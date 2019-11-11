Peloton: Bullish Earnings Signals

Shares of Peloton have lost nearly 20% of their market value since going public at $29 per share.

Peloton (PTON) went public to much fanfare a month ago, and then thanks to the very public scandal of WeWork (WE) and investors' sharp turn of attitude against growth stocks, Peloton was largely forgotten. The connected fitness company has just reported its first earnings quarter since going public, and even though it dramatically beat Wall Street's growth expectations, the stock still tumbled on the news and is now down ~20% relative to its IPO price of $29:

Data by YCharts

As I wrote in a prior article, I'm long on Peloton, while acknowledging that Peloton is far from the typical company I'd invest in. Trading at <3x forward revenues, investors are still treating Peloton as a hardware company. They're not wrong - hardware still makes up well over half of Peloton's revenues, but the company's future lies in its subscription base - which, as it continues to add users, will continue to build higher gross margins.

An allegory I like to use for Peloton is Roku (ROKU). At its outset, Roku was also thought of primarily as a hardware maker that competed with plenty of other smart TV devices. But over time, investors and Wall Street analysts focused their attention on the Roku platform, which was generating all of Roku's margin. Now, Roku has multiplied in value since its IPO and trades at >12x forward revenues - a richer valuation multiple than even some software companies.

Data by YCharts

Coming out of Peloton's first-quarter earnings, there are a lot of bullish signals that defend a long thesis on Peloton. I'm reiterating my bullish view on Peloton and am content to hold shares at these low prices.

Revenue growth blasts past expectations

Here's a look at Peloton's most recent earnings results:

Figure 1. Peloton 1Q20 earnings results Source: Peloton 1Q20 earnings release

By far and away, the highlight from this quarter is Peloton's staggering growth rate. Revenues grew 103% y/y to $228.0 million, absolutely quashing Wall Street's expectations of $199.4 million (+78% y/y) by a twenty-five point margin.

Obviously, the biggest contributor to Peloton's revenue growth was still its hardware. Connected Fitness Products revenue grew 102% y/y to $157.6 million. There are many bears who think that most people who would want a Peloton would have already bought one, and that Peloton's hardware revenues will soon see a massive deceleration as its potential pool of customers shrinks - but Peloton's continued rapid growth rates prove them wrong. Management points to a successful rollout of Home Trial - which allows customers to try a Peloton device in their home for free for 30 days - as one of the main drivers behind strong hardware growth this quarter. The company also added seven new Peloton showrooms across the U.S., bringing the quarter-end total to 81 showrooms.

We note, however, that Peloton's subscription revenues saw slightly faster growth, at 112% y/y to $67.9 million. The mix of Peloton's subscription revenues grew to 29.5%, 120bps richer than 28.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Customer engagement remained strong in the quarter, indicating the strength and popularity of Peloton's subscription offering. Here's some additional commentary from CEO John Foley's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

I want to give some financial highlights for our strong operating and financial metrics for Q1. Connected Fitness subs ended at over 562,000 subs, representing 103% year-on-year growth rate, allowing us to serve more than 1.6 million members. We continue to see low churn with the average net monthly Connected Fitness churn at 0.90%. As you can guess, engagement is the leading indicator of retention and in Q1, our Connected Fitness subscribers averaged 11.7 workouts per month, showing significant year-on-year growth of 31% versus the same period last year. Interestingly, combining the subscriber growth and the engagement growth, I want to point out that last year Q1, we saw 7.1 million workouts on our platform and this Q1 that number jumped to 19 million workouts from our members, representing a 171% year-on-year growth rate in the number of workouts on the Peloton platform."

Peloton is also looking ahead to its third international market launch on November 20: Germany. Currently, Peloton only exists in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada - the addition of Germany will mark the first time that Peloton will produce non-English content. Needless to say, the potential for international expansion beyond these four countries is vast.

Profitability gains

Growth aside, the other important discussion that investors have on Peloton is its profit capacity. Many worry that the company's high fees that it pays out to music content owners severely curtails its margin profile. While content fees remain high, Peloton has shown that subscription gross margins do scale over time and as its connected fitness subscriber base grows larger. This quarter, Peloton's subscription gross margin leaped 740bps to 56.1%, while overall subscription contribution margins grew five points to 63.0%:

Figure 2. Peloton subscription gross margins Source: Peloton 1Q20 earnings release

Peloton's improvement in subscription gross margins helped to offset an (expected) decline in hardware gross margins, due to the greater mix of lower-margin Peloton Tread sales (Peloton's line of recently-launched, >$2,000 home treadmills). Overall company gross margins held flat at 46.1%.

Jill Woodworth, Pelotons' CFO, expects similar gross margins for the full year - but given this quarter's outperformance, I'd expect that Peloton can eke out a few more points of gross margin gains in the year. Alongside a forecast for 885k-895k connected fitness subscribers by year-end (+58% versus the current 565k subscriber base), Woodworth also pointed to:

For fiscal year '20 we expect overall gross margin of 41% to 42%, essentially flat year-over-year. Our Connected Fitness gross margin for full year, we expect to be in the range of 38% to 39%, and our subscription contribution margin in the range of 60% to 61%."

Equally important as Peloton's improved unit economics is the fact that Peloton has also demonstrated strong discipline in its operating costs. Despite the company's showroom expansion and preparation for its Germany launch, Peloton achieved 280bps of adjusted EBITDA margin improvement, notching a -9.2% margin this quarter:

Figure 3. Peloton Adjusted EBITDA Source: Peloton 1Q20 earnings release

Key takeaways

In short, Peloton remains an extremely promising recent IPO. The company has notched staggering revenue growth rates that it has sustained through many quarters, making it increasingly difficult for bears to argue that Peloton is a fad. In addition, as Peloton's connected fitness subscriber base has grown, its subscription gross margins have also shown tremendous improvement, leading to improvements in Peloton's EBITDA margins - which are incredibly important considerations in a market that has become sensitive to startups' growing losses. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.