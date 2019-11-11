Apple Stock Price: Up Only 65 Percent This Year

Seems like Apple is using its resources pretty well, and shareholders continue to like what its leadership is providing over time.

Apple produced a return on shareholders' equity in excess of 50 percent in the third quarter, has cash and short-term securities of around $100 billion, and leads in stock buybacks.

Apple's stock price has risen 65 percent this year compared with a rise in the S&P 500 of a little over 20 percent, and the company performance, to some, was "dismal."

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is up 65 percent this year. This is almost three times how much the S&P 500 stock index has gained.

Now, Apple is the world’s most valuable listed company, moving ahead of Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), which is up only 44 percent.

Patrick McGee and Richard Henderson note in the Financial Times that the increase in Apple’s equity value, at $407 billion, is “almost as much as the entire market capitalization of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), America’s largest bank by assets.

And, this performance has been achieved despite the fact that Apple’s profit margin has declined and the reception for its new iPhone has not been too great.

One other point should be added: the S&P 500 stock index hit several new historic highs this past week.

And, when the stock market hits new historic highs, the big tech companies also perform well.

Two things appear to be vitally important to the investor other than the fact that the big tech companies tend to earn and maintain at least 15 percent on shareholders' equity, a performance that indicates the company has a sustainable competitive advantage over other organizations.

First, Apple, like other big tech firms, is a cash machine. The organization is built around intellectual capital which is seemingly infinitely scalable at zero- or close to zero marginal cost.

As a consequence, Apple’s balance sheet shows that cash and short-term securities topped $100bn at the end of September.

And, this is after Apple has spent $320 billion buying back its own stock over the past decade.

This is the largest amount any company bought back. Note that another big tech firm takes second place in this listing. Microsoft has bought back $116 billion of its own stock over the same time to put itself into a meager second place on the list.

Second, analysts are not sure exactly how much firms like Apple contribute to the economy because the real impact of their contribution is, at least at the moment, not calculable. That is, economists have failed at this point in time to really understand what these big tech firms add to national output.

This may be one reason why “measured” growth, real GDP growth, may be underestimating the real strength of the economy.

And, Apple’s performance, as is true for other big tech firms, does not seem to be cyclical in nature. That is, the overall trend in Apple’s performance is up with small setbacks here and there along the way.

McGee and Henderson report,

“In the 12 months to September, Apple’s operating earnings declined 10 per cent to $63.9bn, and they remain considerably lower than the record $71.2bn the company earned in 2015. Revenues are up 15 percent since 2015, but this year they fell 2 percent, to $260bn, as iPhone sales dropped."

Results like these seem to have little no impact on the price of Apple stock.

For example,

“Despite the outperformance, finance chief Luca Maestri said Apple still trades on a cheap valuation compared to peers and he feels ‘very good’ about overall profitability and momentum in services and wearables. Apple is trading at a multiple of 20 times its previous 12 months’ earnings, a discount to the S&P tech sector at 24 times.“

By this measure, Apple stock does not appear to be overpriced.

How do you price a big tech company, a “new” Modern Corporation in this era?

Apple is built around intellectual capital. Consequently, Apple can increase scale, almost at will.

Apple generates huge amounts of cash, and the only large withdrawal from this pile is to buy back its stock.

Apple has generated a return on shareholders' equity in excess of 20 percent every quarter since before 2006. In the September quarter, the return on shareholders' equity was almost 54 percent.

So, the third quarter performance was “dismal”. I guess it depends upon how you define “dismal.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.