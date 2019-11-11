Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/7/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/7/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing in November and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS)

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

Assured Guaranty (AGO)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

OPKO Health (OPK)

Credit Acceptance (CACC)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Biglari (BH.A)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

Morningstar (MORN)

Mastercard (MA)

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

Garmin (GRMN)

Cimpress (CMPR)

Blackstone (BX)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

TriNet (TNET)

Stewart Information Services (STC)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

FinServ Acquisition (FSRVU).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Agi T DIR, BO TriNet TNET AB $11,009,152 2 FinServ BO FinServ Acquisition FSRVU JB* $6,650,000 3 Bvf Partners LP BO FFive Prime Therapeutics FPRX B $3,872,448 4 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $1,174,726 5 Biglari Sardar CB, CEO, BO Biglari BH.A B $1,008,115 6 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $927,233 7 Frost Phillip Md CEO, CB, BO OPKO Health OPK B $520,503 8 Booth Kenneth CFO Credit Acceptance CACC B $513,262 9 Eppinger Frederick H CEO, DIR Stewart Information Services STC B $459,593 10 Kanen David DIR, BO U.S. Auto Parts Network PRTS B $399,762

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Vassalluzzo Scott J BO, DIR Cimpress CMPR JS* $101,250,000 2 Riverstone Carlyle Energy Partners Iv DIR, BO Liberty Oilfield Services LBRT S, JS* $55,257,498 3 Kao Min H CB, DIR, BO Garmin GRMN AS $44,310,724 4 James Hamilton E VCB, DIR Blackstone BX JS*, S $28,663,357 5 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $19,835,000 6 Pagni Marco Patrick Anthony VP, CAO, GC Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA AS $14,801,862 7 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $6,134,908 8 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $3,407,191 9 Adelson Scott Joseph PR, DIR Houlihan Lokey HLI S $2,783,113 10 Khan Adeel CFO Rexford Industrial Realty REXR S $2,287,594

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.