Monster Beverage And Its Real Value

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) currently has some investors worried because of a slowdown in US trends, threatening competition from Coca-Cola Energy (NYSE:KO), and a dependence on lower margin international growth. But as a value investor, I try to first focus more on the facts of the company and the real value.

This article will show you that when you dig deeper into the fundamentals, you will see that Monster Beverage has been near picture-perfect over the past 10 years with mostly consistent and increasing fundamentals.

Sales growth has been very consistent, fundamentals in general have been outstanding, and they do have some sort of competitive advantage as seen by their 10-year fundamentals.

But now, the company is at the point where it has become so large that it has saturated the market and shelves with its energy drink products. Therefore, moving forward, it’s not likely that MNST will be able to continue such a growth rate as the past. Instead, it might need to shift its strategy to focus on selling its products at slightly lower prices to keep its competitive advantage. This strategy should not be a problem for Monster because of its majority market share and Coca-Cola distribution advantage.

One of the most important indicators of Monster's performance is Average Net Sales price per case. This tells us if Monster has been able to keep its competitive advantage by maintaining or increasing its prices. In essence, it tells about Monster's pricing power. Here are the numbers from 2014-2019.

The above data shows that the net sales price per case has been declining over the years. This indicates that Monster is losing its pricing power and competitive advantage.

This can be worrisome for shareholders, who are used to the strong growth performance of the past. However, it's not reason to panic.

Monster can still have the ability to perform well into the future, but it will likely need to shift its strategy from expansion to being more price-competitive. In other words, there could be less focus on filling more shelves with product. Instead, the company might find more success by undercutting the competition with slightly lower prices.

The good thing is that Monster can afford to do this. It is big, it has a majority of the market share, and has the advantage of the Coca-Cola distribution network. Plus MNST is sitting on a pile of cash and can effectively lower its prices without much worry to its bottom line. Over time with this strategy focus, it should begin to see its bottom line growing.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 87.5/100. Therefore, Monster Beverage is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. MNST has high scores for 10-year price per share, ROE, earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, ROIC, and gross margin percent. It has a low score for PEG ratio. A low PEG ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that MNST seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing over the last 10 years, besides one year where average share price dropped in 2013. Overall, share price average has grown by about 710.7% over the past 10 years or a compound annual growth rate of 26.18%. This is an excellent return for the period.

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings have been in a mostly solid uptrend during the past decade.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So in this regard, MNST is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

*EPS TTM 1.92

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been consistently at acceptable levels but dipped from 2014-2015. Five-year average ROE is good at around 24.5%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So MNST exceeds my requirements, but it is a concern as to why the ROE was cut basically in half from 2014 to 2015.

*ROE TTM 27.69

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 34 Beverage (SOFT) companies is 24.29%.

Therefore, Monster Beverage’s 5-year average of 24.5% and current ROE of 26.5% are about average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital had dropped in 2015 but has been high and consistently increasing since then. Five-year average ROIC is good at around 24%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So MNST passes this test as well. However, as with the drop with ROE in the same year, I would be concerned as to why the ROIC dropped by so much in 2015.

When looking at the balance sheet, I noticed that in 2015, total cash nearly tripled, which in turn increased total assets. Also in 2015, total liabilities doubled.

One other notable thing that happened in 2015, was that Coca-Cola purchased a portion (about 16%) of Monster.

*ROIC TTM 27.69

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been high and increasing besides the past 2 years when GMP declined. Five-year GMP is very good at around 60%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So MNST has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

*Gross Margin Percent TTM 16.01

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity shows no number, indicating that this company doesn’t have any long-term debt to speak of. This is a very good sign, suggesting that the company owns more than it owes.

MNST’s current ratio of 3 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a current ratio of more than 1, so MNST exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company is solid in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short term, the company’s financial situation is strong.

The price-earnings ratio of 29.3 indicates that MNST might be selling at a high price when comparing MNST’s PE ratio to a long-term market average PE ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE ratio of MNST has typically been between 34.1 and 39.9, so this indicates that MNST could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to MNST’s average historical PE Ratio range.

MNST does not pay a dividend.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using an adjusted diluted EPS of 1.76. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, book value, and total equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

According to this valuation analysis, MNST is undervalued.

If MNST continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If MNST continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If MNST continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If MNST continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If MNST continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to MNST’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE ratio, MNST is undervalued.

If MNST continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $65 per share versus its current price of about $56. This would indicate that Monster Beverage is undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Monster Beverage is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt and in the short term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including ROE, ROIC, and EPS.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 14.25%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 13.65% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 10.18% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 14.25% growth per year.

Here is an alternative scenario based on MNST’s past earnings growth. During the past 10- and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 16.8% and 13.8%, respectively.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 23.9% and 14.4%, respectively.

If considering actual past results of Monster Beverage, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and 5-year return results.

______________

10-Year Return Results if Invested in MNST:

Initial Investment Date: 11/07/2009

End Date: 11/07/2019

Cost per Share: $5.74

End Date Price: $56.64

Total Return: 888.76%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 26%

_______________

5-Year Return Results if Invested in MNST:

Initial Investment Date: 11/07/2014

End Date: 11/07/2019

Cost per Share: $36.13

End Date Price: $56.64

Total Return: 56.77%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 9%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 26% to 9%. According to these returns and the average 10-year and 5-year growth rates of the company, it’s obvious that growth and returns have been decreasing when comparing to the past 10 years. In addition, there is some concern that competition from its partner’s own product, Coca-Cola brand energy drinks, might put a damper on Monster’s growth.

I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in MNST, and its existing products, you could expect MNST to provide you with around 9% annual return or more. But I would personally keep an eye on this company and its competition because as competition continues to grow, the economic moat and growth of MNST could erode. On the flip side, Monster still holds a large market share (39%) as seen in the table below. Plus if the company can continue to be positively aligned with Coca-Cola, its global growth could continue to fuel this company’s future returns.

As a comparison with Monster’s return performance, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928-2014 is about 10%. So in a typical scenario with MNST, you could expect to earn a similar return result as compared with an S&P 500 index fund. But in the long run, this company likely has more of a chance of declining than the average annual return of the S&P 500, so it might not be as good a passive and diversified investment as a low-fee S&P 500 index fund.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Monster Beverage has been an excellent growth stock in the past, and is still producing a good return. But I’m less confident about future returns. I personally know that there are other good companies that I’m more confident in their future returns. But if you are active in the soft beverage industry and keep informed about updates, then this stock could be a great candidate for you to invest in.

