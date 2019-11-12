Seeking Alpha
The Asset Allocator: Why Buy Negative-Yielding Bonds? (Podcast)

Summary

It’s understandable why large pension funds or insurance companies would buy negative-yielding bonds, and it’s pretty clear why central banks do, but why would ordinary investors do so?

Logically, it would make sense to buy a negative-yielding bond if you thought its yield would fall further and the bond’s value would rise.

I see it like buying a home priced well below its appraisal value in a falling market; the buyer feels he’s bought himself room for principal appreciation.

A case can therefore still be made for diversifying a bond portfolio with foreign bonds, even with negative yields, but on condition that the portfolio be currency-hedged.

This podcast (6:34) suggests that while negative-yielding bonds can pay off under certain circumstances, their zero or negative yields strengthen the case for zero- or negative yielding cash or gold which serve as effective hedges but with greater flexibility.

