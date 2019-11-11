While We Wait For Suez And Veolia, Some Comment-Based Alpha

While we await results, readers might look to comments for other ideas that are beating the indexes.

However, such cannot really be said yet with French freshwater management giants Suez and Veolia.

Aren't you sick and tired of all the articles pitching small-minded, timeworn ideas? Pick a long-term chart, any chart, and if you see a protracted descent, you know what I'm talking about - Ford (F), Macy's (M), Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), Schlumberger (SLB), to name just a few. Apparently, advocates believe that their continual contributions and comments will succeed in rehabilitating such winged ducks. Absent a credible reason, ask yourself:

"Doesn't it make more sense to invest in companies with global lift?"

Strategic Investing

This was the thesis of my very first article for Seeking Alpha that began with the sentence, "Alpha-level results may grow out of big developing patterns and trends that have yet to be reflected in stock prices." This straight-forward proposition was also embodied in a later article I contributed entitled, "Investing Begins At The World Economic Forum". In it, we saw that their annual risk assessment points the way to challenges that world leaders view as sizable and pressing.

More noteworthy, this thesis has been borne out of actual results. Specially, in two follow-up articles, I've recently demonstrated that: a) ideas offered six months earlier in renewable energy have delivered alpha, and b) similarly, readers would have outperformed the market had they invested, as I did, in precious metal companies a half-a-year earlier; alpha.

Indeed, as I'm toggling back and forth to our Schwab "Portfolio Performance" screen right now, it shows a one-year total return of 18.43% compared to the S&P 500 of 11.95%, the MSCI EAFE of 10.28%, the Russell 2000 of 2.25%, and the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond index of 10.50%. (This performance was partially driven by my decision to pull-back last year as interest rates were rising; I'm not averse to partially timing the market but I've been fully invested since the beginning of this year.) Alpha.

Suez and Veolia

But such has not been the case with Suez (OTCPK:SZEVY) and Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEY) that I wrote about on March 25th. In this six-month increment, these two French freshwater management giants have outperformed the Dow but not consistently so; let's call it beta+.

Data by YCharts

To the links in that first article about freshwater, I remind readers that the worldwide problem of aquifer depletion and surface water abuse has not gone away and, in fact, is getting worse. Newark, New Jersey, has followed Flint, Michigan, in discovering lead in its water whose effects on brain development and functioning can be heart wrenching. Much more broadly, a major freshwater crisis is developing in India. And, with the net melting of Alpine glaciers, rivers and reservoirs that support Europe's major population centers will eventually come under threat; imagine cities along the Rhine, Danube, and Seine having to rely on seasonal rainfall. Or, what about the desert Southwest that is after Minnesota to ship them freshwater while Norwegians are concerned enough about shortage that they are promoting water-saving suggestions including peeing in the shower (I'm not going to ask). No end of solutions is coming to protect and secure our second most precious resource, freshwater.

All this will eventually be very good for Suez and Veolia investors, but we're seeing no reliable evidence of it yet. Against stagnant top lines, these two companies are showing some promise down their P&Ls, perhaps reflecting that they are exercising more control over with whom, among the many, they want to do business.

At the same time, in light of intense capital requirements, Suez and Veolia struggle with liquidity and leverage. For now, they're helped along by an extremely favorable interest rate environment / monetary policy. However, they need relief from their burden of fixed assets.

Suez: Year-on-Year 6/30 Half Year Veolia: Year-on-Year 6/30 Half Year Revenue Growth 1% -2% Gross Margin Growth 42% 15% Net Income Growth 128% 52% Operating CF Growth 27% -78% Current Ratio 0.92x 0.96x Financial Leverage 4.68x 5.92x Dividend Yield 5% 5%

In addition, it makes sense for the two companies to merge to improve delivery while capturing scale economies. Regulators must stand down if the EU is to address its own freshwater challenges and compete in this arena globally as any more than a loose confederation of countries.

So, the story with Suez and Veolia is straight-forward: Promising but troubling. Urgent freshwater challenges. Venerable global oligopolists. Liquidity and leverage predicaments. Wimpy politicians.

Alpha Successes

As we watch the transformation of the two freshwater management giants, followers might want to pay attention to my comments on my own stuff and to pieces by other SA contributors. In addition to gut-check observations, I occasionally 'tip' an idea in which I'm invested but have not written about. Over the last few months - no spin; all verifiable - such has been the case with:

Russia's Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) given my interest in renewable energy ore/metal miners. On June 24th, I added a comment on my own article that I had, "advanced my thinking and established a half-position this morning in NILSY, the #1 nickel miner worldwide (Russian)." Since that date to the close on Friday as with the others below, the price of this ADR has risen 28% compared to the DJIA at 4%. Alpha. Later, on October 19th, to a cogent outside-the-box piece by Jim Sloan, I also commented about NILSY, "Forget oil, dying market. Forget banks, racketeering. Focus on miners essential for renewable energy - this is [from] where Russia's growth will come." Since that date, the price of this ADR has risen 15% compared to the DJIA 3%. Alpha. Keith Williams is another valued contributor to SA with a focus on renewable energy, notably, BEVs. Keith and I don't always see eye to eye, but I follow him religiously as I did when I read his article of October 1st about Toyota (TM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), and Tesla (TSLA). To that piece, I chimed in a day later saying, "Keith has done a fine job of framing this conversation. I would only add that, in addition to studying the majors, readers spend some time focusing on their newfound alliances. For example, Toyota and Suzuki's (OTCPK:SZKMY) recent reciprocal stock purchases could have important implications for giving the former a foothold in India by way of Maruti. (Long TM and SZKMY.)" I have myself written about the automobile companies and the accelerating race away from ICE vehicles. I recall commenting about Suzuki earlier, but I haven't gone hunting for that other citation. It doesn't matter; since October 2nd, SZKMY has risen 8% compared to the DJIA of 6%. Beta+. And what about Kraft Heinz (KHC). I'm not particularly interested in this processed food giant, but I think I know an opportunity when I see one. Here, to Michael Gayed's lucid and bullish article of October 20th I commented, "Agreed. The too oft quoted 'Oracle' left the money on the table, er, floor. Screaming buy at today's price…" From the date of that musing, KHC has popped 19% compared to a modest rise in the DJIA of 3%; Alpha. Finally, for the day-traders out there - I'm not one - we have FuelCell (FCEL). Henrik Alex and I have been known to lock horns, but I do respect his perspectives and his article about FuelCell on Thursday caught my attention. Readers know that I'm intensely interested in clean energy but FuelCell's financials were/are too much for even me to stomach. That said, when on-the-renewable-ropes Exxon (XOM) takes notice in them for their carbon capture technology, it's time to sit up. I did so with comment just this past Friday to Henrik's piece, "Exxon needs carbon capture as much as FuelCell needs money. This is one of those rare times to step up and roll the dice while being prepared to lose it all..." In one flat day on the DJIA, I was up 7% on that position. Alpha.

I'll end with this: Every time I've strayed too far from my approach to strategic investing, our results start to regress back to index-level performance. Consistent with the name of this site, I continue to be obsessed with Seeking Alpha and am loath to understand why other contributors seem satisfied with less.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SZEVY, VEOEY, NILSY, SZKMY, TM, KHC, FCEL, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Always do your own due diligence in consultation with a licensed and competent financial adviser who understands your unique needs and puts your interests ahead of their own. Remember, there are added considerations in owning foreign securities including those associated with ADR sponsorship, buying and selling the pinks, foreign withholding taxes on dividends, and fees. (All my proceeds from contributing to SA go to charity.)