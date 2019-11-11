NexPoint Residential Trust Offers Solid Returns With Focused Market Approach

The Holding

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) has 38 multifamily properties under its management, as of March 31, 2019. These properties comprise 13,211 units spread across 10 markets. The REIT is mainly concentrating on serving Southeastern and Southwestern states. Dallas-Fort Worth area is the biggest market for the REIT with 3,494 units, followed by Atlanta with 2,220 properties. NexPoint Residential Trust has a focused business model of providing value-added multifamily real estate and undertakes acquisition, ownership and operations of optimally located multifamily properties targeted at middle income population.

One of the differentiating factors for the REIT is the choice of areas it serves. The REIT has its properties in seven southeastern and southwestern states, giving it a very concentrated holding. This strategy allows the REIT to develop specialization with regard to these markets. While all these markets feature some common characteristics such as high population land and job growth, they all feature relatively affordable range of rent as compared to premium markets in New York and California. Nine out of its 10 markets outperformed the national average for job growth as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics March 2019 employment report. Its average monthly rent for the first quarter ranged from $930 to $1,197 while occupancy for the same time period ranged between 92.5 percent and 95.9 percent.

Further, with its "value added" approach, the REIT is able to command higher rentals by providing additional amenities. During the first quarter of 2019, the REIT was able to command 11 percent average rent premiums over previous lease by completing internal refurbishment on 5,906 of its units.

As for its growth, the company looks at organic growth as well as through mergers and acquisitions. NexPoint Residential Trust mainly targets undermanaged or undercapitalized properties and refurbishes them with different amenities, making them more marketable. Some of the main changes carried out by the REIT in properties are change of appliances to stainless steel or black colors, installing new kitchen cabinets and changing floors to faux wood material. Apart from these, changes are also made to communal fitness centers, renovating pool areas and developing dog parks. This strategy is helpful in boosting the margin and creating leadership position in a niche segment.

The Financials

NexPoint Residential Trust recently reported its results for the third quarter of the year. Its net income for the quarter stood at $118.7 million, up from net loss of $5.3 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations stood at $8.6 million and $11.5 million respectively. The corresponding figures for the relevant quarter of the previous year were at $8.6 million and $11.5 million. The results pointed out the growing expertise of the REIT as its nine months net income also showed massive jump from $3.2 million to $112.4 million.

NexPoint Residential also kept up with its acquisition spree, as during the third quarter, it completed acquisition of two properties in Nashville and two in Florida. The properties came with a tab of $484 million and would help the REIT in solidifying its position in the niche markets. It further consolidated its position by disposing off its six properties for nearly $290 million. The company used a part of the proceeds to pay off its debts.

Coming to its balance sheet, the REIT has solid liquidity, but its debt seems to be on the higher side. With its net debt to enterprise value ratio close to 50 percent, NexPoint is most certainly over levered vis a vis its peers which tend to have this ratio in 30s.

Source: Company Website

While its debt remains a concern, NexPoint has solid track record when it comes to payment of dividend. The REIT stock currently offers a dividend yield of 2.72 percent while its LTM dividend payout ratio of 65.87 percent shows that there is plenty of room to let the dividend grow. Apart from paying regular dividend, the company is also offering solid growth in the payment. Its latest quarterly dividend was announced at $0.3125, up from $0.2750 it had announced for the previous quarter.

Investment Thesis

NexPoint has several features which set it apart from its peers. Its contrarian approach of focusing on select markets has worked in its favor. While investing in several different markets gives the benefit of diversification to REIT and its investors, focused approach is more helpful for creating specialized position in the market. More than 80 percent of NexPoint's portfolio is concentrated in five markets of Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, Nashville, Phoenix and Houston. Its execution of the strategy ensured that the disadvantage of lack of diversification is duly settled for. This strategy helps the REIT in achieving economies of scale, which is highly important in the area this REIT works in.

Further, NexPoint Residential Trust is concentrated on affordable housing, the sector which has performed better than Class A residential properties. Class B properties provide distinct advantage over Class A properties and Class C properties, as they do not face supply risk as faced by Class A properties and also have more rental assurance than provided by Class C real estate. Further, mid-class residential properties have shown consistent over 3 percent increases in annual rental rates, making it a viable concern.

NexPoint provides a compelling investment case with its regular dividend payment. While at 2.72 percent, it may not offer the best dividend yield, but this is more than compensated for by its stock performance. The stock gained 35 percent in the past 12 months, offering solid return to its investors.

Source: Company Website

Coupled with a unique business model followed by NexPoint, focusing on B Class residential properties which proved to be more resilient during economic turmoils, this REIT can prove to be an ideal candidate for an investment portfolio with long-term horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.