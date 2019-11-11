Neste Oil And Life Cycle Assessment: An Investor's Primer

Life cycle assessment [LCA] is an analytical methodology that is employed to calculate the carbon footprint of fuels (as well as many other products). The fundamental premise underlying LCA is that a fuel's carbon footprint encompasses more than just the greenhouse gases [GHG] that are directly emitted through the tailpipe/smokestack when it is combusted. To take an example from the oil & gas sector, a gallon of gasoline that is derived from Saudi crude will emit roughly the same amount of vehicle tailpipe GHGs when it is combusted as a gallon of gasoline that is derived from Canadian syncrude. The latter requires substantially more processing and associated GHG emissions before it becomes a refined fuel that can be combusted in a vehicle, however, and LCA calculates both the direct and indirect emissions associated with the fuel's production and use.

LCA is an important methodology for investors to be aware of due to its growing utilization by major climate policies at the state and national levels of government. The U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] is a national biofuels blending mandate that requires annual volumes of different biofuels categories to be blended with refined fuels. The RFS2's categories of biofuels are defined in part by their carbon footprint reduction relative to a comparable refined fuel (see table). For biodiesel and renewable diesel, both of which fall within the "biomass-based diesel" category, to qualify for the mandate, for example, they must achieve a minimum carbon footprint reduction on a life cycle basis relative to diesel fuel of 50%.

Category Minimum required carbon footprint reduction vs. refined fuel Renewable fuel 20% Advanced biofuel 50% Biomass-based diesel 50% Cellulosic biofuel 60%

The Low Carbon Fuel Standard [LCFS] that has been implemented by California and, more recently, Oregon, takes the concept a step further by requiring that all fuels, both fossil and renewable, that are sold into those states' markets have a validated carbon footprint. The LCFS requires the average carbon footprint of all fuels sold to achieve gradual reductions relative to a pre-implementation baseline until a 20% reduction is achieved in 2030 (see figure). Practically this means that growing volumes of low-carbon fuels must be blended with refined fuels each year, with the specific blending volume operating as a function of the respective carbon footprints of the blended fossil and renewable fuels.

Source: California Air Resources Board(2019).

The LCFS utilizes a carbon credit market to incent the supply of sufficient volumes of low-carbon fuels for the annual reductions to be achieved. The presence of this market makes LCA more than just a hypothetical construct from investment and market access perspectives. The carbon credit price is multiplied by the difference between a participating fuel's carbon footprint and the relevant annual baseline to determine the subsidy (or penalty) that is applied to a low-carbon (or higher-carbon) fuel. That carbon credit price has increased rapidly in recent quarters to more than $200/metric ton at the time of writing (see figure). At current prices a low-carbon fuel that achieves a 50% life cycle carbon footprint reduction receives a subsidy under the LCFS of $1.06/gallon, while a fuel that achieves a 90% reduction receives a subsidy of $2.02/gallon. (Interested investors can utilize the LCFS calculator to determine the subsidy that is provided to a relevant low-carbon fuel producer under different credit price and life cycle carbon footprint scenarios.)

Source: California Air Resources Board (2019).

One of the most common questions that I am asked when discussing carbon footprints and climate policy with lay audiences is some variation of the following: "Combusting a renewable fuel yields a comparable amount of GHGs as combusting a fossil fuel. So how is it possible for the former to achieve GHG emission reductions of 90% (or more) relative to the latter?" While it is true that combusting a gallon of biodiesel generates a similar amount of tailpipe GHG emissions as combusting a gallon of diesel fuel, it is important to also account for the indirect emissions that are associated with each fuel.

Biogenic carbon and fossil carbon are the same chemically but have very different accounting payback periods. The carbon that is contained within a gallon of petroleum-derived refined fuel has been sequestered for millions of years prior to its oxidation during combustion. The carbon that is contained within a gallon of renewable fuel, on the other hand, has only been sequestered for the length of the growing season, and an equal amount of carbon will be recaptured via photosynthesis during the growing season subsequent to its atmospheric release. In theory, therefore, biogenic carbon has a carbon footprint of zero so long as it is derived from sustainable resources (e.g., not via permanent deforestation).

In reality there are very few biomass-derived fuels that are truly carbon-neutral due to the carbon footprints of biomass production processes, including fertilizer applications, diesel fuel consumed in agricultural and transport equipment, and process heat/power from non-renewable sources. Every feedstock and fuel has a unique carbon footprint, as measured by LCA, due to these inherent differences. Despite this, though, important patterns do exist: renewable diesel and biodiesel have carbon footprints that are 50-90% smaller than petroleum-derived diesel fuel (see figure), with the largest reductions being achieved by fuels that are derived from waste feedstocks such as used cooking oil [UCO] and animal tallow.

Source: California Air Resources Board (2019).

Biomass-based diesel producer Neste Oil (OTCPK:NTOIF)(OTCPK:NTOIY) is an excellent example of how LCA affects the financial returns of biofuel producers under the LCFS. Neste is the world's largest biomass-based diesel producer due to its major renewable diesel production facilities in Singapore, Rotterdam, and Finland. The vast scale of its production facilities necessitates the use of multiple feedstocks sourced from multiple continents, each of which produces fuel with a unique carbon footprint (see table). The Singapore facility alone sources its feedstocks from at least three different continents: North America, Asia, and Australia, for example.

Facility location Feedstock Carbon footprint reduction Singapore Australian tallow 63% Singapore North American tallow 66% Singapore Asian fish oil 67% Singapore Tallow 65% Singapore US corn oil 62% Singapore UCO 74% Singapore Asian UCO 83% Singapore Tallow 61% Finland Tallow 55% Finland Tallow 48% Finland UCO 59%

The financial subsides that are received by Neste's renewable diesel under the LCFS at current credit prices in turn range from $1.01/gallon (for tallow-derived fuel produced in Finland) to $1.85/gallon (for Asian UCO-derived fuel produced in Singapore). Approximately 30% of the company's renewable diesel volumes are sold to the U.S., of which California is the country's primary market. The LCFS credits are one of a handful of "key drivers" that the company lists for its Renewable Products segment, which in turn is responsible for the large majority of its consolidated earnings.

The impact of the LCFS is perhaps best illustrated by Neste Oil's EBITDA trajectory over the last decade. It could be expected that the company's EBITDA would be lower now than in the pre-2015 years due to the presence of diesel fuel prices that are at least 50% lower now compared to the earlier period. In fact, the opposite has happened as Neste's trailing EBITDA has more than doubled despite the presence of lower diesel fuel prices (see figure). The rising EBITDA has closely coincided with the trajectory of LCFS credit values.

Data by YCharts

California's LCFS is only one driver out of several of this trend - the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard and the European Union's various blending mandates have also supported the price of the company's renewable diesel. That said, it is telling that Neste is spending $1.6 billion to more than double the Singapore facility's renewable diesel production capacity. All of the renewable diesel that the U.S. imported between 2017 and 2018 arrived in Californian ports from Neste's Singapore facility (an average of 180 million gallons per year, or a substantial fraction of that facility's total output). Much like the domestic renewable diesel capacity increase that is underway in the U.S., then, the LCFS is also spurring the construction of additional capacity abroad as well.

Neste Oil, along with its fellow renewable diesel producers Renewable Energy Group (REGI) and Diamond Green Diesel, the latter of which is a JV between Valero Energy (VLO) and Darling Ingredients (DAR), all achieve a substantial financial benefit by contributing to California's LCFS. For this reason it is important that investors in this sector understand what LCA is and how the value of the incentive that is provided by the LCFS is determined. While LCA is a specialized analytical methodology, it is driving large global investments in renewable diesel production capacity due to the way in which it is utilized by policymakers and companies alike.

