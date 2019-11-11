Amarillo Gold: Exciting Gold Development Story

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Risk Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (11/7/2019) Amarillo Gold OTCQB:AGCBF Gold Moderate $0.12 288M $35M

Amarillo Gold is a sleeper, meaning that it is undervalued and being ignored by investors. The reason why is because it has taken a long time for them to advance its projects. In other words, the stock has not performed well over a long period.

Mining investors today have been very selective for development stocks. They only want to invest in well-known management teams, high-grade projects, good drill stories, or something that gives them FOMO. Amarillo does not fit into those categories, except perhaps the last one.

Amarillo Gold has a nice starter mine, but nothing exciting. Their project has 1.5 million oz. of resources, which is plenty to make some money, but it’s not a large project. What makes Amarillo enticing is its low valuation, path to production, and exploration potential.

For this month’s post, I was looking for a stock that is likely to have very high returns in 3 to 5 years if gold prices rise. Amarillo stood out. It’s not a sexy stock, but it checks all of the boxes for a good risk/reward profile.

Company Overview

Amarillo Gold has an excellent project in Brazil. The Mara Rosa project is economic (50% after-tax IRR at $1300 gold) with cash costs of only $550 per oz. They need to complete the final feasibility study, which is scheduled for completion in 2019.

They have hired a company to help them acquire financing to build the mine in 2020. Mara Rosa is on 150,000 acres and has significant exploration potential to expand production in the future. They own the project 100% and the infrastructure is excellent. The capex should be about $135 million for 110,000 oz. of production for 8 to 10 years.

They have a second project (Lavras do Sul) that they are drilling. They own 60% of Lavras, with the potential of 100% if the property owner does not pay for 40% of mine development. It is still early exploration (50,000 acres) with several drilling targets. They have already found 500,000 oz. (.8 gpt) and it is likely a mine. It is a 60-mile trend with 22 drill targets.

With an FD market cap of $35 million, Amarillo is highly undervalued for higher gold prices. They already have their Brazilian Preliminary License, which is the hardest one to obtain. The last two licenses (construction and mining) should be no problem. Investors don't think they can finance it, but I think they can once it is permitted with a feasibility study. My guess is construction will begin in 2020 or 2021. They are targeting first pour in 2021.

The one red flag for this stock is they don't have at least 2 million oz., which is what I prefer for large returns. However, when you combine Lavras do Sul, that takes them to 1.8 million oz. Also, they have excellent exploration potential at both Mara Rosa and Lavras.

Their low resources prevent investors from getting excited. That is one of the reasons it is so cheap. Hopefully, with their cash flow they will be able to expand their resources. That is my expectation. Eric Sprott recently made a $5 million investment in the company, so he is a believer. Insiders own enough shares to prevent a takeover and I think management has no plans to sell, and realizes the large upside potential.

Project Information

(refer to company presentation)

Location: Brazil.

Mara Rose Project: 1.5 million oz. at 1.3 gpt (Likely to increase in size).

Open pit mine.

$135 million capex (My estimate. The 2018 pre-feasibility was $123 million).

$550 per oz. cash costs / $1,000 all-in costs (My estimates for cash costs and free cash flow. The 2018 pre-feasibility expects about $500 cash costs).

110,000 oz. annual production (140,000 oz. the first 4 years).

90% recovery rate (Pre-feasibility estimate).

50% after-tax IRR (Pre-feasibility estimate).

Potential production in 2022 (Company guidance).

Management

The CEO (Mike Mutchler) does not have a lot of experience building mines. However, he recently built a Vanadium mine in Brazil and was the mine manager at Kinross mine. Plus, he is a mining engineer. Overall, he has a lot of experience in gold mining. I think he will do a good job.

Balance Sheet

(refer to Sedar.com)

They have about $7 million in cash and no debt. They have enough cash to complete the feasibility study and permitting in 2020. They will likely be assuming a significant amount of debt to pay for the capex, but with their cash flow the debt should be paid back very quickly.

Concerns/Red Flags

The only red flag is the short mine life, which is currently only 8 to 10 years. However, that does not concern me because of their exploration potential. I expect them to either extend the mine life at Mara Rosa, or build a second mine at Lavras.

You could consider the $123 million capex to be a red flag, but I don’t think it will be difficult to finance. The after-tax IRR is 50% and the project is profitable at $1,100 gold.

Another possible red flag is permitting. However, they have already obtained the most difficult permit in Brazil. I would not expect permitting to be a problem. In fact, the company is giving guidance that they will have their permits and be shovel ready in Q2 2020.

Future Valuation

Note: I'm going to use two gold price scenarios and you can pick the one you prefer. I personally prefer the most optimistic scenario because I believe that when the next recession hits, gold will reach a new all-time high. I am using a free cash flow multiplier of 5 (because the company's project is in Brazil), which I think is realistic if gold prices rise and there is good investor sentiment for gold miners.

Scenario #1 ($1,800 Gold Price)

Estimated All-In Cost Per Oz.: $1,000

Estimated future annual free cash flow: 110,000 oz. x $800 = $88 million

Estimated future market cap: $88 million x 5 = $440 million

Comparing the current market cap ($35 million) to the future market cap ($440 million), you get a potential 1,100% increase.

Scenario #2 ($2,200 Gold Price)

Estimated All-In Cost Per Oz.: $1,000

Estimated future annual free cash flow: 110,000 oz. x $1,200 = $132 million

Estimated future market cap: $132 million x 5 = $660 million

Comparing the current market cap ($35 million) to the future market cap ($660 million), you get a potential 1,700% increase.

Both scenarios are optimistic because I am not reducing the upside potential for the share dilution required to fund the capex. Also, unless they can extend the mine life, they potentially will not reach these valuations.

For scenario #2 (the most optimistic) valuation, it assumes that Amarillo Gold will reach 110,000 oz. of production and they will reach $132 million in free cash flow. This high cash flow is based on the assumption that gold prices will reach $2,200 per oz. and all-in costs are $1,000 per oz. This is close to a best-case scenario for the long term.

Conclusion

Amarillo Gold has a critical gold development project that looks excellent. As a speculation bet, it should pay off well if gold prices rise. Also, if they can increase their mine life, the upside potential increases even higher. What I especially like about this stock is that the downside risk appears to be low because of the excellent economics and viable path to production.

This development story has nearly everything you look for:

High upside potential. High insider ownership to prevent a hostile takeover. Quality management team (perhaps a stretch by me). Desire by the company to get a high return for shareholders. Low to moderate cash costs per oz. Low to moderate capex. Good entry price. Good buzz. Low downside potential. Good grade. Good recovery rate. Good location. Good resource and production growth potential. Good place to build a mine.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis on the company website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGCBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.