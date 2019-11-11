Lululemon: Bringing Yoga To The Middle Kingdom

Lululemon (LULU) is expected to report its Q3 earnings in early December with consensus expecting $895 in revenue and $0.93 in EPS. Heading into the results there are a few things that we will be looking for: 1) SSS has been consistently outperforming in recent quarters due to increased traffic, 2) product innovation in both apparel and self-care that is starting to show positive ROI, 3) APAC comp growth, particularly China where it saw 68% growth with eCommerce comp growing at 70%.

Our thesis is that the company is well-positioned for the secular growth of athleisure trend with strong brand equity amongst the female demographic and accelerating opportunity within the men’s category. Digital will continue to be the margin driver as LULU takes a disciplined approach in store opening. China could become the next growth market second to the US-driven by LULU’s quality differentiation, brand awareness, and the increasing focus on health as well as acceptance for the athleisure as a fashion trend.

Amongst the key future drivers, we are more bullish on LULU’s prospect in China, given that North America and Europe will inevitably hit maturity. We note that China’s sportswear market is expected to reach RMB300bn by 2020 (or roughly $43bn), per data from Statista.

The rising demand for sportswear is mostly driven by 1) rising disposable income, 2) the increasing awareness of better health, and 3) acceptable of western exercise regime that centers around weight training and cardio.

As such, the number of fitness club members in China has increased to roughly 40m as of this year with the number of fitness clubs surpassing 6,000 nationally. Worth noting that over half of the gyms are located in China’s tier 1 and 2 cities, which means lower-tier penetration could be another growth driver for LULU as gym-goers trade up from the Li Ning or Anta to Nike (NKE), Adidas and LULU apparel.

Despite the rising gym members, we note that the total penetration is only at 3.1% of the population for mainland China, compared with 20% in the US and 6% in Hong Kong, implying further upside potential for the number of fitness club members as 1) the annual membership fee decreases due to the rising number of fitness centers, and 2) better awareness on fitness and diet.

LULU is uniquely positioned for this trend as there are an estimated 10m yoga practitioners in China compared with 16m in the US. Yet, the US has 292 LULU stores compared with China’s 28 stores, which we believe to be unmet demand as the current China store count (as well as Alibaba’s digital channel) may not sufficiently cover the growing demand for yoga and athleisure products.

A few things that LULU needs to focus on to succeed in China, in our view.

First, mind the price gap. LULU’s premium pricing is a double-edged sword in that it could allow the company to achieve higher margins (we estimate that China’s contribution margin can be as high as 10ppt over that of Europe and the US due to savings on logistics, higher pricing, strong traffic), we believe that this will only work when LULU continues to enjoy the novelty effects in China and that shoppers in tier 1 and 2 cities are less price-sensitive to premium quality products.

To be clear, we are not against premium pricing, but rather we are against premium pricing that turns off consumers. For example, LULU products on Tmall are priced at least a 20% premium to that of the international website. We note that the Fast and Free pants are priced at RMB1080 on Tmall, which is a 20% premium compared with the international price of $128 (~RMB896 based on USD: CNY of 7).

We believe that pricing should be equal or even slightly cheaper in China given the saving LULU is achieving in the region to attract more fans into its community. Additionally, given the competitive nature of China where NKE, Adidas and Under Armor (UA) that could price their products aggressively during key shopping festivals to lure users, we believe that LULU should reassess its pricing strategy for China rather than focusing solely on margins.

Second, non-sports brands are also moving into the sportswear lines, making China’s market increasingly competitive. That said, LULU should focus on interaction, community and experience-based marketing across all the city tiers to establish a lasting connection with the existing and potential customers. We note that LULU took the right approach to set up events as early as 2013 to build brand awareness. The 2016 events within the Forbidden City was particularly memorable given the number of participants for the events. Working with Key Opinion Leaders from the national sports teams is particularly important as well as fitness-passionate celebrities who can promote LULU’s brand as a lifestyle. Focusing on local Chinese KOLs will be important as many western brands such as NKE, Adidas, and UA typically prefer big-budget international stars, which we feel do not have sufficient connection with the Chinese consumers for a niche product like LULU.

Finally, do not forget about the men. China is perhaps one of the unique markets where men do not associate LULU with female yoga products such as the case with men in the US or Canada. That said, the male demographic presents LULU with an attractive opportunity to connect, educate and build brand awareness. Although some LULU stores do sell menswear, our channel check indicates that store-level employees are not enthusiastic when it comes to pitching or presenting the menswear. Our check is based on our visits to stores in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. To be fair, the Shanghai store visit was relatively better as the IFC location was hugely focused on men, but we believe that better training for the store employees and better marketing will be important to drive product awareness.

There are currently 28 stores for LULU in China that are all self-owned rather than partner-owned, which may have better economics. We believe that this strategy is the right approach as expanding in China is a delicate process that requires the utmost attention to detail so execution will be paramount. By the end of FY2024, the company expects China store counts to expand to 150 or so, which could potentially make the country a key contributor to LULU’s overall revenue mix.

