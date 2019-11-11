Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) Management on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) Q3 2019 Results Conference Call November 8, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Greetings, and welcome to the RLHC Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call.

Thank you. Welcome to RLH Corporation's Third Quarter Earnings Call. With us today are Bob Wolfe, Chairman of the Board, Jake Brace, Board member and Julie Shiflett, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I want to remind you that the company's remarks today contain forward-looking information that is subject to a number of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. For a discussion of important risk factors, please see our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Our Form 10-K and other filings are available on our website, rlhco.com, in the Investor Relations section or through the SEC website at sec.gov.

These forward-looking statements speak as of today, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

The company will also be referring to a number of non-GAAP measures. The reconciliation of these measures to their comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables of our press release. That release is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Bob Wolfe

Good morning. Thank you for joining our call today. I'm Bob Wolfe, Chairman of RLH Corporation. I'm joining Julie Shiflett, the company's Chief Financial Officer this morning to review the company's third quarter results and briefly discuss management changes at RLH.

Yesterday the board accepted Greg Mount's resignation. He will also be stepping off the board. These changes are effective immediately. We acknowledging and share in our shareholders frustration regarding the lack of progress growing the core franchise business, along with elevated franchise terminations and weak performance of owned hotels.

The board understands the need for action to be taken. That starts with the change in the company's leadership. The first step was making changes to the Board over the last six months. And now it is acted decisively and thoughtfully, with the changes announced today.

Furthermore, the board has appointed a search committee with Jake Brace an Independent Director of the company's board as the Committee Chair. The board is also tasked Mr. Brace to be its liaison between the board and management regarding day to day matters.

Until the company appoints a Chief Executive Officer, Management Committee will oversee the operations of the company and will report to the board through Jake as liaison. The members of the management committee include Gary Sims, Chief Operating Officer, Julie Shiflett, Chief Financial Officer, and Thomas McKiernan General Counsel.

The members of the Management Committee and the board are laser focused on delivering superior value and service to our franchisees, stem the pace of terminations, restructuring franchise sales efforts to accelerate franchise growth and right sizing the cost structure of the business to reflect RLH's current size, asset, revenue and profitability requirements. The assets sales in the past few years are largely complete. The company now needs to put all its effort into building around a strong business proposition for its franchisees and delivering value to shareholders. The change we begun will take time to implement. We greatly appreciate your support as we turn RLH into a fast growing hotel franchise company, and identify a CEO that can effectuate strategic and tactical moves needed to drive our growth.

I will now turn the call over to Julie, who'll walk through the company's third quarter results and revised 2019 outlook.

Julie Shiflett

Thanks Bob. RLH Corporation recorded a net loss for the third quarter of 2019 of $3.5 million or $0.14 per share as compared to net income of $8.9 million or $0.35 per diluted share in the prior year period. The change is primarily due to prior year gains on the hotel sales that did not recur in the current year. Softer current year performance of our hotel segment, a $5.4 million impairment charge our owned hotel in Washington DC and increased bad debt expense and collection cost, partially offset by higher franchise process and reduction in selling and general and administrative and other expenses primarily due to compensation reductions.

In the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA came in at $5.9 million as compared to $5.8 million in the same period last year. The improvement reflects the growth of adjusted EBITDA from the core franchise business, partially offset by a $400,000 decline in contribution from our owned hotel and $160,000 of EBITDA contribution from hotels that were sold in 2018 so did not recur in the current period. The third quarter results were negatively impacted by deceleration in the travel industry and slowing demand in our hotels in both business and leisure travel.

Thereby reducing our occupancy days fees, such as reservations and owned hotel revenues. On mid scale and economy hotels experienced shorter booking windows compared to higher scale hotel and are impacted more quickly then by declines in demand. In our owned hotel, we responded to these industry headwinds by reducing our operating cost. The year-over-year owned hotel performance net decline of $400,000 is primarily due to the cost of engaging third-party management to these hotels, which is an increase in expense over the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the core franchise business was approximately 34% as compared to 40% in a year prior, primarily due to bad debt from one large customer. During third quarter franchise revenue increased 7.2% to $16.2 million, as compared to $15.1 million in the prior year. The improvement in our franchise revenue was a result of an increase in transaction fees and new programs for reputation management and debt satisfaction.

These new programs combined with the departure from the system of some lower rated hotels have improved our online reputation scores 2.8% year-to-date compared to the prior year, with the largest increases coming from our economy brand ABDI and CBDI of 4.5% and with an increase of 3%.

These increases in fee revenue we're partially offset by a $620,000 reduction in royalty fees and lower marketing fees, primarily due to the 176 terminated agreements year-to-date. In the quarter, we signed 47 new franchise license agreements bringing the total to 143 through the end of the third quarter. We have also signed another 17 agreements since the end of September. Tennessee agreements signed in the third quarter were for our mid-scale brands which typically have royalty fee escalators in the future years. 14 of our contracts in the quarter were also for new locations. We are maintaining our guidance range of 175 to 210 new contracts signed for the year. The contracts for all new locations, mid-scale and economy that were signed in the third quarter will have phase conversions and openings over the next three to 24 months. They will not have an impact on our 2019 revenue.

As I mentioned, our mid-scale contracts typically have openings in a six to 24 months after signing and contains future royalty increases, which allow our revenue to increase without needing to increase support costs. For instance, mid-scale contract signed throughout 2019 contributed just $100,000 in 2019 royalty revenues and are expected to contribute approximately $500,000 of royalty revenue in 2020 and increase annually by 10% to 20% for

the following two years.

This royalty stream does not include marketing fees or additional incremental revenues

that are generated from transactions or other franchise fees. Franchise contracts that terminated in the quarter totalled 58 agreements of which 51 were in the economy brands with all terminations totalling annualized royalty contribution of approximately $1.1 million. Year-to-date terminations are 176 agreements with 159 being in the economy brand. Annualized royalty revenue contribution of the terminated hotels is $3.1 million for those terminations year-to-date. We expect the level of terminations we're experiencing may persist through the first half of 2020. Over time, we anticipate we will settle into a more industry standard termination of around 10% on our economy brand hotels, offset by similar levels of new contract additions.

Also impacting our results with the financial challenges of one of our larger midscale hotel owners. This customer operates a portfolio of over 20 hotels, of which 10 hotel carry the RLH brands. We have accounts and notes receivable balances of roughly $7.2 million with this customer and have recognized $750,000 bad debt charged in the quarter, which is reflected in our SG&A expense. Five of the hotels are still operating under RLH flags through agreements with lenders or the courts, who are currently paying the ongoing franchise obligations. Two of the hotels have ceased operations and the remaining three are continuing to operate under their franchise agreements. We have completed a thorough assessment of our exposure in these receivables and at this time, we believe we have adequate collateral and guarantees to support the net receivable balance. This situation is fluid and we are working closely with the customer and our attorneys to pursue and protect our financial interest. We anticipate that there will be further legal costs associated with this situation as it progresses.

In the quarter SG&A expense increased about 1% year-over-year to $8.2 million and the increase was primarily driven by bad debt expense and associated legal costs related to the midscale franchise customers I just discussed. This increase was partially offset by a reduction in operating expenses and a reduction in overall compensation expense including payroll, variable compensation and stock compensation. Over 50% of our SG&A expense is related to selling and support of franchise agreements. Roughly 5% is related directly to board compensation and publicly -- and public company related costs. The remaining expense includes the corporate executive team and the administrative support functions of finance, accounting, human resources and IT.

Moving on to marketing and reimbursable expense in the second quarter, we experienced roughly a 5% decline year-over-year, due to lower transaction volumes and a lower overall hotel count. The quarter was highlighted by our ongoing progress and the effort to sell our company operated hotel assets. As previously announced, we've entered into non-binding agreements to sell our Atlanta, Washington DC, Salt Lake City and Anaheim hotel. These sales are anticipated to generate gross proceeds of approximately $85 million and net proceeds to the company of $32 million to $36 million after hotel debt repayments and joint venture distributions.

We are working through due diligence items with the buyers. And we're working hard to get these closed by year end, though some sales may move into Q1 of 2020.

These four hotels contributed $5.1 million and $6.3 million of adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 respectively, and $7.5 million of adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2018. In revenue, they contributed $25.3 million and $26.2 million for the nine months ended September 30 2019 and 2018 respectively and $33.8 million of revenue for the full year of 2018.

With respect to our balance sheet as of September 30, 2019, we had approximately $55 million of indebtedness. We finished the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $21 million, including $7.3 million held by our joint ventures. Our net debt to trailing 12 months EBITDA for the second quarter was 2.6 times. Adjusted free cash flow for the first nine months of 2019 was $3.8 million as compared to a deficit of $15.7 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year improvement is largely related to distributions to joint venture partners in the first nine months of 2018 that not recur in 2019.

To conclude our prepared remarks, we are revising our outlook for 2019 based on our performance in the third quarter, combined with industry trends and market conditions that are impacting our business. Selling general and administrative and other expense guidance is being suspended while management and the Board are reviewing improvements to our cost structure.

Our current pace of terminations, coupled with the underperformance of our owned hotels has prompted us to reevaluate our adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2019. As such, we are reducing our adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $11.5 million to $13.5 million from the prior $20.5 million to $22.5 million range. The reduction in our adjusted EBITDA guidance reflects our performance to date and our outlook for the fourth quarter. As a reminder, the guidance does not include or contemplate the impact of additional hotel sales. As we close on our hotel sales, we will file an 8-K and we will update our guidance for inter-quarter activities during the subsequent quarter's earning call. As I previously mentioned, we are maintaining our guidance range of $175 million to $210 million for our new franchised license agreement to be signed in a year, and the interest in our Kansas integrated system is continuing. We expect to finish the year with 10 executed deals.

That concludes our prepared remarks, and we will open the call from questions from analysts, regarding our third quarter financial results.

Thank you. Few questions. One, can you just maybe walk us through over the past three months how this materialized in terms of the significant under performance from the hotels versus the EBITDA guidance that you reaffirmed three times or twice and reaffirmed back in August. Maybe kind of walk us through a timeline really helping this much within the short amount of time and without any kind of mid quarter announcements or pre-announcements by the company?

Julie Shiflett

Thanks for joining us today Eric. There were two areas that really impacted us and it started late in the third quarter, and it was a deceleration in the market trends for primarily occupancy in our owned hotels and in our franchise portfolio while in our economy segment, our ADR has remained strong compared to index. Occupancy has declined compared to our competitive set and the same has happened in our mid-scale hotels. That impact for mid-scale hotels those royalty revenue, marketing revenue and our transaction fees and for economy hotels that really impact our transaction fees. And our owned hotel from the same way for hotel revenue. The majority of our hotels are located in tertiary, secondary markets. And so, they get hit and we see the impact on those much sooner than we would see on other hotel, other major markets. Mid-scale and economy booking window in the industry is 20 to 23 days, whereas luxury and upper upscale window is 33 to 38 days in advance bookings. So, the trends we see are happened very quickly. The opportunities for us is that as we can grow our hotel portfolio into those larger markets, we will be less susceptible to those market trends.

Eric Wold

Okay. I'm still struggling here, and also $10 million reduction in EBITDA from where you previously were and you said while these came up late in the third quarter. So, maybe give us a sense of kind of what your internal budget was for EBITDA for Q3 and Q4 to see kind of how much really came out in Q3 versus Q4 would be helpful.

Julie Shiflett

Yeah. If you looking at our guidance and where we are right now as compared to the analysts expectations, you can see that a larger portion of this impact is in Q4 when you adjust Q3 for the $750,000 to $800,000 of expenses related to our one large customer, the majority of that a larger portion of that downward trend is impacting in Q4 as we see those trends carrying into the fourth quarter.

Eric Wold

So if you look at, I appreciate the numbers for the four hotels that are currently in process of being sold, maybe within that $12.5 million guidance to the midpoint if you assume all four hotels are sold as well as the two remaining ones you expect to sell, your what would be the adjusted EBITDA for the remaining company that's that would be helpful in terms of gauging kind of what a value for a company is once those are gone?

Julie Shiflett

Yes, I don't have the adjusted EBITDA is it for the Olympia and Baltimore in front of me at this moment but I really appreciate that insight, and we will look at getting additional guidance out on that.

Eric Wold

Okay, final question there for me. And the four hotels currently in sale process, any issues underlying their performance and is there any risk that something could derail those sales from currently happening and what's happening with your other owned hotels?

Julie Shiflett

The underperformance because those hotels we are forecasting them to be in the system through the end of the year. The majority of these sales based on the current timeline are going to happen late in the fourth quarter. So the impact is going to be for we've included them in the, our guidance for the full period. In terms of the sale process, they are still non-binding agreements, and we are continuing to work with our owners through due diligence and do not currently see anything that would prevent closing of those transactions.

So just real quick on terminations and system growth. I guess related to this one large customer in the third quarter. Do you have or can you identify now any other potential, I guess, threats of or rather exposure to similar large customers that could potentially be in difficult financial circumstances?

Julie Shiflett

That's a great question. Absent this owner our portfolio of hotels, there's about 17% of the portfolio of our hotels that are owned by owners that have multiple hotels in our system. Most of them, many of those are one, two or three hotels and they are in the economy segment versus the midscale segment. This is the only owner in the midscale segment that has multiple hotels with us at this time. Our midscale segment contributes about a third of our royalty revenue. So if we had a current active economy owner with two or three hotels that would not have a significant financial impact.

Brian Dobson

So as I take it to the remainder of your ownership phase is highly decentralized. Is that a fair statement?

Julie Shiflett

Yes, it is.

Brian Dobson

Okay, and then excluding this event in the third quarter, which appears largely one time in nature, what's your outlook for system growth in 2020 on a on an adjusted basis, if you've would never had this large onetime event.

Julie Shiflett

That's a great question also and, we are looking we typically give our 2020 guidance when we do our earnings release at the end of the year. Also with the change in management and our focus on improving our relationship with our franchisees, accelerating our sales growth, reallocating resources. We will be looking to give that future guidance in the upcoming month.

Brian Dobson

But what would it be fair to say that it would be probably in line with the system growth that you were looking for at the beginning of this year for this year, excluding the event?

Julie Shiflett

The piece there, Brian that is a mix is the other piece that we are really focused on as Bob mentioned in his comments is stemming the tide of the terminations. And so we have two competing factors there are that we are focused on accelerating our franchise sales growth and stemming that termination tide. Both of those will impact the future royalty revenue. And we would want to, when looking at what we were guiding for at the beginning of 2019 I think we need to take time and get that correct for 2020 before we announce that publicly.

Brian Dobson

Okay, fair enough. So switching over to Canvas, how does the shift in management affect that aspect of the business? Are you as committed to it?

Julie Shiflett

That's a great question. We have a solid team that has worked on Canvas since the beginning and the inception. In addition to that core team, led by Gary Sims, who is our Chief Operating Officer. We have the Board's support in Canvas. But as I mentioned, we look at having approximately 10 contracts signed by the end of this year. And as we said, this is still in a test phase. And don't expect to see large growth or contribution from Canvas in 2020.

Brian Dobson

Great, and then and then a question as it pertains to the Board. Does the Board see this as a, in HR event, looking for a replacement for the CEO or do you see this more as a strategic review of the company on the whole?

Julie Shiflett

I'm going to turn that question over to Bob.

Bob Wolfe

Yeah Brian, it's Bob Wolfe. As you know we have been on the asset light task for some time and we have successfully sold the majority of our real property. And our direction is all about it's all franchise all the time. So we're looking for a leader that can help us to do the things that I mentioned. And Julie reiterated was, in the first case, deliver superior value to our franchisees. We think we have a business model that is a great business proposition. So we need to get a sales force that will accelerate growth. We need to take care of our current franchisees and we need to control our costs. And we'll get a leader who will help us to do that.

Brian Dobson

Great, thanks very much.

Julie Shiflett

Brian, I rejoined the organization in January 2019. And I rejoined because I really believe there is a great opportunity for financial growth. And with this management change we will have additional opportunities to improve shareholder value and accelerate that growth, and I'm very excited about the future.

Brian Dobson

Thanks very much.

Alex Fuhrman

Great. Thank you for taking my question. I was wondering if you could elaborate a little bit more on what was causing the churn in your franchisee base. Do you have a sense of have owners been joining other systems that have terminated their agreements and has the acceleration in that churn did that start late in the quarter as well as you are seeing that your company-owned hotels were beginning to decline?

Julie Shiflett

Good morning Alex. Thanks for joining us again. In the trend piece, quarter three terminations are actually lower than quarter three 2018 terminations. The terminations were much higher though in the first half of the year, compared to the prior year. As we mentioned in Q2, the trend still hold similar for the economies hotel that the majority of those hotels are going independent and the remainder are going to one or two handful of, they're going one hotel to a different brand, no one brand is taking a substantial portion of those.

There are couple of things internally that are moving those terminations and that is focusing on hotels that are not positively contributing to the brand or meeting their financial obligation. But, in that vein, I think what really great and important is what Bob mentioned in his comments, which are, we recognize there is opportunity in focusing on the contribution we delivered to the hotel and focusing on those franchise owners satisfaction in how we are supporting them to be able to impact that termination rate in the future as well as impact and help support our accelerated franchise growth that the Board and management are both focused on.

Alex Fuhrman

Okay. That make sense. Thanks. And then, just as far as the CEO search goes, can you give us a sense of how long that process is expected to take and you know are you looking to move quickly there or is that really more about finding the right candidate, just curious with the sales ongoing and other assets that are likely to be sold, is there a sense of urgency to fill that position or is it really more about waiting for the right fit?

Bob Wolfe

This is Bob again. We got Jake Brace as Chairman of our Search Committee and we are focused on getting the right person. We don't see, there is no fire drill and we will take our time. We will do it right, and we are going to get a leader that can help us meet our objectives. So, we have a lot of confidence in Gary and Julie and Tom and what Jake there helping on, be our liaison on the day-to-day basis we are well covered. Thank you.

Alex Fuhrman

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you very much.

Julie Shiflett

Thanks Alex.

Julie Shiflett

Great. I really want to thank everybody for attending our Q3 earnings call and if you have any further questions related to the Q3 earnings or financial performance, please reach out to our investor relations contact. Thanks and have a great day.

