sbraire, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Operationally, the group's production hits a new high of more than three million barrels per oil equivalent per day in the third quarter and production growth should reach 9% for the full year. It was 8.7% by end September.

Thus, the investment thesis continues to be a long-term approach, and nothing has changed since the last quarter.

However, investing in the oil business requires an adapted short-term trading solution representing about 30% of your position. This binary strategy is what should be applied to the oil industry in general due to its particular volatility and cyclicity.

For instance, if we compare Total S.A.'s 5 years performance to the Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO), we can see immediately that a "buy-and-forget" mentality is not the best way to profit in this sector. By the way, it is not specific to Total but the entire oil sector.

Balance Sheet and Production in 3Q 2019: The Raw Numbers

TOTAL S.A. 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 47.35 49.61 52.54 54.22 52.50 51.21 51.24 48.59 Total Revenues (minus excise tax) in $ Billion 41.44 43.29 46.10 48.40 46.31 45.12 45.20 42.54 Net Income in $ Billion 1.02 2.64 3.72 3.96 1.13 3.04 2.76 2.80 EBITDA $ Billion 7.71 7.68 9.71 10.34 6.86 9.33 8.80 9.23 EPS diluted in $/share 0.37 0.99 1.38 1.47 0.40 1.16 1.00 1.04 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 8.62 2.08 6.25 5.74 10.64 3.63 6.25 8.21 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 4.66 5.67 3.51 3.35 3.23 2.70 2.73 2.15 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 3.95 -3.58 2.73 2.38 7.41 0.93 3.53 6.06 Total Cash $ Billion 36.58 32.38 30.08 28.81 31.52 28.81 30.26 31.24 Long term Debt in $ Billion 52.44 55.17 54.02 56.27 53.44 58.30 61.62 62.55 Dividend per share (Nasdaq.com) in $ (excluding tax) 0.584 0.639 0.716 0.620 0.617 0.592 0.595 0.595 (0.68 euros minus 12,8%) Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 2.759 2.636 2.696 2.674 2.637 2.620 2.729 2.667 Oil Production 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2613 2703 2717 2804 2876 2946 2957 3040 Americas Production in K Boep/d 356 371 401 399 386 373 358 363 Global liquid price realized ($/Boe) 43.3 47.3 54.3 55.4 46.9 45.4 47.8 44.6

Note: Global liquid price realized is based on $58.0 per barrel and $3.48/Mcf and 1,441 KBop/d and 1,599 K Boep/d ("NG").

Balance sheet and Production discussion

1 - Total Revenues were $48.59 billion (including excise tax) in 3Q'19

Total S.A. revenues came in at $48.59 billion (including the excise taxes) or $42.538 billion net, down 10.4% from $54.22 billion generated in the year-ago quarter. Net income was $2.756 billion, down 25.9% from 2018 or $1.00 per share diluted.

Adjusted net income was $3.02 billion or $1.13 per share down 23% compared to the same quarter last year, mainly due to the weaker environment, but also benefiting from the growth and the Downstream revenues. Operating income was $3,673 million, down ~19% compared to the last year.

Jean Pierre Sbraire, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Total reported strong third quarter results demonstrating the ability of our diversified portfolio to resist volatility in the markets, particularly in terms of strong cash flow generation. Debt-adjusted cash flow was $7.4 billion, a slight decrease of 2% compared to the same quarter last year, despite the 18% drop in the average Brent price and a decrease of more than 50% for spot gas prices in Europe and Asia.

The average realized liquid prices were $58.0 this quarter compared to $63.7 in 2Q'19. However, global hydrocarbon price achieved in 3Q'19 was estimated at $44.6 per Boe (could not find it this quarter in the filing and I have determined it as explained in a note above), which is a 6.5% decrease sequentially.

2 - Guidance

Total expects 2019 upstream production to grow 9% from the year-ago level. It is due to the start-up of new projects that have started early this year, which include operations of Kaombo South in Angola, Culzean in the U.K., and Johan Sverdrup in Norway with Equinor, and imminent operations at Lara 1 in Brazil. The company forecasts cost-saving initiatives to the tune of $0.5 billion in 4Q 2019, resulting in cumulative cost savings of $4.7 billion by the end of 2019.

Total continues to sell non-core assets and plans to divest assets worth $5 billion during the 2019-2020 time frame.

3 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow yearly ("ttm") is $17.93 billion, and the company is paying about $8.2 billion in the dividend annually.

Steady free cash flow for 3Q'19 was $6.06 billion, which is quite impressive.

Below is the chart comparison dividend yield/dividend per share - total versus its peers.

Note: Total's dividend yield is now ~4.61% net for the US investor who can reclaim the foreign withholding taxes paid to up to 15%, please consult with your broker.

As I said in my preceding article, Total is an American Deposit Receipt or ADR. It comes with foreign withholding taxes that will reduce the dividend paid to an American investor.

France's withholding rate on the dividend paid to U.S. ADR holders is 12.8%, which reduces the dividend yield paid.

4 - Net debt is $31.31 billion, according to the company as of the end of September.

Total cash as of September 30, 2019, was about $31.235 billion compared to $28.805 billion the same quarter a year ago. Net debt is now $31.31 billion with a net debt to EBITDA ("ttm") ratio of 0.92x, which is excellent.

The net debt-to-capital ratio was 21.1% at the end of the quarter, up from 18.3% for the same quarter in 2018.

Total repurchased 8 million shares during the third quarter of 2019.

The company repurchased 21.7 million shares in the first nine months of 2019 for $1.15 billion. The company expects to buy back shares worth $1.5 billion in 2019, which is authorized in the $5-billion buyback program stretching to 2020. Mr. Sbraire said in the conference call regarding the acquisition of Mozambique LNG:

Maintaining a strong balance sheet is one of our top priorities and gearing at the end of the third quarter was 17% excluding capitalized leases and 21% including them. The closing of the Mozambique LNG acquisition added about 2.5% to gearing.

5 - Oil Equivalent Production

Total hydrocarbon production during the third quarter of 2019 averaged 3,040K Boep/d, up from 2,804K Boep/d the same quarter last year (we can see a steady uptrend in the chart above).

Production increased by 8.4% from a year ago due to a higher contribution from Egina in Nigeria, Kaombo in Angola, Ichthys in Australia, Culzean in the UK, and Yamal LNG in Russia for oil.

The gas production was up in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and Central Asia East, whereas production was partially down by weak output from Africa and the Americas.

Liquids production averaged 1,441K Bop/d, or an increase of 1%, from the year-ago period. Gas production during the quarter was 1,599K Boep/d, up 16.5% year over year.

In third-quarter 2019, Total acquired $4,429 million worth of assets, including Occidental (NYSE:OXY)/Anadarko's (NYSE:APC) interest in Mozambique LNG.

Jean Pierre Sbraire, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Net investments including acquisition and asset sales were $13.2 billion for the first nine months and we expect the full year 2019 to be less than $18 billion. Net acquisition and asset sales for the first nine months of 2019 was $4.1 billion. This includes mainly $3.9 billion for the Mozambique LNG acquisition and the $800 million that we received for taking over the Toshiba LNG portfolio.

Total oil equivalent production compared to its peers in 3Q'19

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Total S.A. is another oil supermajors that indicated lower third-quarter results compared to the same quarter a year ago, due to weakening oil and gas prices.

I see nothing new, nothing special, just business as usual. What is more important for investors is how Total S.A is coping with such volatility, and what I see is very encouraging.

This fact leads me to keep and accumulate a long-term position that I own for decades, but I use a significant part of my holding to trade short term the unavoidable volatility. Without this dual-action, my return on investment would have been disappointing.

It is what should be the main topic for shareholders and want-to-be-shareholders. Above all, not trying to replace the management in business decision making. Trading/investing strategy is paramount, and I see how many of you are so unprepared for the task. Hopefully, this article will help you a little.

Technical Analysis

I find TOT a little high now looking at line resistance. I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation again.

What is clear and has not been evidenced is that the long-term resistance is not $53 but $55. The high in mid-September should be disregarded.

I believe line resistance at $55 is string, and it would be difficult for TOT to cross the resistance unless oil prices turn very bullish, which is not likely unless something unexpected occurs. If it happens against the odds, TOT could re-test $58.50 (double top).

Conversely, line support is not apparent. I see intermediate support at $52.20 that could be used to buy a little. However, the $52.20 support is weak, and if oil prices turn bearish, even a tiny bit, then TOT is likely to re-test $48.75 or even $48. It is at this level that I see an excellent opportunity to add.

