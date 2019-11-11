Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/7/19

Seeking Alpha

Includes: AGO, CACC, FPRX, OPK, PPR, PRTS
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/7/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing in November and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS)
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
  • Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • OPKO Health (OPK)
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Biglari (BH.A)
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)
  • Morningstar (MORN)
  • Mastercard (MA)
  • Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)
  • Houlihan Lokey (HLI)
  • Garmin (GRMN)
  • Cimpress (CMPR)
  • Blackstone (BX)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • TriNet (TNET)
  • Stewart Information Services (STC)
  • Eli Lilly (LLY)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • FinServ Acquisition (FSRVU).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Agi T

DIR, BO

TriNet

TNET

AB

$11,009,152

2

FinServ

BO

FinServ Acquisition

FSRVU

JB*

$6,650,000

3

Bvf Partners LP

BO

FFive Prime Therapeutics

FPRX

B

$3,872,448

4

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$1,174,726

5

Biglari Sardar

CB, CEO, BO

Biglari

BH.A

B

$1,008,115

6

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$927,233

7

Frost Phillip Md

CEO, CB, BO

OPKO Health

OPK

B

$520,503

8

Booth Kenneth

CFO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

B

$513,262

9

Eppinger Frederick H

CEO, DIR

Stewart Information Services

STC

B

$459,593

10

Kanen David

DIR, BO

U.S. Auto Parts Network

PRTS

B

$399,762

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Vassalluzzo Scott J

BO, DIR

Cimpress

CMPR

JS*

$101,250,000

2

Riverstone Carlyle Energy Partners Iv

DIR, BO

Liberty Oilfield Services

LBRT

S, JS*

$55,257,498

3

Kao Min H

CB, DIR, BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$44,310,724

4

James Hamilton E

VCB, DIR

Blackstone

BX

JS*, S

$28,663,357

5

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$19,835,000

6

Pagni Marco Patrick Anthony

VP, CAO, GC

Walgreens Boots Alliance

WBA

AS

$14,801,862

7

Mastercard Fdn

BO

Mastercard

MA

S

$6,134,908

8

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$3,407,191

9

Adelson Scott Joseph

PR, DIR

Houlihan Lokey

HLI

S

$2,783,113

10

Khan Adeel

CFO

Rexford Industrial Realty

REXR

S

$2,287,594

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

