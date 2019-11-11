McDonald's: No Time To Grimace

McDonald's (MCD) shares could continue to face selling pressure in the wake of the company’s announcement that Chris Kempczinski will replace Steve Easterbrook as CEO, effective immediately. Easterbrook has also resigned from the board. Steve Easterbrook was held in high regard by both franchisees and the investment community, and this abrupt change in leadership over what is being termed an inappropriate but consensual relationship with another MCD employee and having nothing to do with the operation, or financial health of the company, could create near-term concerns. A key concern would be Kempczinski's willingness to stick to the "Velocity Growth" Plan laid out by Easterbrook in March 2017. While this is a valid concern, it is important to note that MCD has a talented bench, and both management and the Board have a like-minded strategy -- thus, recent momentum is likely sustainable despite Easterbrook’s departure.

Although MCD has been under pressure in recent weeks owing to, in my view, concerns around incremental growth investments, a slowdown in 3Q19 US same-store-sales (SSS), and rotation out of large-cap restaurants, I'd view any material pullback in the stock related to the CEO change as a buying opportunity. The management change does not, in my view, alter the company’s growth plan execution.

Thus, MCD remains an excellent long-term core holding in the restaurant space for a relatively low risk/solid absolute return. I'd point investors to the following three key longer-term value drivers: (1) The company’s current free cash flow (FCF) generation, and solid long-term FCF potential, which should improve as momentum from the "Velocity Growth" Plan continues, (2) MCD has a resilient business model, mitigating downside risk in a cyclically weakening economy, and (3) the transition to a lower-risk business model via refranchising, which should also reduce downside risk and smoothen cyclicality somewhat.

CEO Transition a Short-Term Negative; Growth Plan on Track

I view the abrupt transition of CEOs at MCD as a short term negative owing to: (1) the potential of internal disruption among senior leaders as they settle into their new, unexpected roles. (2) weakening investor sentiment and a potential “throw the baby out with the bathwater” knee jerk reaction as investors attempt to assess the capabilities of the incoming CEO and quantify the impact, if any, to longer-term growth. And (3) negative blowback from franchisees who now face greater uncertainty and change, yet again.

While it is difficult to opine with confidence on how the new senior leadership will perform, I do not envision a dramatic departure from the current growth plan. Rather, given his recent comments in the Wall Street Journal, I expect Kempczinski to push forward with the "Velocity Growth" Plan and remain focused on US & global growth priorities, and creating value for all stakeholders. Also notable is that MCD has gone through abrupt management changes several times in the past, yet the company and brand continue to thrive.

Easterbrook a Great Leader, But Not the Only One

Steve Easterbrook was, in my view and the view of many others, a great CEO and leader who put MCD back on the path of growth. Although, like any great plan, the execution was not without a few hiccups.

The much-heralded “Velocity Growth" Plan included bringing G&A and CapEx down as the company pursued a more sustainable, predictable and lower-risk growth model, driven by its franchisees around the world. While Easterbrook’s news is a loss, I don’t expect to see any material negative financial or strategic impact, and Chris Kempczinski’s significantly stepped-up public profile and visibility should allow investors to regain confidence that execution of this well-articulated growth plan remains intact.

Management Transition Plan Mitigates Risk

There are a number of factors that mitigate the risk from such an abrupt change in CEO. First, Kempczinski, while not a McDonald’s “lifer”, having come on board in 2015 from Kraft, is President of McDonald’s USA. Kempczinski has had direct input on the current growth strategy including helping create the Velocity Growth Plan; expanding Experience of the Future (EOTF); launching fresh beef; restructuring field operations; and overseeing the rollout of delivery across the US.

Kempczinski definitely has bought into the plan, and I see little evidence of him wanting to alter it in any meaningful way, particularly if it’s working. A second point to note is that the MCD US business is in a stronger position than when Kempczinski started at MCD, so a lot of the heavy lifting has been done, making the transition for Joe Erlinger that much easier.

Joe Erlinger was appointed as President of McDonald’s USA following the appointment of Mr. Kempczinski as MCD’s new CEO. Erlinger joined MCD in 2002, beginning in Strategy and New Business Development, eventually moving to a role that included running the Indianapolis Region and McDonalds Korea. He also served as CFO for MCD's High Growth Markets, eventually leading that segment as its President before being named President, International Operated Markets.

3Q19 Comps Weakness Should Improve in 2020

In 3Q19, MCD posted US comps of 4.8%, which included an ~even monthly cadence (4.5-5.5%), with management noting “some competitive pressure mid-August, probably through mid-September. That seemed to lessen as we ended the quarter”, as well as some pressure from chicken competition, and still negative guest counts, which were similar to 1Q & 2Q at down ~2%.

I expect progress in key areas of focus, which could have further benefits into 2020:

Breakfast sales in-line with rest of day: This is encouraging against increased competition, and further improvement is likely, as management seems determined to maintain its share of the market.

This is encouraging against increased competition, and further improvement is likely, as management seems determined to maintain its share of the market. Throughput progress continues : Drive-thru time was reduced by 20 seconds year-over-year.

: Drive-thru time was reduced by 20 seconds year-over-year. Investments & technology: Dynamic Yield technology, which is in over 9,500 US drive-thrus and all of Australia, is performing in line with expectations & tests. Additionally, delivery orders increased where DoorDash was launched, and Experience of the Future (EOTF) is now in over 9,000 US units, representing two-thirds of US restaurants & contributing to comps.

Menu Innovation Can Play a Critical Role in Driving MCD US Comps in 2020

During 3Q19, MCD experienced a more significant traffic headwind in dinner as well as weakness in lunch and breakfast. The two primary drivers of the softness in lunch and dinner were (1) the Burger King launch of the Impossible Whopper and (2) Chicken Sandwich Wars driving increased traffic to Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, and others. Although these two issues will likely also be an overhang for traffic in 4Q19, the company is making an effort to move forward with menu innovation in both of these areas, which could benefit 2020 comps. In particular, the P.L.T. (Plant, Lettuce, Tomato) trials in Canada could move to the US in 2020 and ultimately to a permanent menu item.

Premium Valuation Warranted for Best-In-Class

MCD currently trades at approximately 18x fwd EBITDA on consensus forecast of $11.5 million, a premium to the industry multiple of ~11.0x. The premium is warranted, I believe, owing to MCD being a best-in-class operator and offering potential growth upside over the next 12-18 months as the company’s growth strategies (Dynamic Yield, Delivery, and EOTF) continue to take hold and possibly accelerate.

Recent Selloff Offers Investors an Opportunity

Although MCD shares have been under pressure recently owing to incremental spending on investments, deceleration in 3Q19 US SSS, and some rotation out of large-cap restaurant stocks, I believe the weakness in MCD, which has been exacerbated by the sudden change in CEOs, has overshot to the downside and at current levels, presents a buying opportunity. I would point investors to the following three key longer-term value drivers: (1) The company’s long-term FCF generation potential remains solid and should improve as momentum from the "Velocity Growth" Plan takes hold, (2) the MCD business model remains best in class and resilient, and (3) The company’s move toward a lower-risk business model via re-franchising should further de-risk its earnings profile. Despite the premium multiple relative to peers, the recent de-rating following Easterbrook's departure offers investors a compelling opportunity to buy into the MCD story.

