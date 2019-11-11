Why 3X Leveraged Natural Gas ETFs Are So Dangerous--Besides The Obvious

It is well-known that the 3X natural gas ETFs, UGAZ and DGAZ, are dynamite. Leveraging the most volatile commodity by a factor of three was always going to be explosive. The past year, in particular, has been highlighted by exceptional volatility thanks to early blasts of arctic air both last Fall and this Fall, a large storage surplus and aggressive short-sellers that have primed the sector for a short squeeze. Since the beginning of October, the daily moves in both UGAZ and DGAZ has averaged a huge +/-5.2% per day. Additionally, 3 times in the last 15 trading sessions, the daily move has topped 10%. Try finding such volatility with any stock, or any other ETF for that matter. For the day trader and swing trader, these 3X ETFs are a godsend of volatility and, undoubtedly, many traders make a living trading solely these products. For the inexperienced trader, however, this volatility can be very dangerous. During the crash following last winter's natural gas price spike, UGAZ traded from over $167/share to $40/share during a disastrous December 2019. Such a move can (and likely did) wipe out many retail and professional accounts.

However, there is another insidious element of the leveraged ETFs that can also decimate investors that many traders overlook. It may not be as flashy as these type of short-term losses, but it can be just as destructive for a portfolio, if not more so because it is a slow, relentless destruction that can be difficult to realize until late in its course. Death by a thousand paper cuts, if you will. This force is what I refer to as "leverage-induced decay." All 3X ETFs are designed to track 3X their underlying commodity or index on a daily basis. And that is key. For stable, non-volatile elements such as gold or the S&P 500, this 3X daily performance translates very well to 3X performance over an extended period of time. For example, over the past year, the S&P 500 and its ETF, SPY, is up +13.3%. Over the same timeframe, the 3X S&P 500 ETF, SPXL, is up +35.4%, an underperformance of just 4.8% versus its predicted performance of +40.2% (13.3% X 3), as shown in the Figures below.

Figure 1: SPXL (3x S&P 500 ETF) observed versus predicted performance over the past 52-weeks showing minimal underperformance in a 3X leveraged ETF.

Figure 2: SPXL % underperformance over the past 52 weeks.Now, let's return to the 3X natural gas ETFs. After the commodity peaked at $4.72/MMBTU last November 28, 2018, there followed rapid sell-off previously mentioned and then a continued steady pullback that took prices to 3 year lows, at least until the recent mini-squeeze. Regardless, the 1X natural gas ETF UNG has slid from $31.56/share to $22.05/share over the past 52 weeks, a decline of 30.1%. One would expect leveraged inverse natural gas ETFs to be tremendously profitable during this time.

One would be wrong.

The 3X inverse natural gas ETF, DGAZ, would be predicted to be up +90.3% (-30.1% X -3) over the past 52 weeks. As the Figures below show, this is not at all what has happened.

Figure 3: 3X Inverse Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) observed versus predicted performance over the past 52 weeks showing significant underperformance.

Figure 4: DGAZ % underperformance over the past 52 weeks.If you held DGAZ for the past year, you would have LOST 40%, rather than gained 90%. This is a massive 130% underperformance. Over extended periods, and during times of heightened volatility, 3X leveraged natural gas ETFs will underperform so significantly as to become almost disconnected from their underlying commodity, as this case illustrates.

For what its worth, during this time, UGAZ tumbled -86.7% versus a predicted performance of -90.4%, a 3.7% outperformance. However, this is not an "outperformance" in the true sense of the word. Rather, when losses near 100%, a large daily percent move becomes a very small absolute dollar per share move leading to the apparent "outperformance". I very much doubt any long-term holders of UGAZ are celebrating their 3.7% savings right now.

To further illustrate this underperformance, natural gas settled Friday at $2.79, identical to the closing price from February 27. Between February 27 and November 8, UNG fell -10.8% due to rollover-associated losses. Rather than the predicted +32.4% gain, DGAZ rose less than 1%, an underperformance of over 30%. And rather than the predicted -32.4% loss, UGAZ fell 45.8%, a 13.4% underperformance. Regardless of which side of the trade you took, either you lost more than expected or returned far less than expected.

Why do the 3X leveraged natural gas ETFs decay more than other ETFs, such as SPXL? The same elements that make the products attractive to short-term traders weigh on performance long-term. The combination of elevated volatility and rapid reversals when the weather shifts enhances and accelerates leverage-induced decay.

What are the lessons to be learned here? While I don't condone day trading, UGAZ and DGAZ are fantastic trading vehicles for those experienced traders looking for significant volatility over a time frame of hours to a couple of days. For better or for worse, that is who these products are designed for and who should be trading them, with all that caveats that come with short-term trading, of course. However, I strongly advise against holding either of these ETFs longer than 2 weeks during the high-volatility winter or 4 weeks during the lower-volatility summer due to leverage-induced decay. Don't let an unprofitable swing trade turn into a long-term hold that is decimated over a year by leverage-induced decay. One of the most difficult trades is to sell a loss. While stocks may ultimately rebound, holding UGAZ or DGAZ long-term only increases the probability that you will be selling a larger loss down the road--even if the commodity ultimately reverses in your direction. If you are a long-term trader, insist on trading 3X natural gas ETFs, and are risk-tolerant, consider the advantages of short-selling the inverse ETFs, a trade that I often employ. For example, if you had shorted UGAZ rather than buying DGAZ in order to short natural gas and held for a year, as in the example above, you would have returned +90% instead of losing -40%. In this way, the leverage-induced decay works in your favor, rather than against you. Of course, this strategy is not without risks as a sudden spike or sell-off can rapidly lead to losses greater than 100% if you are on the wrong side of a short 3X ETF trade. For this reason, such a trade should only make up a small percentage of your portfolio, generally under 10%. Finally, you could consider buying or selling short the 1X natural gas ETF UGAZ for all of your long-term trading needs as this product tracts the underlying commodity far more effectively, though you lose the benefit of the leverage.

For more on natural gas and ETF trading, as well as natural gas fundamental analysis, please see my site CelsiusEnergy.Net.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.