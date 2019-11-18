Tanger Vs. Macerich: Location, Location, Location

When it comes to real estate, location remains the name of the game.

Tanger is a Dividend Aristocrat pure-play outlet REIT while Macerich owns some of the best malls in the United States.

Tanger and Macerich are among the most opportunistically priced REITs that have a reputation for quality assets.

Co-produced with Samuel Smith for High Yield Landlord

As any informed REIT investor knows: the retail apocalypse has hit mall and outlet center REITs hard. While shopping center REITs like HYL-holding Brixmor Property Group (BRX), Kimco Realty (KIM), and Kite Realty Group (KRG) are all strongly in the green this year...

... mall and outlet center REITs such as Simon Property Group (SPG), PREIT (PEI), Taubman Centers (TCO), CBL Properties (CBL), Washington Prime Group (WPG), Macerich Company (MAC), and Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) have taken a beating.

Only HYL-pick Brookfield Property Group (BPR) is in the green this year in this space.

With yields now at or near double digits in several cases, some of these mall/outlet REITs appear to be incredible bargains. At the same time, however, there are far too many intelligent people in the market that are betting against these companies to buy something just because it looks cheap. That is where qualitative analysis comes into play, enabling us to separate the durable assets from the ones poised for continued long-term decline. The brave new retail world created by e-commerce giants like Amazon (AMZN) will undoubtedly be ruthless and merciless to many bricks and mortar shopping centers, but we do believe that – thanks to the rise of omnichannel retailing and mixed-use live, work, play urban centers – there is also a bright future for well-located high quality retail real estate.

We find Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) and Macerich Company (MAC) to be two of the most compelling cases to study for several reasons.

For Tanger, its sterling record as a Dividend Aristocrat, Steven Tanger’s charisma and mystique as CEO, the strong BBB balance sheet and low payout ratio, and record of recession resilience make it appear to be “a no-brainer strong buy at the current cheap valuation.

Meanwhile, Macerich has a more leveraged balance sheet, lacks recession resilience, and has a dangerously high AFFO payout ratio (just shy of 100% for expected FY 2019 results). At the same time, however, it owns some of the highest quality retail real estate in the country.

Given that with real estate the three most important factors to consider are always location, location, … and location, we believe that Macerich holds far more long-term potential than Tanger does despite its riskier dividend and less flexible balance sheet.

The Case Against Tanger

As stated previously, the bullish case for Tanger is pretty simple:

(1) Fat dividend yield backed by a low payout ratio and long history of Dividend Aristocrat-worthy growth.

(2) A highly regarded management team.

(3) A recession-resistant business model.

(4) One of the strongest balance sheets in the retail REIT space.

(5) Lower occupancy costs than mall REITs and zero department store exposure.

source

The thinking goes that the strong balance sheet plus the significant retained cash flows will provide Steven Tanger the time and ammunition he needs to reinvent the Tanger Outlets portfolio to remain competitive shopping centers in the brave new world of retailing. Furthermore, the low occupancy cost, recession resiliency, and zero department store exposure will relieve significant pressure on lease renewals and potential bankruptcies and the CapEx spending that would go along with changing tenants. As a result, the company should return to solid AFFO per share growth within a few years, leading to a rapid repricing of shares back towards historical levels and creating enormous returns for shareholders.

However, we are not nearly as bullish. Our reasoning is as follows:

#1- Tanger Outlets’ economic value has stagnated even as the economy has grown:

While the outlet business model has certainly not collapsed (nor do we think it will anytime soon), it has not grown at all either in terms of sales per square foot since 2015. What makes this even more remarkable is the REIT’s famously low payout ratio relative to mall REITs. In other words, even though the company has been retaining and reinvesting tens of millions of dollars every year into its centers, their sales performance has merely been treading water. If they hadn’t been reinvesting all of this money and instead paid out a sizable chunk of it to shareholders as dividends, imagine how much worse the centers’ per square foot performance would be today. This leads us to conclude that the low payout ratio is perhaps not as great as it may at first seem.

#2 - Tanger Outlets’ economic value is poised for long-term decline:

The first sign of this is the REIT’s heavy wave of lease expirations coming in the next few years. While this year served as a welcome respite, 2020-2025 will see nearly 75% of ABR come up for lease renewal.

Given the current headwinds in retail and, in particular, Tanger’s declining leasing spread and occupancy performance, this coming avalanche of lease expirations will not be a walk in the park for management to navigate.

Why are we bearish? Consider their placement, not only in the retail value chain, but also in terms of the overall real estate puzzle. They are pure shopping destinations that are almost always located in suburban areas, away from attractive densification locations. They will be left to rely almost exclusively on dining and retailing tenants (and perhaps a few entertainment options as well), and will lack the ability to attract a more thorough mixed-use line-up of new tenants such as private storage, office space, hotels, multifamily, medical office, larger entertainment complexes, etc.

As a result, with the declining bricks-and-mortar retail presence across the country and the inability to compete with mixed-use capable retail centers located in more urban locations, Tanger Outlets will continue to struggle to maintain pricing power, if not occupancy. If a recession hits and even more of its tenants go bankrupt, the decline could escalate.

Finally, the outlet model is becoming outdated. Outlets are often out-of-the-way for customers and many of the same items can be found online at comparable prices while offering significant convenience advantages to driving out to an Outlet center. While many will still want to attend Outlets as part of a tourist experience and/or as a middle-aged woman just wanting a good time out with friends, the overall trend will continue to be down, not up.

Again, as the outlet business model continues to experience declining demand from shoppers and offer decreasing relative utility to tenants, the landlord will lose pricing power and/or occupancy. While they are already experiencing this, the long-term death of the outlet will be because there are limited alternative attractive uses for the real estate and few to none that are comparable in value to the former glory days of outlet centers.

#3 - The balance sheet is not as low-risk as some think

Yes, it is rated BBB and, yes, it is much less levered than many mall REITs’ are. That being said, there are two very important things to note about SKT’s balance sheet set-up:

Almost all of the debt has recourse to the company. Only 6% of the balance sheet is secured by assets. While some would view this as a sign of strength and flexibility, given the declining performance and our bearish outlook for the long-term viability of the company’s assets, we view it as a strategic weakness.

This is because the company is required to refinance and/or pay off all of its unsecured debt at the corporate level, regardless of the performance of its underlying properties. If company cash flows decline rapidly in a similar manner to CBL, they would likely face significant challenges with servicing and refinancing their debt (similar to CBL). However, if they had most of their debt tied to their assets, they could much more easily just hand the keys of struggling properties over to the lenders and walk away free and clear. This would serve as a put of sorts on their company valuation and debt protections and greatly reduce their risk of bankruptcy and/or a rapid deterioration of NAV.

The company’s interest rate is very low. At 3.6%, the company’s effective interest rate is quite low, even by today’s standards. While many will point to this as a sign of strength, we see it as a troublesome forward-looking metric. This is because, given the company’s current struggles and murky (at best) outlook over the next several years, that effective interest rate is very likely to rise all things remaining constant in the interest rate markets. The company has a massive term loan maturing in October 2022 (three years from now), and it is very possible that, barring a surprisingly strong performance with lease expirations and other tenants, the refinancing terms will not be as positive.

This, in combination with the need for heavy reinvestment in the company’s properties to repurpose and re-lease properties, will likely result in a significant drain on company cash flows, putting the dividend at greater risk than is now perceived. Additionally, given that the company has only been able to tread water performance-wise over the past several years despite all of its retained cash flows, any meaningful reduction in those retained cash flows, especially while lease expirations are increasing, will likely result in substantial performance declines, starting an irreversible cycle of long-term decline.

The Case For Macerich

On the other hand, we think that Macerich has a bright long-term future because we believe that Class A malls located in high-growth urban locations can adapt and thrive in a highly digitized world because:

#1 - Class A Malls have superior locations that enjoy superior demographics.

Given the proximity to large, growing, and affluent populations where commercial land available for development is scarce and expensive, these properties can be repurposed as necessary to fit a variety of needs to include more entertainment, lodging, residential, and service uses because of their highly desirable locations. According to Green Street Advisors, Macerich is the most ‘urban’ of the mall owners they measure. Even more impressive is that this number is growing by several percentage points per year. It speaks highly for the future sales and rent growth of these properties.

#2 - Class A Malls already have a track record of successful redevelopment into mixed-use destinations.

For years now, malls have successfully replaced dying retailers with other uses to diversify tenancy and become more resilient.

Entertainment component at today’s malls:

Restaurants

Bars

Coffee shops

Movie theaters

Bowling

Spa

Casinos

Escape Rooms…

Service component at today’s malls:

Barber shop

Phone repair shop

Fitness

Beauty salon

Library

Co-Working

Grocery

Amazon Lockers

Hospitals

Dental care…

The reality is that malls have become shopping / entertainment / service destinations that enjoy consistent traffic that is mostly insulated from e-commerce growth.

It is simple logic: if a mall is located in a high-growth urban center, and the service and entertainment components bring consistent traffic, then the shopping component can also thrive in a highly digitized world. Class A urban Malls are also in the middle of significant densification projects which will add new uses on top and / or adjacent to their current properties.

MAC as an example owns some of the most valuable sites in the world. Its malls are located in the best sub-markets with rapid population growth and nearly 2.5 million people within a 15-mile radius.

By adding office towers on top of its malls, apartments next to them, and converting some of the excess parking lots into hotels – it is able to (1) unlock the immense value of the land and (2) boost the traffic and sales of the entire mall.

The mixed-use densification strategy uses retail as a catalyst to develop districts and create sustainable and social places. These are very attractive locations to live and work and such projects will add significant long term growth to cash flow and NAV accretion.

It works… and the proof is in the numbers:

The combination of superior locations, mixed use transformations, and densification projects have led to significant sales and NOI growth for Class A Mall REITs over the past years.

As an example, over the past decade, MAC nearly doubled its sales per square foot and rapid growth continues:

source

With a chart like that (and the logic behind it), it is clear to us that Class A Urban Malls are tomorrow’s winners in a highly digitized world.

Bottom Line

There has been a lot of debate lately on whether you should invest in Macerich (MAC) or Tanger Outlets (SKT) on Seeking Alpha.

For us, the MAC vs. SKT debate is quite simple: while Tanger looks better on paper given its lower leverage, lower payout ratio, and stellar track record, MAC is better positioned for the future by the sheer superiority of its assets. Tanger’s outlet centers are relics of a bygone era destined to be left behind in the urban-focused mixed-use retail environment of the future, while MAC’s tracts of well-located real estate in growing and affluent city centers are the mixed-use centers of the future live, work, play environment. Tanger’s business won’t vanish overnight, but its upcoming avalanche of lease expirations will put a strain on its retained cash flows that will result in a gradual downward spiral. The dividend is safe for quite a while and may even see a token raise for a year or two more, but the dividend growth streak will come to an end eventually. While Tanger may still provide decent returns to investors given the dirt cheap valuation, Macerich is primed to deliver exceptional performance for investors over the next decade and beyond, regardless if they cut their dividend next year or not.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC; BRX; CBL-E. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.