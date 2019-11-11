FX Weekly: Germany - Economically Not So United

Macro News

Global: In the past few weeks, we have seen that the reversal in central banks' monetary policy since the beginning of the year in addition to the light Chinese credit stimulus has started to have a small positive impact on the global economy. Global manufacturing PMI is still sitting below the 50-line threshold that separates growth from contraction (49.8 in October), but has been rising in the past three months after falling for 19 consecutive months. Global yields have continued to normalise, with the US 10Y trading slightly below 2%, which has been pushing down the total amount of negative-yielding debt below $12 trillion and therefore drag down gold prices. Figure 1 (left frame) shows that the rise in gold prices we observed in the first half of 2019 was strongly associated with the surge in negative-yielding debt around the world, which doubled from USD 8.5tr in January to USD 17tr in August.

In Asia, Japanese equities have continued to trend higher helped a cheaper yen and an ease in uncertainty; TOPIX is up 200pts in the past two months, trading slightly above 1,700 (highest level since October 2018). On the other hand, Chinese equities have remained flat in the past few weeks due to weakening fundamentals; we saw in October that real GDP growth slowed to a 27-year low amid the trade war dispute. In addition, Chinese CPI continues to rise due to the pork hyperinflation and picked up to 3.8% in October, its highest level in seven years, completely diverging from PPI that came in at -1.6% (down nearly 10 percent since February 2017). It will be interesting to see how China's 10Y yield will react if CPI inflation continues to accelerate in the coming months. We saw previously that LT yields in China have been co-moving with PPI inflation over the years (and not CPI inflation).

Euro: This weekend was marked by the 30-year anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall (November 9th) that reunified the eastern and western part of Germany, which in theory should have generated prosperity in both economic regions. A recent article from Pew Research Center shows the striking difference between West and East still present today. For instance, the disposable income in former East Germany is 86% of the level of West Germany, which has a much higher level of productivity (East German states had a per-capita GDP of EUR 27K-32K in 2018 vs. EUR 47K+ for Bavaria for example).

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net short specs on US Treasuries have increased significantly in the week ending November 5th as US yields continue to normalise, up 277K contracts to 988K in aggregate (5Y and 10Y were up 179K and 115K, respectively). Net short interests on US bonds are now at their highest level since early September and could continue to grow in the coming weeks if the uncertainty and economic growth stabilise.

FX Positioning

EURUSD: The pair has been trending lower in the past week after it hit its short-term resistance at 1.1185, which corresponds to the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 1.0340-1.2550 range and the 200D SMA. Even though we are bullish on the euro in the medium term (six-month horizon), we could see EURUSD testing its 1.09 support in the short run as the single currency has been strongly sensitive to a rise in risk-off (euro tends to fall with equities in periods of rising uncertainty).

GBPUSD: Following the September/October rally, cable has been oscillating around 1.29 in the past two weeks, which corresponds to the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 1.20-1.4340 range. We would not be comfortable in being long at current levels after the spectacular rise, hence we would wait for a little pullback on the pair to start considering buying some.

EURGBP: We are long EURGBP as we think that the pair may experience a little bull consolidation after the strong GBP rally that pushed the pair back below 86 cents. EURGBP is currently trading at the lower-end of its 2.5-year range, and 0.85 seems to be an important support level, which could hold for a little while.

USDJPY: The trend still looks bullish on the pair in this current risk-on environment, trying to break through the 109.10 resistance (50% Fibo of 99.60-108.70 and 200D SMA). The Japanese yen should continue to depreciate as uncertainty eases in the US and the UK, which should be positive for equities. We went short AUDJPY at 75.60 (200D SMA) as we think that the pair could consolidate back to 74.50 after the recent rally.

USDCHF: The pair has been very rangy in the past few months, oscillating around 0.9920. We are waiting for further developments to start trading USDCHF again.

Chart of the Week

In the past cycle, market participants have been constantly associating the performance of global equities to the rise in central banks' balance sheet total assets. We saw last week that most of the rally in stocks this year has been attributed to the rise in global liquidity, which has increased by USD 4tr since January to nearly USD 76tr. Therefore, investors have concluded that it will be very difficult to see upside in equities if central banks start to normalise (i.e. reduce) the size of their balance sheets in the coming years.

This chart shows the relationship between the annual change in the ECB total assets (18M lead) and European equities (Euro Stoxx 50). As opposed to the US where the "QE periods" were associated with low price volatility, European investors have constantly been experiencing repeated selloffs in the past cycle amid NIRP policy and political uncertainty. There seems to be a six-month excitement period in the Euro area following a QE announce, but it does not last for a while and stocks suddenly mean-revert in case of a little "bearish" news. Can the rally in stocks continue in Europe through 2020 without fiscal stimulus?

