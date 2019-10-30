When scouring for value plays, it becomes evident quite quickly that most "cheap" stocks remain trapped in a downward trend. This really is the essence of being a contrarian which is the ability to invest against the underlying trend.

Many times, when cheap stocks eventually catch a bid, strong hands come in en masse. In fact, if we look at Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) (the asset management holding company) at present, we can see that shares have potentially printed (or are in the process of printing) a double bottom reversal pattern.

As we can see from the chart below, shares rallied aggressively out of their August lows and managed to close above $25 a share in November. Although the April highs have yet to be taken out with conviction, shares definitely have sustained momentum at present after coming off their recent earnings beat by $0.03 in the third quarter.

There is no doubt that Janus Henderson Group has a lot going for it at present. The group pays a 6%+ dividend, is liquid, and generates plenty of cash flow for that generous payout. Furthermore, the stated valuation of the group looks attractive, and as we have already mentioned, shares look like they are in the process of printing a double bottom reversal pattern.

Due to the fact though that "value" plays can be extremely difficult to time, we always aim to place the odds in our favour as much as possible. This means we tend to look closely at trends in the balance sheet, valuation, liquidity and technical analysis, etc. to ensure our investing dollars have the maximum opportunity of growing. The downfall of an extensive approach is that we may pass up a lot of opportunities. Many times, though, in the game of investing, not losing is far more important than potential gains.

On that note, let's go through a few areas where we would have reservations about investing in Janus Henderson Group at present.

Firstly, if we look at the chart above, we can see that although shares have rocketed out of their October lows, buying volume has not been there to accompany it. Suffice it to say, shares have been rallying on weak volume. Also, if one looks closely, one can see that there is also a divergence on the RSI momentum indicator. Therefore, we would doubt whether this latest rally has enough fuel to print a double bottom reversal pattern in earnest. We use volume as a predictive indicator in our analysis. More often than not, buying volume must be sustained in order for a breakout to materialise.

Janus Henderson Group's stated book multiple is just under 1.0. We always focus in on firms trading under book value because of the opportunity they bring to the table. However, when one looks more closely, one can see that goodwill and intangibles make up almost 65% of the group's assets ($6.96 billion). If we were to strip these intangibles out of the asset section of the balance sheet, the amount of equity would actually fall to $443 million. This would automatically bring the book multiple up to 10.28.

Shares have already returned 30% since we penned a piece on Janus Henderson Group back in December of last year. Four quarters later, though, net income has taken a hit as earnings came in below consensus in three of those quarters. Whereas the group earned $532 million in net profit last year, at present, the number comes in at $422 million over the past four quarters. Furthermore, earnings projections as well as revenues look pretty flat over the next few years which is why we do not see a sustained breakout in shares at present.

To sum up, although shares of Janus Henderson Group have been on a great run, we would not be interested in getting long here at this present moment in time. The dividend may be a strong calling card here, but the technicals are stating that shares may not have the fuel to break through at present.