The Asset Allocator: Why Buy Negative-Yielding Bonds? (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
It’s understandable why large pension funds or insurance companies would buy negative-yielding bonds, and it’s pretty clear why central banks do, but why would ordinary investors do so?
This podcast (6:34) suggests that while negative-yielding bonds can pay off under certain circumstances, their zero or negative yields strengthen the case for zero- or negative yielding cash or gold which serve as effective hedges but with greater flexibility.